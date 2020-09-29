With such a large percentage of Americans living in urban areas, the easiest profits for Marvell are in the beginning of the 5G rollout, and that is happening now.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) is one of the companies installing the infrastructure for the 5G rollout. The company has performed well over the past few months, exceeding its peers as well as the broader tech market. With such a large percentage of the nation living in urban areas, and with such a massive rollout underway, the easiest profits are going to be captured early on in the process. The market is seeing this and investors should take note as to how Marvell has performed, or, should I say, outperformed, in the market. Early investors to the potential revenue generated from the 5G rollout will do well:

(Image Source: TradingView)

The country is going to see a steady rollout of 5G over the next couple of years. The companies involved, such as Marvell, will continuously profit from them. Marvell is building the infrastructure for the 5G mobile phone service. Marvell is, in effect, providing the structure of the supply for the demand of 5G networks. That being said, there is a great deal of demand that lies ahead as all of the mobile providers continue to push for the 5G rollout

I like companies that are able to find subscribers to services, pay them an initiation fee, and continually pay for those services month after month - i.e., Verizon (NYSE: V), AT&T (NYSE: T) and T-Mobile (NYSE: TMUS). Marvell is not one of those companies - nor, really any of the other 5G rollout-type companies.

This is one of the reasons I am not married to the idea that being involved in the 5G rollout will be a panacea of profits from this. The reason being is that these company’s products are primarily hardware. These, traditionally, are not my favorite types of investments. The rationale is simplistic: Once a company builds a tower there are no more profits generated from that tower to the constructor of that tower. Marvell will, however, provide service contracts to maintain the towers. These can be lucrative long-term deals that will continue to add to the bottom line of 5G tower companies. But the real profits for Marvell are going to be from the continuous rollout of 5G towers.

So far, only 1% is said to be done; 99% to go. There is a significant amount to go. What I like about this is that it is the beginning of the rollout. I am applying a simplistic 80/20 outlook. The easy profits are right now. Marvell and the other companies are installing their towers in cities first, where the highest impact of potential users lies. These are going to be easier profits for the service providers and, by extension, the tower installers. It won’t be until the end of the rollout - something that is likely to take several years to complete - that the margins on the revenue begins to thin.

According to the US Census Bureau, a little more than 80% of the nation lives in urban areas. So, for these companies, the biggest chunk of the profits is going to be upfront and likely require the least amount of inputs reaching the largest percentage of the population. Again, this is that 80/20 principle that I am applying.

Revenue growth for Marvell sits (according to Seeking Alpha metrics) at -3.9% YoY growth. Whereas, in comparison, future revenue growth is poised to be 6.23%. Forward EBITDA growth is looked to come in at 7.51% (versus -10%). EPS growth is poised to come in at nearly 20%. These numbers will drive the stock higher if the company achieves its revenue forecast growth rates.

In a passing comment, CNBC’s Jim Cramer calls Marvell Technology one of the best overall for the 5G rollout companies - inclusive of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) and Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) - that Cramer ranked #1 and #3, respectively, with Marvell coming in at #2. I have never been the most steadfast adherent to Cramer. But, he often has the ability to bring a lot of buyers and sellers to the market in a herd mentality. That being said, if he is putting Marvell - and the other two companies - in the limelight, there may be some legs to the stock price movements these companies have seen.

Cramer is right on this call. 5G will continue to be a big deal for some time and Marvell is one of the key companies that will do well. This is an entirely new infrastructure program that is being rolled out across the United States and consumers are going to want it.

Further, in its most recent earnings call, Qorvo saw its earnings numbers come in higher than expected and they expect better results in the near future. I expect this segment of the industry will see the same, in-kind results across the board, benefiting Marvell as well. (Readers Note: I wrote an analysis here on Qorvo, published on Sept. 14).

Marvell vs. iShares Semiconductor ETF:

A further look at the industry shows how Marvell compares to the sector ETF:

(Chart Source: TradingView)

During the same period from 2016 to present, the iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) has advanced 243% vs. Marvell Technology's 319% advance. This is a 75% difference. It should be noted that most of that advance occurred in just the past few months since the COVID sell-off and subsequent rally; both the Semiconductor ETF and the stock were at parity during this period of time. Marvell is far outpacing the semis. This is making it one of the better players for the 5G rollout.

Marvell vs. the NASDAQ:

Comparing the Marvell to the NASDAQ shows a much greater differential:

(Chart Source: TradingView)

The real standout to me is the overall differential in the broader market of the NASDAQ Index. In the past 5 years, Marvell has advanced 318% versus the NASDAQ’s 158%. But, the real standout is the move from the bottom in the March sell-off from COVID-19 where the two, on a percentage basis, were near parity. To have this particular stock advance as far ahead as it did shows the potential of this company. Marvell is a clear standout in this sense and worth a strong consideration for future investment.

However, the NASDAQ is something that has been on my mind the past few days and weeks. Lately, there has been intense selling in the broader market led by the tech sector. There are a few headwinds in the future for our economy. Mostly, the market is concerned with the pandemic and Congress’ lack of passing another stimulus package. But, the election is a mere 6 weeks away, and once the election has concluded, then the market will have a better understanding of what kind and size of stimulus that the new administration will pass. Any support needed for the economy will come from this.

I am holding off on anything measurable or substantial with my investments until then. In fact, I get the sense I am not alone and this may be why we are seeing selling in the market simply because of profit-taking and defensive plays. That may provide a future buying opportunity.

Conclusion:

The 5G rollout presents a great investment opportunity going forward. Already, companies within the industry are benefiting. I believe there are going to be steady profits from this segment of the industry and a large portion of the profits will be made in the earliest part of the rollout. That time is now. Marvell has been outperforming most of the other companies within the industry, and significantly outperforming the broader tech stock industry. This particular company will very likely continue to outperform

However, I am a bit leery on the timing of this investment. There are some headwinds going forward. The election is just weeks away and this is weighing heavily on the market. The ramifications of the election will determine what kind of stimulus package that the Congress and future president will pass. Once the election is out of the way, and investors are more settled in knowing what to expect in the future, I think Marvell will continue to move higher. I am not an owner of this stock; I am currently neutral. But, after the election, I am going to take a serious look at buying into this company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.