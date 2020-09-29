AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO) is at a major crossroads at this time with the New Drug Application (NDA) for tivozanib accepted finally by the U.S. FDA in June 2020, after multiple trials and two CRLs over eight years, with the company shifting goal posts from being first-line to second-line to finally third- and fourth-line therapy in renal cell carcinoma (RCC). It's time for redemption as the FDA has set a PDUFA action date of March 31, 2021, and indicated to not convene an Oncologic Drug Advisory Committee (ODAC) to discuss the application. That does not however leave much time for the drug candidate to take advantage in the market, if and when approved. From the company's 10-K of December 2019:

"The U.S. patent covering the tivozanib molecule and its therapeutic use is expected to expire in 2022. However, in view of the length of time that tivozanib has been under regulatory review at the FDA, a patent term extension of up to five years may be available under The Drug Price Competition and Patent Term Restoration Act of 1984, or the Hatch-Waxman Act, which, if a five-year extension were to be granted, would extend the term of this patent to 2027."

Tivozanib is an oral, once-daily, next-generation vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (VEGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) discovered by Kyowa Kirin, licensed exclusively to Aveo for oncology indications outside Asia and the Middle East. The drug candidate is approved and marketed for the treatment of adult patients with advanced RCC since August 2017, as FOTIVDA by EUSA Pharma (UK) Ltd., Aveo licensee in Europe and certain other territories outside North America. Supplementary Protection Certificates (SPCs) have been granted or in the process of being granted by countries in the EUSA territory, which could extend the term of the patents in these countries up to 2027.

In addition to the 2022 expiry and SPCs, Aveo has filed an international (PCT) patent application directed to the clinical protocol for using tivozanib to treat refractory cancers, particularly, following therapy with checkpoint inhibitors. If nationalized, any patent granted on a patent application in this family would expire in 2039.

TIVO-3: the final results

Aveo recently announced final results from its TIVO-3 study comparing tivozanib to an already approved targeted therapy sorafenib, as third- or fourth-line therapy in subjects with metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma (MRCC). This final result of which we can only get the abstract and patient summary from Science Direct states, "Given its activity and distinct tolerability profile, tivozanib represents a treatment option for patients with previously treated mRCC." It is also shown that "tivozanib, a targeted therapy, can delay tumor growth relative to an already approved targeted therapy (sorafenib) in patients with kidney cancer who have received two or three prior treatments. No difference in survival was observed."

"Results in detail" from the company's press release dated 9/15/2020, do not offer any clarity. However, in the SEC S-1 filing dated 6/15/2020, we do get a little more clarity.

Tivozanib demonstrated a 44% improvement in median PFS, the primary endpoint, with a median PFS in the tivozanib arm of 5.6 months compared with 3.9 months in the sorafenib arm, and 27% reduction in risk of progression or death compared to sorafenib (hazard ratio (HR)=0.73, p=0.0165).

ORR for patients receiving tivozanib was 18% compared to 8% for patients receiving sorafenib (p=0.017).

Median duration of response in patients receiving tivozanib was not reached (95% confidence interval (CI): 12.9, not reached (NR)) and in patients receiving sorafenib was 5.7 months (95% CI: 5.6, NR).

The final overall survival, or OS, hazard ratio based on a May 1, 2020 cutoff date was 0.97 (p=0.82), favoring tivozanib, and the final median OS was 16.4 months for tivozanib and 19.2 months for sorafenib.

Tivozanib also demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in median PFS for the prespecified subgroup of patients (approximately 27% of the patients in the tivozanib arm) who received checkpoint inhibitor therapy in earlier lines of treatment, with a hazard ratio of 0.55, (p=0.028), a 45% reduction in risk of progression or death compared to sorafenib, and a median PFS in the tivozanib arm of 7.3 months compared with 5.1 months in the sorafenib arm. The ORR for patients in this subgroup receiving tivozanib was 24.4% compared to 6.8% receiving sorafenib. The final OS hazard ratio for this subgroup was 0.84.

