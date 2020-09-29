Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: September 27, 2020

17 out of 23 CEF sectors positive on price and 15 out of 23 sectors positive on NAV last week.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc." Data is taken from the close of Friday, September 18th, 2020.

Weekly performance roundup

17 out of 23 sectors were positive on price (up from 9 last week) and the average price return was +0.43% (up from -0.32% last week). The lead gainer was Asia Equity (+2.60%), followed by Convertibles (+1.63%) and MLPs (+1.07%), while the weakest sector by Price was Taxable Munis (-0.81%), followed by Single-state Munis (-0.64%) and National Munis (-0.62%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

15 out of 23 sectors were positive on NAV (up from 4 last week), while the average NAV return was +0.43% (down from -0.72% last week). The top sectors by NAV were Asia Equity (+2.60%), Real Estate (+1.36%) and MLPs (+1.36%). The weakest sector by NAV was Taxable Munis (-0.69%), New York Munis (-0.26%) and National Munis (-0.25%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

There were only three premium sectors this week, the leader was Preferreds (+2.76%), while the sector with the widest discount is MLPs (-24.77%). The average sector discount is -7.90% (up from -7.93% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Limited Duration (+0.85%), while Senior Loans (-0.70%) showed the greatest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was +0.04% (up from -0.42% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Taxable Munis (+0.57), followed by Commodities (+0.38). The sector with the lowest average 1-year z-score was MLPs (-1.32), followed by Global Allocation (-0.92). The average z-score is -0.31 (up from -0.35 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (18.92%), Global Allocation (10.44%), Limited Duration (9.25%), Multisector Income (9.01%) and Real Estate (8.97%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +7.45% (down from +7.46% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change StoneCastle Financial (BANX) 6.72% % -6.25% 0.0 0.00% -7.15% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (ECF) 4.75% 4.28% -5.74% 0.4 5.46% 0.16% Liberty All-Star Growth (ASG) 4.64% 6.98% 9.24% 1.8 5.97% 1.49% High Income Securities (PCF) 4.17% 11.41% -1.33% 1.4 4.40% 0.00% Templeton Dragon (TDF) 3.53% 1.40% -12.14% 0.8 7.26% 2.98% Eagle Point Income Co. Inc. (EIC) 3.10% 6.98% -6.63% -0.3 6.51% 3.36% MFS® Intermediate High Income (CIF) 2.87% 9.79% -1.66% -0.2 2.16% -0.82% THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (FSLF) 2.75% 7.56% -8.24% 1.6 2.50% 0.00% First Trust Energy Income And Growth (FEN) 2.57% 12.41% -20.35% 2.8 3.76% 0.41% PIMCO CA Municipal Income (PCQ) 2.40% 4.33% 29.48% 0.2 1.87% 0.00%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI) -15.21% 21.89% -12.93% 0.8 -14.49% -1.74% Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) -7.99% 11.37% -1.52% 0.5 0.72% 8.51% Herzfeld Caribbean Basin (CUBA) -5.41% 16.78% -27.88% -2.5 -3.97% 1.99% Adams Natural Resources Fund (PEO) -4.92% 3.74% -15.49% -0.8 -2.20% 3.52% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) -4.78% 18.75% 14.63% -0.7 -3.79% 0.00% Nuveen Select Tax Free Inc. (NXP) -4.48% 3.27% 3.41% 1.1 -4.41% -0.25% RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (RIV) -4.25% 14.34% -0.33% 0.7 -4.74% -0.66% First Trust Spec Finance & Fincl Opp (FGB) -3.98% 13.10% -14.86% -1.9 -3.82% 0.68% Nuveen Municipal Credit Opps Fund (NMCO) -3.90% 5.97% -4.37% -0.9 -4.37% -0.46% Nuveen MN Quality Muni Inc. (NMS) -2.74% 4.20% -9.77% -0.9 -3.15% -0.20%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term (NHA) -53.8% 0.013 0.006 0.74% -1.22% 0.1 234% 9/1/2020 9/14/2020 Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term (EHT) -33.3% 0.03 0.02 2.51% -2.74% -0.4 161% 9/1/2020 9/10/2020 Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 (JHB) -22.2% 0.0315 0.0245 3.23% -3.40% -0.9 25% 9/1/2020 9/14/2020 Nuveen Emrg Mkts Debt 2022 Target Term (JEMD) -10.7% 0.0375 0.0335 5.15% -0.76% 0.3 123% 9/1/2020 9/14/2020 John Hancock Income Secs (JHS) -9.3% 0.205 0.1859 4.91% -5.55% 0.3 25% 9/1/2020 9/10/2020 John Hancock Investors (JHI) -8.5% 0.3778 0.3455 8.34% -4.33% 1.1 29% 9/1/2020 9/10/2020 Tri-Continental (TY) -7.2% 0.2824 0.2622 4.05% -14.11% -1.3 34% 9/1/2020 9/15/2020 Templeton Global Income (GIM) -4.6% 0.0152 0.0145 3.25% -13.01% -0.3 137% 9/1/2020 9/14/2020 Royce Value Trust (RVT) -3.8% 0.26 0.25 7.72% -14.40% -1.3 6% 9/1/2020 9/10/2020 Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) -3.4% 0.0145 0.014 3.74% -7.04% 0.9 157% 9/1/2020 9/9/2020 Sprott Focus Trust (FUND) -2.1% 0.1093 0.107 6.86% -15.10% -1.2 11% 9/2/2020 9/14/2020 BlackRock MuniHoldings CA Qty (MUC) -2.0% 0.051 0.05 4.18% -8.37% 1.1 94% 9/1/2020 9/14/2020 MFS® Government Markets Inc. (MGF) -0.3% 0.02938 0.0293 7.53% -2.71% 0.8 29% 9/1/2020 9/15/2020 MFS® Intermediate Income (MIN) -0.1% 0.02856 0.02853 8.92% -3.76% 1.2 28% 9/1/2020 9/15/2020

