Therefore, I believe interested investors can begin to consider establishing a starter position and adding to it in dips.

On the downside, the recent write-downs have largely de-risked the royalty portfolio and the bad news has been priced in.

The management has promised to revamp its corporate structure, to separate the PE function from the core royalty business. If implemented, the reorganization will lead to substantial re-rating.

Osisko Gold Royalties has been a laggard among the large-cap peers, thanks to a series of asset write-downs and its misunderstood business model.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (OR), or Osisko hereafter, is the number four precious metal royalty company, following Franco Nevada Corp. (FNV), Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM), and Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) and leading Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND).

While its peers capturing an average P/NAV of around 2.2X, Osisko trades around its net asset value as of late September 2020.

There arise the following questions:

Why is Osisko trailing behind its peers in valuation?

What is Osisko going to do about it?

Whether there is an opportunity for investors?

In this article, let's have an under-the-hood look at Osisko to search for answers to those questions.

Why the relative undervaluation?

It appears there are two main factors that have contributed to making Osisko a laggard behind its peers, namely, Barkerville and asset impairment charges.

Barkerville

When Osisko first initiated the equity investment in Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. in September 2017, shareholders had already signaled their unease. However, enticed by the prospect of pulling off another Canadian Malartic kind of success with the Cariboo gold project of Barkerville, Osisko management went ahead acquiring the entire Barkerville in September 2019. The stock was immediately sold off following the controversial acquisition (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. A stock chart of Osisko, shown with select events, modified from the source. Note 1, Osisko's initial investment in Barkerville (see here); 2, C$89 million non-cash impairment charge on Éléonore royalty interest (see here); 3, Osisko acquisition of Barkerville (see here); 4, C$60.8 million non-cash impairment charge on Renard diamond stream, Amulsar gold/silver stream and gold offtake in Romania, and Falco (see here).

There seems to be a larger issue here, i.e., a mismatch between what shareholders want in Osisko and what Osisko actually offers. The majority of the shareholders had been attracted by the rapid growth of its royalty gold equivalent ounces (aka, GEO); they want Osisko to be a pure-play gold royalty business.

However, Osisko has been proudly following a hybrid business model, whereby the core royalty business is complemented by the so-called accelerator function. The accelerator function incubates exploration projects in various stages and speeds them up toward production. There is certainly a strong market need for Osisko's technical expertise and financing power, especially during commodity bear markets. By catering to that need, Osisko is able to incubate its own royalty opportunities and lock in royalty (and often equity) interest at a price much cheaper than available to its peers in the open market competition (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. The current business model of Osisko. Source.

Private equity investing is in the corporate gene of Osisko even before it came into being. The core team that later leads Osisko bought the Canadian Malartic mine out of bankruptcy for pennies in 2004, invested C$1 billion to make it the largest gold mine in Canada, and sold it to Yamana Gold (AUY) and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) for C$3.9 billion in 2014. Spun off the transaction are a 5% of NSR on the producing Canadian Malartic and a 2% NSR on the Kirkland Lake, Hammond Reef, Pandora/Wood, and Pandora properties, which became the foundational assets of Osisko Gold Royalties.

Osisko management sees enormous potential in the brownfield Cariboo project to create value for shareholders. The 1,950 square kilometer Cariboo land package, located in the historical Cariboo mining district of central-southern British Columbia, is well endowed. Some 4.18 Moz of >5 g/t Au global mineral resource has already been found in four deposits as of 2019 (see here). Thanks to the high-grade ore and existing Quesnel River Mill, this mineral resource can be mined at low-cost, with an initial production of 185,000 oz/y that is easily scalable. A mine construction decision is expected in 2022. The current resource sits on only 4-km of an 83-km trend within the land package. A new zone in parallel to the known mineralization trend was reportedly identified. It appears that Cariboo can provide decades of exploration runway for the operator.

