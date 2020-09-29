Elevator Pitch

I maintain my Neutral rating on Hong Kong-listed Mainland China property developer China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCPK:CAOVY) (OTCPK:CAOVF) [688:HK].

This is an update of my prior article on China Overseas Land published on May 1, 2020. China Overseas Land's share price has fallen by -32% from HK$28.45 as of April 29, 2020, to HK$19.38 as of September 28, 2020, since my last update. China Overseas Land trades at 4.3 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E and 0.66 times P/B, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 6.7%.

China Overseas Land's net profit attributable to shareholders only increased marginally by +0.3% YoY in 1H 2020, due to a -430 basis points YoY gross margin contraction and a higher proportion of profit attributable to non-controlling interests. China Overseas Land's weaker-than-expected contracted sales growth and slower-than-expected project construction are also negatives, with the company's strong balance sheet being the sole positive.

I retain a Neutral rating on China Overseas Land, as most of the negatives have been priced in with the company's -32% share price decline in the past five months. Notably, China Overseas Land also did share buybacks for the first time in 15 years in June 2020, which suggests that the company's share price is quite depressed already.

Readers have the option of trading in China Overseas Land shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers CAOVY and CAOVF or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 688:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that are internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $40 million, and market capitalization is above $27 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors that own China Overseas Land shares listed in Hong Kong include Capital Research Global Investors, The Vanguard Group, BlackRock, and Norges Bank Investment Management, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage, like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Poor 1H 2020 Financial Performance Was Below Expectations

China Overseas Land reported its 1H 2020 financial results on August 24, 2020, and the company's financial performance was poor and below market expectations.

China Overseas Land's core net profit, adjusted for fair value changes for investment properties and foreign exchange gains and losses, only increased marginally by +0.3% YoY to RMB17.9 billion in 1H 2020. Notably, the company's YoY core net profit growth has been consistently in the high single digits to low teens range for the FY 2016-FY 2019 period. A decrease in gross profit margin and increase in profit attributable to non-controlling interests (or minority interest) more than offset a +11% YoY increase in revenue to RMB88.6 billion in the first half of the year.

Both the company's property development business and property investment business performed well in 1H 2020. Revenue for China Overseas Land's property development business increased by +11.2% YoY from RMB77.7 billion in 1H 2019 to RMB86.4 billion in 1H 2020, while the company's property investment business saw a +6.2% YoY growth in segment revenue to RMB1.92 billion over the same period.

Nevertheless, China Overseas Land's strong top line growth could not make up for the company's profitability decline. The company's gross profit margin contracted by -430 basis points from 34.9% in 1H 2019 to 30.6% in 1H 2020. This is likely attributable to the negative impact of price caps imposed by authorities in certain cities in China to deter speculators. While acknowledging that China Overseas Land's core net profit margin of 20.2% for 1H 2020 is still among the highest in the industry, the trend of declining profitability is a significant concern.

Also, non-controlling interests accounted for 10% of China Overseas Land's net profit in 1H 2020, as compared to a ratio of 2% in 1H 2019. This suggests that China Overseas Land could have recognized a larger proportion of revenue from property projects which it holds a relatively smaller stake in 1H 2020 as compared to 1H 2019.

Weak Year-to-date Contracted Sales Growth Is Negative For Earnings Outlook In 2H 2020 And Beyond

China Overseas Land achieved contracted sales of RMB222.294 billion for the first eight months of FY 2020, which represented a lackluster +2.1% YoY growth. Contracted sales refer to property units sold but yet to be recognized as revenue, so they act as a forward-looking indicator of property developers' earnings.

The company's full-year contracted sales target for FY 2020 is HK$400 billion, or approximately RMB352 billion. At the company's 1H 2020 earnings call on August 24, 2020, China Overseas Land acknowledged that the full-year contracted sales target "is challenging". However, China Overseas Land emphasized at the recent results briefing that it "remains confident" in meeting the FY 2020 target, as long as "there is no major resurgence of the pandemic and no significant deterioration in economic conditions."

In the near term, China Overseas Land's 2H 2020 earnings could be potentially be below expectations. On top on gross margin contraction, the company's project delivery or construction is also behind schedule. China Overseas Land completed construction of 7.32 million sq m of property projects in 1H 2020, which accounted for only 39% of the company's full-year target of 19 million sq m of completed property projects for FY 2020.

Strong Financial Position

China Overseas Land's strong financial position stands out in comparison with peers. China Overseas Land's net debt-to-equity ratio or net gearing was a very comfortable 32.95% as of June 30, 2020, which is significantly lower than the average net gearing for Hong Kong-listed Chinese property developers of approximately 90%-100%. Furthermore, the company's weighted average borrowing cost in 1H 2020 was only 4.01%, as compared to the industry average of 6%-7%.

China Overseas Land's strong balance sheet becomes a competitive edge for the company, considering recent news that the Chinese authorities are looking to impose new rules to limit excessive borrowing by property developers in the country.

The new rules, which have yet to be confirmed officially, will categorize Chinese property developers into four different groups, "Green", "Yellow," "Orange," and "Red", respectively. Property developers which do not breach any of the three financial indicators that are part of the new rules are placed in the "Green" category, and they are allowed to increase their debt levels by +15%. In contrast, property developers in the "Yellow," "Orange," and "Red" categories, having breached one, two or three of the financial indicators, respectively, are relatively more limited in their ability to take on additional debt financing under the new rules.

The three financial indicators, which are part of the new proposed rules, are a total liabilities-to-total asset ratio less than 70%, a net debt-to-equity ratio below 100%, and an unrestricted cash-to-short-term debt ratio of below one, respectively. Notably, China Overseas Land does not breach any of the three financial indicators, and the company is likely to be placed in the "Green" category, if and when the new rules come into effect.

This implies that China Overseas Land has a relatively greater capacity for debt financing which will help in the company's future land banking activities. In addition, with limited pressure to deleverage, China Overseas Land is not compelled to offer significant price cuts to drive property sales growth.

Valuation And Dividends

China Overseas Land trades at 5.0 times consensus forward FY 2020 P/E and 4.3 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E, based on its share price of HK$19.38 as of September 28, 2020. In comparison, the stock's five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 6.8 times and 7.9 times, respectively.

The stock is valued by the market at 0.66 times P/B, which represents a discount to its five-year and 10-year average P/B multiples of 1.1 times and 1.5 times, respectively.

China Overseas Land offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 5.9% and 6.7%, respectively. The company declared an interim dividend of HK$0.45 per share for 1H 2020, which is the same as what was paid out for 1H 2019 and is equivalent to a dividend payout ratio of 24%. Sell-side analysts see China Overseas Land's full-year dividends per share increasing from HK$1.02 in FY 2019 to HK$1.14 and HK$1.30 in FY 2020 and FY 2021, respectively.

It is also noteworthy that China Overseas Land did share buybacks for the first time in 15 years in June 2020. Between June 2020 and September 2020, China Overseas Land repurchased approximately 1.1 million shares or 0.01% of its shares outstanding, at an average price of HK$21.93.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for China Overseas Land include a failure to meet the company's full-year FY 2020 contracted sales target, worse-than-expected gross profit margin contraction, and an unexpected reduction in future dividends.

Note that readers who choose to trade in China Overseas Land shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.