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date MFS® Charter Income (MCR) 1.5% 0.05825 0.05911 8.49% -5.01% 0.5 51% 9/1/2020 9/15/2020 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income (EFT) 1.6% 0.061 0.062 6.10% -12.93% -0.4 101% 9/1/2020 9/22/2020 MFS Special Value (MFV) 2.0% 0.04323 0.04411 9.89% 1.90% -0.7 27% 9/1/2020 9/15/2020 MFS Multimarket Income (MMT) 2.1% 0.04124 0.04211 8.45% -4.63% 0.5 57% 9/1/2020 9/15/2020 Delaware Investments Dividend & Income (DDF) 2.4% 0.054 0.0553 7.85% -5.69% -1.2 40% 9/1/2020 9/17/2020 MFS® Intermediate High Income (CIF) 2.6% 0.01884 0.01933 9.79% -1.66% -0.2 59% 9/1/2020 9/15/2020 Eaton Vance Floating Rate 2022 Target Term (EFL) 2.8% 0.036 0.037 5.02% -2.32% 0.4 98% 9/1/2020 9/10/2020 Delaware Enhanced Global Div and Inc. (DEX) 2.9% 0.0513 0.0528 7.02% -9.71% 0.2 50% 9/1/2020 9/17/2020 Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF) 3.8% 0.026 0.027 3.30% -18.05% 0.4 89% 9/8/2020 9/17/2020 Templeton Emerg Mkts Income (TEI) 12.4% 0.0355 0.0399 6.38% -16.20% -1.2 90% 9/1/2020 9/14/2020 Eaton Vance Senior Income (EVF) 12.9% 0.031 0.035 7.00% -8.12% 1.0 77% 9/1/2020 9/10/2020 Cushing® MLP & Infras Total Return (SRV) 100.0% 0.12 0.24 16.94% -28.24% -1.5 18% 9/1/2020 9/14/2020

Disclosure: I am/we are long EIC, OCCI, OXLC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.