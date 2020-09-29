The stock got marked down significantly as a result - I said this would pass so buy for the recovery.

When to buy

Providing ideas on what to buy and when is all very well but there's a value to being told when to sell too.

Of course, in the grander sense that's not really possible, each and every investor has their own time horizons, their own risk profile and so on. So, when to switch out of speculation or growth stocks and into widows and orphans dividend payers, well, that's up to each individual.

However, sometimes there is an event specific reason to recommend a stock and when that event has happened there needs to be some information as to what to do next. So it is here with a recommendation from July.

As I explained back here boohoo (OTC:BHHOF) (OTCPK:BHOOY), got caught in a bit of a sting by a British newspaper. This caused gasps, front page headlines, news stories and, yes, a significant fall in the share price.

I went on to point out that the sting was a bit weak. Sure, it pressed all the currently fashionable buzzwords, below minimum wage payment, no PPE in the factories, people started bandying about the phrase "modern slavery" and all that. And the reality is that a reporter posing as an Indian student (and thus without the right to work in the UK even as his presence was just fine) got a bit of lower than minimum wage work in a factory two or four levels down the supply chain.

It's even true that this is illegal but it's not illegal for boohoo. There is some point at which people just aren't legally responsible for what's happening in that supply chain. Whatever the campaigners say that's just going to be true.

So, I said buy because the reaction is overdone:

Essentially, this is a storm in a teacup. It looks big because one of the major papers is behind the sting. I don't, however, think that many of the customer base worry about this sort of thing very much. Further, the legal risk to the holding company is small, very small. Even if they're found guilty the punishment for an illegal worker being paid under minimum wage cash in hand is not going to be material. And, of course, as it turned out, the reporter wasn't even illegal to do the work. It may even all be reprehensible but it's not a significant economic issue for the stock.

So, buy to ride the recovery.

The recovery

The recovery has happened:

(boohoo stock from from London Stock Exchange)I was a couple of days early with my recommendation to buy as I was on July 13. The bottom was a couple of days later. Still, if you'd bought as I said you'd have made some 60% on the money which for a couple of months is pretty good going.

The question is, what now?

The fundamentals

Both I and Noah Riley have had a look at the fundamentals here recently. Nothing about them has changed. Go and read those pieces, there's no point in simply repeating ourselves - either me writing or you reading.

The basic background of an aggressively run, successful, online retailer is there. I certainly expect it to continue to be successful.

The special situation

However, that's not quite the point. I tipped it as a special situation. That has happened, profits have been made, what should happen now? You should take your profits of course. Because the recommendation was indeed about that special situation. Take the 60% and go.

Now, about whether to invest in boohoo long term, well, why not? The point being that I don't claim any expertise at this point. I don't even really have a view here. Yes, OK, I expect it to do well and all that but that's not enough for me to recommend it.

To put this another way - I could see it was a good thing in early July. My scenario has come to pass, I no longer know, after this rise, whether it's a good thing or not. Therefore I should really be recommending that you take the profits.

My view

As I say, I don't really have a view on boohoo now. Certainly not one strong enough to recommend - or even argue against - an investment in the company. But I did have a strong view a couple of months back. That being nothing about the intricacies of the company but based upon my knowledge of press stories and their effect upon share prices.

The investor view

Assuming you took the advice last time there is a manner of splitting the difference here. Which is to sell enough of your boohoo stock position - the one you bought in July - to cover the cost of the position itself. That will leave you with the profit on the transaction which you can leave in boohoo to see how it runs.

My real point here though is that last time I looked at boohoo it was a strong buy. Now? I don't know. So, take the profit you made at least.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.