Investors do not like precious metal royalty companies to stray away from the core royalty business for good reasons. Equity interest or outright ownership in exploration, development, or production operations introduce a slew of operational uncertainties and associated costs into the low-risk royalty business model. Previously, a similar sell-off happened to Sandstorm when it acquired Mariana Resources Limited along with a 30% interest in the Hod Maden copper-gold project in northeastern Turkey (see here).

Asset impairment charges

Asset write-offs are a normal part of the royalty business. A well-diversified portfolio, like that of Franco Nevada which has 109 producing assets out of the total count of 376 (see here), can help smooth out the financial impact of impairment charges. However, for a five-year-old royalty company - such as Osisko - that is still in the process of building a diversified portfolio, asset write-offs can hit quarterly financial performance hard.

On February 20, 2018, Osisko announced a net loss of C$42.5 million, in part due to an impairment charge of C$89.0 million (or C$65.4 million net of income taxes) on the Éléonore royalty interest (see here).

On November 06, 2019, Osisko reported a net loss of C$45.9 million thanks to C$60.8 million (C$48.1 million net of income taxes) of non-cash impairment charges, mainly on the Renard diamond stream and Amulsar gold/silver stream and gold offtake (see here and here). As a result of the impairment charges, Osisko revised its 2019 guidance downwards.

Stornoway Diamond Corp., the operator of the Renard diamond mine, filed for bankruptcy in 2019 due to the crash of rough diamond prices. Osisko ended up buying Stornoway along with fellow creditors and adding a 35.1% equity interest in addition to its 9.6% diamond stream (see here).

Since June 2018, road blockades by local people and environmental activists have prevented Lydian International Ltd., the operator of the Amulsar gold project in Armenia, from entering the site to complete the mine construction. Osisko has a senior secured 4.22% gold and 62.5% silver streams and an unsecured 81.9% gold offtake in Amulsar (see here).

The 'exotic' Renard and Amulsar were both acquired from Orion Mine Finance in July 2017, as a part of the package of 61 royalties, 6 streams, and 7 precious metal offtakes (see here). The purchase brought to Osisko robust revenue generators Mantos Blancos and Sasa as well as problems such as Amulsar.

Osisko management's plan

Although a concrete plan is yet to be released, Osisko Chairman and CEO Sean Roosen allowed that Osisko intended to "separate church and state," meaning to detach the accelerator program from the core royalty business (see here).

If not for the coronavirus pandemic, Osisko probably would have spun off North Spirit Discovery Group, an incubation platform that currently manages the Cariboo gold project but will probably take over the rest of the accelerator program, thus leaving Osisko as a conventional gold royalty firm. North Spirit will 'drop-down' royalty interest once they become mature (with imminent production) to the new Osisko. The relationship between North Light and the new Osisko will be similar to that between Diamondback Energy (FANG) and Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) in the oil patch.

North Spirit will be the entity on which Roosen will focus his boundless energy and ingenuity, while the core royalty business will be led by Sandeep Singh who was recruited from Maxit Capital to be President at Osisko as a part of the 2019 management revamp (see here and here).

Such an arrangement is designed to retain the key advantages that have helped and will continue to drive the rapid growth of Osisko, such as:

the strong in-house technical team led by Luc Lessard, SVP-Technical Services,

the capability to cheaply source royalty interest and proactively advance royalty-bearing projects to production (rather than depending on the success of the operating partners), and

the equity torque in market upturns,

yet hopefully persuading shareholders who want to invest in a pure-play gold royalty business to consider Osisko.

Risk and reward

The impact of the 'separation of church and state'

According to my estimate, Osisko is undervalued by at least 25% relative to the peer average. Even before considering the growth of its royalty and stream interests, a separation of the private equity function from the royalty business may lead to some 35% share price appreciation via a re-rating toward the peer average P/NAV multiple.

I believe the 35% upside is conservative because the producing assets of Osisko are of low jurisdictional risk, long remaining life of mine, and a lot of exploration upside relative to those of its peers. Osisko owns royalty and stream interest in high-quality mines in politically stable jurisdictions, including Canadian Malartic (the largest gold producer in Canada), Éleonore operated by Newmont, resilient Gibraltar, Mantos Blancos in Chile, Sasa (the largest polymetallic mine in Europe), Eagle in Yukon and Island in Ontario (one of Canada’s highest-grade and lowest-cost gold mines). Such a collection of royalty/stream assets deserve to capture an above-average P/NAV multiple.

