Hard Stops, Soft Stops, Or No Stops?

Managing Position Risk

The question of risk management in equity portfolios is too often ignored in market bubbles. If stock prices only rise, and investors need to be rapid in buying more on a rare price dip, why bother worrying about downside protection? While this article may fall on deaf ears, as most investors have been lulled into a false sense of security after essentially no enduring bear market since 2007, it is just bad practice to invest in any financial asset and "let your position ride". Be it for traders (short term) or investors (long term), we like the James Bond quote, "I never enter a room unless I know how I can get out". The translation to the world of investing is apparent. The best long-term investors are first and foremost the best risk managers.

So the question that we ask today is "how do you best manage risk in your equity" portfolio? Our first response is through careful portfolio construction, including position weighting and sector/country diversification. But we'll leave this method for a future discussion. Today, we look at risk management on a position-by-position basis. Crucial for traders, investors must also manage position risk, lest the investor wishes to see a holding go to $0. We look at three approaches to position risk management: (1) no stops (the absence of risk management), (2) hard stops, and (3) soft stops.

No Stops

There are many readers who don't use stops, under the pretexts that they are (1) long-term investors, (2) that they are investing in great companies, and (3) that, if prices fall, they'll just add more to their position. Starting with this last point, we just don't understand why an experienced investor would systematically want to make the novice mistake of adding to a losing position. If you were wrong buying the stock at a price 20% higher from today's price, you should do some serious introspection (in addition to company analysis) before being wrong a second time in buying more of the stock.

The second point also irks us. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) may appear to be divine today. These companies dominate their industries and have extraordinary earnings outlooks. To start, we are wary about the talk of "perfection" when investing in any company. There's no perfect company. Believing that any of the FAANG stocks represent infallible companies is the kind of thinking that will cost investors dearly one day. Maybe not tomorrow, maybe not next year, but, with certainty, once everyone is convinced that nothing can go wrong with the giant technology companies, it is at this time that downside protection is most needed. Bottom line, no matter what you are investing in, unless you are a company insider with non-public information, you can never be sure. Overconfidence is the most common behavioral finance pitfall for investors.

Finally, being a long-term investor is not a reason to throw caution into the wind and "ride out the corrections". Need convincing? If you bought the QQQ's (Nasdaq-100) in March 2000, your position was underwater (as much as -83%) until January 2017. If you bought the XES (S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services) in June 2014, your position is still underwater over 6 years later (with losses exceeding -95%). No long-term tech investor in 2000 held on 17 years to break-even. And no energy investor in 2014 will wait to see their position turn back positive.

One way around the "no stop" approach, all the while maintaining risk protection, is the use of put options. However, in practice, many investors will find options unpractical. Yes, with fractional shares at most brokerages, the average investor can buy Amazon at $3049/share. A $10,000 position gives you 3.28 shares. However, fractional options do not exist. Recall that one put contract contains 100 options. In other words, to hedge Amazon with a put contract, you would need to be holding 100 shares of Amazon, or a position of $304,900. And the cost of "over-hedging" is prohibitive.

Hard Stops

The most conservative and straightforward approach to position risk management are hard stop-losses. A hard stop is simply a GTC (good-till-cancelled) stop order, placed at the same time the investor opens a stock position. A hard stop can either be placed at a key level (technical support, moving average) or set as a percent draw-down from the stock purchase price. If you buy a stock at $100 and only will accept a 5% loss, you place a hard stop at $95. A trailing (hard) stop-loss is a bit more sophisticated, when using a percentage draw-down stop. For example, if your stock purchased at $100 first rises to $103, before collapsing, and you have a 5% trailing stop, you would get an execution at $97.85.

So what are the pros and cons of a hard stop? The advantages are speed of execution (order ticket is sitting in the market), the investor does need to sit in front of the screens all day, and discipline (once the risk level is set, an investor will be less likely to rationalize not selling - see below). The one disadvantage is getting a fill on a false spike down. We have often heard traders state that a hard stop-loss gets you out of a stock at the exact time you should be buying.

We did some heavy-duty quant work to test out the success rate of hard stops. Using the S&P 500 component stocks, and looking at the period January 2015 to August 2020, we set a naïve stop-loss rule to test hard stops:

The stock first must record a closing high that is +15% above the most recent low price (on closing basis). The hard stop-loss is then placed 0.001% below the lowest intraday low (lowest traded price) over the past two weeks (10 trading sessions). On the day the hard stop-loss is triggered, we observe the closing stock price for that day. To determine the "success of the stop-loss, we look forward 10-days and record the closing stock price on that day. If the closing stock price T+10 is LESS THAN the closing stock price on the day the stop-loss was triggered, we deem the stop-loss to be a success.

To visualize our naïve stop-loss rule, let's look at Apple's chart over the 5-year period. Green arrows indicate a successful stop and red arrows a bad stop (the bounce back occurred in less than 10 days).

source: www.eoddata.com, www.williamsmarketanalytics.com

Apple's stock reacted surprisingly well to our hard-stop rule. Of the 18 cases, 11 were successful (61%) and 7 were failures (39%). Of course, this naïve rule requires constant attention to Apple trading. A trader/investor would need to react and be ready to repurchase shares once the rebound gets back to the stop price.

We did this analysis for the 500 largest stocks in the U.S., over this same period. Here are our results.

Cases percent Successful hard stop 13,548 55.5% Failed hard stop 10,857 44.5% Total 24,405 100%

In other words, 44.5% of the time you would have been wrong to sell the price break down to a new 2-week low. And of the 55.5% of the time price was still lower after 10 sessions, our guesstimate is that much less than half of these "successful" cases resulted in a significant, multi-month drop in price. Caveats: (1) the 2015-2020 period was generally a bull market for equities and (2) adjusting the look-back period for lows to place the stop (from 2-weeks to 2 months, for example) would undoubtedly reduce the number of cases and false stop-losses.

Soft Stops

The other type of stop loss used by investor and traders is called a "soft stop-loss". In this case, there is no order in the market. The investors pencil in a level at which he/she should get concerned, then decides whether or not to act. With soft stops, the advantage is that in wild intraday, or even weekly price swings, the investor does not lose the position at the worst (low) price. Investors can reflect on a daily or weekly price chart, as well as the news that provoked the selling, to make an up-to-date, informed decision on selling the position. The disadvantages are numerous. First, the price drop may be swift, and once the key level you pencil in has been hit, by the time you can enter your soft stop-loss order price is many percentage points lower. Second, soft stops require daily monitoring, a time commitment which non-financial industry workers usually cannot make. Third, emotions enter the game and investors who "miss" their stop exit level typically are resigned to waiting for price to bounce back. If the trend has truly changed however, the wait can be long and painful.

Conclusion

There is no magic bullet in terms of position risk management. If a stock is in a well-established up-trend, you can get away with a no stop approach. It will work until it doesn't. If you have a tendency to let emotions into your decisions and/or you cannot commit the time to monitoring your portfolio daily, the hard-stop may be the better option. Finally, full-time traders may be best served by soft stops. At WMA, we use both hard and soft stops, depending on the volatility of the position, its valuation/price level, and the weight of the position in our portfolio. Even with soft stops, we recommend queuing up the order, even if it will be manually triggered. Our experience is that stops (hard and soft) have been detrimental to portfolio value. Yet they remain a necessary evil, as the few that "get away" can cost the portfolio greatly. Our recent experience with positions in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) and Carnival (NYSE:CCL) is a vivid reminder to us. And the fact that you arrive at a stop order (unless you botched the entry level) often reflects a lack of take-profit discipline. Taking chips off the table when the position is in the black allows investors to be more patient once the position turns down.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.