Tivozanib was generally better tolerated than sorafenib, with 46% of patients in the tivozanib arm experiencing Grade 3 or higher adverse events compared to 55% of patients in the sorafenib arm. Infrequent but severe adverse events reported in greater numbers in the tivozanib arm were thrombotic events similar to those observed in previous tivozanib studies. The most common adverse event in patients receiving tivozanib was hypertension, an adverse event known to reflect effective VEGF pathway inhibition, which has shown a correlation with better PFS outcomes.

Market potential

Aveo believes there is "significant potential commercial opportunity" for tivozanib in the U.S. if approved. The U.S. market for relapsed or refractory RCC therapy is currently estimated to be ~$1.0 billion. The company believes that tivozanib has the opportunity to be a standard of care (SoC) in this market due to its combination of anti-tumor activity and tolerability. The company's other candidates are in phase 2 and preclinical stages to be of major significance at present.

(Image source: company website)

Financials

Aveo ended 2019 with cash and short-term investments of ~$48 million, good for an estimated cash runway of up to March 2021, and a self-analyzed doubt about their ability to continue as a going concern. Wall street analysts are currently very bullish on the company, with a one year target price though estimated at $12. In the last 52 weeks, the stock price moved between $2.23 and $10.71. The last close price of $5.65 (9/24/2020) puts the market capitalization at ~$145 million.

Shortly after the tivozanib NDA was accepted in June 2020, Aveo launched an equity offering of 9,775,000 shares of common stock, priced at $5.25 to gross ~$48 million before expenses. That would extend the cash runway by another 12 months. The company also restructured its debt facility with Hercules Capital (HTGC) in August 2020 that is expected to fund operations through the anticipated launch of tivozanib in the U.S.

Insider & institutional transactions

The 10% shareholding insiders purchased nearly 10 million shares worth ~$52 million in June 2020. In the last two years too, except one sale transaction in November 2018, all of the 74 insider transactions have been purchases. Institutional shareholders have increased holding to 11.192 million shares from 4.28 million shares in the prior quarter. This includes hedge funds' QoQ increase to 3.872 million shares from 580,233 shares.

Licenses & royalty payments

Aveo obtained an exclusive, sublicensable license from Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (KKC) in December 2006, to develop, manufacture and commercialize tivozanib worldwide except for Asia and the Middle East. No milestone payments remain to be paid to KKC. Aveo will pay low to mid-teens royalty as a percentage of sales in its territory, and 30% of amounts received from sublicensees.

Risks

The approval of tivozanib may be delayed or not happen at all. Considering the edgy situation the company is in, delays in approval and subsequent commercial launch due to the pandemic situation can derail the operations. The company started the fiscal with a doubt on its ability as a "going concern." Although a cash runway for two fiscals has been put in place subsequently, delays may force the company to seek additional funding, which may dilute the stock further. As of December 31, 2019, the company had an accumulated deficit of $585.6 million. The company will not be a profit making company in the next several years. A class action suit was filed in early 2019 by some shareholders accusing the company management of misleading shareholders w.r.t. the timeline of trials and release of data, NDA submission, risk of FDA approval, etc. The matter is sub-judice and the company has no estimate of when the legal proceedings would end, and what, if any, may be the financial implication of the matter. Two derivative lawsuits were also filed against the company in mid-2019. The complaints generally allege breach of fiduciary duty, unjust enrichment, and waste of corporate assets. Subsequently, the parties filed a joint motion, which was granted, to consolidate the cases and stay the consolidated matter pending the dismissal of, or filing of an answer to, the complaint in the 2019 Class Action. The outcome is pending.

Opinion

Although the company seems to be at major crossroads with the culmination of the lengthy regulatory process, it does seem time for redemption with the market potential as a SoC therapy, funds in place with insiders walking the talk, and a pipeline to follow through. The present price of under $6 is a good point to take position for at least a year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.