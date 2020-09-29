This Time Is Really Different

The history of financial bubbles bursting is complicated and long with the most recent disaster dating back only to 2008. The present financial situation is unprecedented for several reasons. The technological advances since the wide-spread introduction of the global Internet have changed the landscape. Technological stocks have taken the lead in the stock markets. Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google and Microsoft represent over 20% of the capitalization of the stock market. This is an impressive concentration of capital in a small number of companies. Thanks to technology news spreads fast and the financial world is active 24 hours a day with markets stretching across the world. This is clearly obvious, but the effects on markets have only recently begun to be understood. The speed with which stocks can take a dive was demonstrated in March 2020, and the stock market recovery was also speedy. It remains to be seen if there will be more drawdowns in the near future after the recovery as happened in the 1930s.

An Explosive Combination

The COVID-19 pandemic and the reactions to it on the part of governments that have resulted in lockdowns have caused excessive economic distress because the financial crisis was already on the way. The repo crisis in September was a harbinger of worse to come.

The civil disturbances of the last few months have resulted in insurance damages for over $2 billion, a record, and the real losses are certainly much more than that. Small businesses have suffered terribly from the pandemic lockdowns and the subsequent rioting, looting and arson. What is definitely new is that Black Lives Matter, a neo-Marxist organization financed by financial oligarchs and masquerading as a civil rights movement claiming justice for the black minority, is working to overthrow the government. The 2020 presidential election will affect financial markets as 3 November 2020 draws nearer. One can expect volatility to increase significantly, much more than in a “normal” presidential election. This is because the Democrats are openly espousing socialism with free medical care, unlimited immigration, defunding the police and other radical measures. In this case politics is going to influence financial markets in a way that has not been seen before in recent history. One would have to go back to 1861 to find such serious political differences.

High Stock Prices

It is widely acknowledged that stock prices are high. This can be readily seen by looking at P/E ratios. In comparison with 2000 and 2007 the present P/E ratio height does not seem excessive. The current ratio is 28.35. This is high, but it is not like the exaggerated ratios of the dot.com crash or the GFC. This is another indication that the present situation is different in that the P/E ratio is not the highest that it has ever been. Even so, the chart below indicates that a ratio over 25 is the exception, and the present reading can be considered rather high historically. In other words the excesses of the last two great crises have not been reached, but the situation is still critical, and investors are paying very high prices for equities.

Low Bond Yields

Another point that is obvious is that bond yields are extremely low. Historically yields are at record lows and in some cases are even negative in real terms. This is another indication that the present situation is different from the past. An example of low bond yields is the chart below of the US Treasury ten-year bond.

10 Year Treasury Rate - 54 Year Historical Chart

The yield on one-year notes is approaching zero.

1 Year Treasury Rate - 54 Year Historical Chart

The yield for bills is even less. The rates currently range from 0.09% to 0.17% for T-bills that mature from four weeks to 52 weeks.

What Are the Rates on Treasury Bills?

United States 4 Week Bill Yield | 2001-2020 Data | 2021-2022 Forecast | Quote | Chart

With Treasury yields so low, it is only to be expected that investors would flock to equities or resort to riskier high-yield corporate bonds. In fact funds have been flowing into high-yield corporate bonds (junk bonds) at a fast rate. Now however that a global index tracking junk bonds has erased its 2020 gains, investors are fleeing junk bond ETFs. This could mark the beginning of a market capitulation. Thus the low bond yields show that the present situation is different in that this is another contributing factor that increases risk.

Debt Levels and Unemployment

This writer has already brought attention to the high debt levels of the federal government. In fact the debt clock (U.S. National Debt Clock : Real Time) gives a current reading of $28.8 trillion with an annual deficit of $3.1 trillion. Such high figures for federal debt are real records.

Unemployment is another factor that has been examined by this writer, and current figures of the percentage of unemployment in the US are unreliable. The figure for those officially unemployed is 13.1 million while the actual figure is 22.6 million. The unemployment rate is also extremely high. These are thus two more factors that contribute towards making the present situation different from past situations.

Complacency and Greed

What investors have been doing is to buy more and more equities in the belief that stock prices will continue climbing. Those that went for high-yield corporate bonds are now in full flight out of ETFs. The combined effects of complacency and greed have put investors in a difficult position. In such cases of great uncertainty in the markets the usual remedies are to turn to cash and gold. Such solutions are however not ideal long-term ones. It remains to be seen just how much FOMO is going to influence investor behaviour.

Conclusion

In any case this article has tried to show that the current financial situation is different historically from the past and that investors are confronted with difficult decisions to make as the financial fabric unravels, the Fed notwithstanding. It is this combination of several factors that makes this time different. The forewarning of the oncoming financial crisis in the form of a repo crisis, the Corona virus, the lockdowns, the civil disturbances, the presidential election, the low interest rates, high equity prices, high unemployment and the concentration of capital in technological companies are all factors that taken together justify the conclusion that this time is really different.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Data from third-party sources may have been used in the preparation of this material and WWS Swiss Financial Consulting SA (WWW SFC SA) has not independently verified, validated or audited such data.

