Ultimately, it's difficult to build an argument for why Snap offers a positive risk-reward investment.

Snap continues to be the best social media platform for advertisers attempting to reach Millennials and Gen Z.

Breaking down Snap's revenues, we can see that North America is key to its near-term prospects.

Investment Thesis

Snap (SNAP) is unlikely to return to posting 40% y/y growth rates any time soon.

While bearing in mind that Snap's platform has a strong moat, as Snap continues to reach a cohort of younger users which other social media platforms struggle to engage with, it still remains difficult to build a well-reasoned argument for why this stock offers compelling upside potential.

Snap's growth rates are slowing down, while Snap remains largely unprofitable. Meanwhile, Snap trades at a premium to its peers.

Investors keen to participate here would do well to consider a lower entry point.

Snap is No Longer Growing With a +40% CAGR

Source: author's calculations

As we can see above, Snap's growth rates for Q2 2020 reached 17%. Snap's quarter ended June was a period that saw a dramatic slowdown in ad spend, as well as ad rates falling.

Although the company does not guide for what its growth rates could reach over its coming couple of quarters, Wall Street is largely expecting somewhere in the range of 22% to 27% revenue growth rates during Q3 and Q4.

Source: SA Premium Tools

The message here is clear: Snap's breakneck growth rates are no longer likely to return towards 40% y/y any time soon.

Bullish Argument Investors Should Consider

Snap's bullish thesis lies in the social media platform being able to reach those hard to reach.

Source: Q2 2020 Investor Presentation

What's more, younger generations spend 29 minutes more on mobile content compared to TV. For advertisers looking to go where the customer is, Snap is a very attractive advertising platform.

Advertisers have been keen to embrace Snap's self-serve model, with Snap helping advertisers to align their message with popular verticals like "Sports", "Entertainment" and "News".

As younger audiences spend more time engaging and transacting online, Snap is looking to add value to performance-oriented apps and e-commerce advertisers attempting to reaching these audiences.

Snap's backend optimization has helped the company land retailers such as Sephora (OTCPK:LVMHF) and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) run e-commerce campaigns through direct messaging advertising.

Analyzing Snap's Near-Term Prospects

Source: author's calculations, Q2 2020 Press Statement

As we drill down on Snap's revenue stream, above we can observe that nearly 70% of Snap's revenues are derived from North America.

In other words, not only does North America carry Snap's prospects, but one could even make the case that Europe and the Rest of World revenues are a distraction from Snap's near-term prospects.

Accordingly, Snap's North America revenues were up 18% y/y, and unlike other social media platforms, such as Pinterest (PINS) and Twitter (TWTR), Snap doesn't appear to have greatly benefited from social distancing restrictions.

Putting hard numbers to it, during Q2 2020, Snap's DAUs (Daily Active Users) were up 9% y/y. This figure pales in comparison with its peers:

For example, Twitter made headlines as its DAUs were up 34% y/y during Q2 2020.

Meanwhile, Pinterest's MAU (Monthly Active Users, rather than Daily Active Users) were up 13% during the same period.

Accordingly, Snap is not gaining strong enough traction from the "stay at home" theme, yet it remains highly-priced on this expectation.

Valuation -- Compared to Other Social Media Stocks, Snap is Expensive

If we take a step back, we can see that Snap has still been priced at slightly over 17x forward revenues.

For their part, Twitter is priced for less than 11x forward sales, while Pinterest is priced at less than 17x.

However, these multiples alone only paint one side of the narrative. Here's another side:

Snap continues to report negative adjusted EBITDA figures, with Q2 2020 reporting negative $96 million.

Pinterest's adjusted EBITDA was nearly a third better off at negative $34 million.

While Twitter's adjusted EBITDA was positive $133 million.

Consequently, investors are presented with an interesting dichotomy. Not only does Snap carry the highest sales multiple amongst its peers, but it also is the least profitable of these comparable social media platforms.

The Bottom Line

As we compare and contrast Snap with its peers, it becomes incredibly challenging to build a compelling investment thesis for why Snap affords investors a positive risk-reward profile.

Not only does Snap trade at 17x forward sales, which is a premium to its peers, but it also is the least profitable in the cohort.

In sum, Snap's moat is already more than priced in.

Strong Investment Potential My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities. Stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued. I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive and profitable businesses. Investing Made EASY As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains. Honest and reliable service.

Hand-holding service provided.

Very simply explained stock picks. Helping you get the most out of investing .

. Helpful advice together with videos.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author is long PINS