Growth at no cost

Key assets have a near-term prospect of production expansion without needing Osisko to spend a penny:

Canadian Malartic U/G has the potential for "a decades long mine life with large underground opportunity which to date, exceeds 10M ounces of mineral resources" and "to support a multi-hundred thousand ounce annual production platform for decades." Currently, there are 10 drill rigs turning at the site, delineating the underground mineral resources, with an increased exploration budget of C$5.0 million allowing for an additional 17,000m, targeting a total of 107,000m by end-2020, all at no cost to Osisko, which has 3-5% royalty interest (Fig. 3; see here). Operator Agnico-Yamana already initiated the construction of a portal to access the underground resources and construction of the ramp is expected to commence in the 4Q2020. Production will start in 2023 and ramp up from 2023 to 2030 (Fig. 4).

Fig. 3. A map (lower right) and long section (upper left) of the Canadian Malartic mine, modified after the source.

Fig. 4. The timeline of Canadian Malartic U/G. Source.

The Eagle gold mine has been ramped up to commercial production by 2Q2020. Grade reconciliation has been excellent with positive surprises in greater tonnage, and recovery is encouraging though it is still in the early days for the heap leach operation. Once the nameplate production of 210,000 oz/y is achieved, Eagle will generate over 10,000 oz/y for Osisko. The operator Victoria Gold (OTCPK:VITFF) has identified 12 exploration prospects in the Dublin Gulch land package, with two of them currently being delineated (see here).

has been ramped up to commercial production by 2Q2020. Grade reconciliation has been excellent with positive surprises in greater tonnage, and recovery is encouraging though it is still in the early days for the heap leach operation. Once the nameplate production of 210,000 oz/y is achieved, Eagle will generate over 10,000 oz/y for Osisko. The operator Victoria Gold (OTCPK:VITFF) has identified 12 exploration prospects in the Dublin Gulch land package, with two of them currently being delineated (see here). At the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine, in which Osisko has a 100% silver stream, the operator Mantos Copper is in the process of increasing the concentrator plant capacity to 7.3 Mt/y with the expansion project scheduled to complete by end-2020. Mantos Blancos is projected to produce until 2035 (see here).

copper-silver mine, in which Osisko has a 100% silver stream, the operator Mantos Copper is in the process of increasing the concentrator plant capacity to 7.3 Mt/y with the expansion project scheduled to complete by end-2020. Mantos Blancos is projected to produce until 2035 (see here). Operator Newmont has begun to develop a fifth mining horizon and build a production shaft, both of which will bring Éléonore closer to its full production capacity - 246,000 oz/y (see here). After around 60 days of care and maintenance due to the coronavirus pandemic, the mine was being ramped up (see here).

closer to its full production capacity - 246,000 oz/y (see here). After around 60 days of care and maintenance due to the coronavirus pandemic, the mine was being ramped up (see here). At Island gold mine, operator Alamos Gold (AGI) is anticipated to complete Phase II expansion by end-2020 and Phase III in 2025, with the goal of eventually increasing production to 236,000 oz/y. Ongoing exploration has kept adding new ounces (see here and here).

Equity torque in Cariboo

Shareholders can expect to reap a substantial reward as North Light finds a partner and advances the Cariboo project toward production in today's bullish gold environment. As projects progress from the development stage via junior production to intermediate production, the EV/oz multiple is expected to expand from US$59/oz, via US$128/oz, to US$141/oz, according to industry sources. Meanwhile, exploration and ensuing mineral resource expansion will further drive the appreciation of the share price. Given the previous negative reaction, Osisko has been reticent about the progress in drilling but it confirmed a mineral resource and reserve update would be released in the 4Q2020 (see here).

