Launching Biotech Value Investing: Covering High-Quality Picks In The Biotech Sector

I also put the inherent volatility of the sector to work on our side by using options to help generate a high compounded return while ensuring optimal entries and exits.

The biotech space can be confusing, complex territory to wade through for many investors. Biotech Value Investing is designed with that in mind. Members will benefit from my experience with seeking value in the biotech sector and translating the scientific nuance into layman’s terms. My goal is to help with your research and decision-making framework, enabling you to make good long-term investing decisions in the sector.

Is Value Investing In Biotech Really Possible?

The answer is yes! The leading original value investor, Benjamin Graham, laid out his principles for value investing more than 50 years ago, but they are still very relevant today and give us a roadmap for our research. I look for companies that already have strong, clinically-validated technology platforms to minimize the risk of permanent loss of capital, the worst possible outcome to a true value investor.

The other way we do this is by finding optimal entry points that maximize our margin of safety in all investments. It doesn't matter how good a company is if you pay too much for it. My research is geared toward facilitating patience and discipline which are very needed for any successful value investor.

Using Biotech Volatility To Our Advantage

Biotech is notoriously volatile, as the fate of many companies rides on the release of positive clinical trial data or garnering FDA approval for a new therapy. One of our biggest priorities at Biotech Value Investing is finding ways to use the inherent volatility of the sector to our advantage. We can't change the fact that investing in biotech will have ups and downs, but we can find ways to make that work for us instead of against us.

Becoming a part of the Biotech Value Investing community means access to my research on options strategies that can secure good entry and exit points while generating income that can give peace of mind while riding out the volatility that we know will come. While we are focused on long-term quality and results, sometimes the volatility in biotech also can result in big short-term winners which is a really nice side benefit of this strategy.

Finding Unpopular Companies With Solid Business Models and Long-Term Outlooks

A big part of the approach at Biotech Value Investing is finding out-of-favor companies with a good contrarian thesis that the market is missing. If one sticks only with market darlings, it's hard to find the type of long-term value that we are seeking. Value investors know that we are buying a long-term part of a business, not just short-term trading an intangible share hoping to flip it to someone else who is willing to pay more for their own speculative reasons.

We are not speculators, we are investors. The focus on stock selection here is to pick companies that we would be comfortable holding if the stock market were to close for 10 years the day after our purchase. Looking at all of our investments and targets this way ensures that we do not get caught up in irrational exuberance and instead target the type of steady returns that build wealth over the long haul.

What you get as a Biotech Value Investing member

Model portfolio updated in real time

Ideas for using cash or stock secured options for entry and exit point optimization on all model portfolio companies and targets

Cheat sheet summaries on all companies in the model portfolio with at least two new ones added monthly

A weekly deep dive article on a company in the model portfolio or a potential new target

A bi-weekly newsletter running through events affecting the model portfolio, companies we are targeting, and thoughts on applying value investing principles to the biotech sector

Access to my growing body of resources and writings on things like how to perform due diligence, how to look for value opportunities rather than value traps, and how to apply value investing principles to biotech companies

The chance to participate in the Biotech Value Investing Chat which features a growing community of like-minded value investors seeking opportunities in the biotech sector

Access to all my articles published on SA

Access to of the valuation models referenced in my articles

Background

Just a quick word about me. I got into investing right after I got my first real job and had some cash flow that I needed to put to work. Early on, I stumbled upon one of Warren Buffett's annual letters and that started a decade-long journey of reading, research, and experimentation as I developed my own approach to value investing. I heavily focused my efforts in the biotech sector from the start due to my personal interest in biology and a fascination with the unique nature of events that drive these stocks, and I have put my active investment dollars almost exclusively into biotech companies for several years now.

Investing is a passion for me, and I think best about stocks and companies through writing. I love engaging with other investors and sharpening our ideas through productive feedback. When I'm not investing, writing, or working, you could probably find me outdoors somewhere with my wife and two young daughters.

Conclusion

I hope that you will give the Biotech Value Investing community a shot and see why it's a good fit for you. I'm offering the first 10 subscribers a lifetime 20% discount, meaning that those 10 people will never pay more than $35 per month or $280 per year no matter if prices increase significantly in the future.