Risk

On the corporate level, the management is yet to release a concrete plan concerning the reorganization. Until the management clarifies the issue, it will continue to weigh on the performance of the stock.

On the individual asset level, there exist a few sources of risk:

Agnico said the following regarding Canadian Malatic U/G in February 2020, "The Partnership is evaluating scenarios to optimize the project, which includes discussions with royalty holders and other stakeholders to enhance the economics of the project. Given the Company's robust pipeline of development projects, the Company does not currently anticipate approving the project for development unless these discussions are successful and the project economics are significantly improved" (see here). That comment has caused considerable anxiety among Osisko shareholders. However, I believe the current gold environment weakens the possible attempt by the operators to lower the royalties therein, even though the market may continue to agonize over the issue. Here is Roosen's comment: "The answer is no... We have no intention to make any concessions now. And there has been a bit of a discount on the Osisko share price, anticipating that we would be making a concession on that royalty. But we have no intention to do so. And obviously, at $2,000 gold, it’s not really even a relevant discussion that we would entertain."

and other stakeholders to enhance the economics of the project. Given the Company's robust pipeline of development projects, the Company does not currently anticipate approving the project for development unless these discussions are successful and the project economics are significantly improved" (see here). That comment has caused considerable anxiety among Osisko shareholders. However, I believe the current gold environment weakens the possible attempt by the operators to lower the royalties therein, even though the market may continue to agonize over the issue. Here is Roosen's comment: "The answer is no... We have no intention to make any concessions now. And there has been a bit of a discount on the Osisko share price, anticipating that we would be making a concession on that royalty. But we have no intention to do so. And obviously, at $2,000 gold, it’s not really even a relevant discussion that we would entertain." The Renard diamond mine, currently in on care and maintenance, which Osisko now holds a 35.1% equity interest and 9.6% diamond stream, is reportedly to reopen in September 2020 (see here). However, rough diamond prices have been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic (see here), adding headwinds to the high-cost operations. The saving grace is the diamond stream in Renard has been written off, so the reopening will actually be a positive catalyst.

On September 14, 2020, Central Asia Metals Plc, the operator of the Sasa mine, said a leakage of tailings had occurred for a short time before it was stopped, which led to a halt of the processing plant even though mining continued (see here). Incidents such as this, if not contained in a timely manner, can be extremely negative for the Osisko's share price.

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, Osisko had to revise the 2020 GEO guidance to 63,500-65,500 oz (Fig. 5). Although the company is not to blame for the downward revision, this will be the second year in a row that the GEO has decreased. Because the gold price has been higher year-to-date than in 2019, the decrease in GEO will most likely be offset and Osisko may still end up posting higher revenue.

Fig. 5. The GEO profile of Osisko, historical and projected, modified from the source.

Investor takeaways

Osisko has been in a penalty box since 2019 because of a series of asset write-downs and its misunderstood business model. The company has indicated that it intended to separate the private equity function from the core gold royalty business, a move I believe will help unlock the value hidden in its royalty and stream portfolio. Judging from the preliminary moves made by the company, I believe the reorganization is a matter of when not if. Once it is actually implemented, I believe Osisko will get a re-rating of at least 35%.

I like Osisko's producing royalty and stream assets for their politically-stable domiciles, high quality, exploration upside, and long remaining life of mine, judging in totality. Going forward, such an asset portfolio will continue to deliver GEO expansion at no cost to Osisko, thus providing further upside for the stock.

The stock has a history of responding positively to gold price upturns as long as there is no negative news of asset write-downs (Fig. 1). So, Osisko may not have too much downside in today's bullish gold environment. On the individual asset level, risks have largely been defused with the recent write-downs and, in my opinion, the bad news should have been priced in. Therefore, Osisko offers an asymmetrical risk-reward profile to the investor's advantage. In that light, the underperformance of the stock may have created a great entry opportunity for interested investors.

When will be the best time to make an entry? I suppose the corporate reorganization will likely happen anywhere between now and the end of 2021, so interested investors may begin to consider establishing a starter position and adding to it in dips.

