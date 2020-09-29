Value investing is all about remaining patient with companies that are clearly out of favour with the market. One such stock that we have written about before and continue to monitor closely is Jerash Holdings (JRSH). The reason being is that shares have not been able to catch a bid for quite some time now with shares remaining well under $5 a share.

Although Jerash begins its fiscal year in April and its first quarter obviously took place through the teeth of the pandemic, we would have expected the market to be pricing in future gains for this apparel manufacturer. Nothing though could be further from the truth. As we can see from the daily chart below, shares have been rangebound for more than 6 months now.

Although sales, obviously, fell in the first quarter, operating expenses came in almost 28% below the same quarter of 12 months prior. We see this as an excellent result given the fact that the virus-induced lockdowns were literally sprung on the company very quickly and the company had to react promptly. What may have displeased the market in the first quarter numbers was the lower gross margin number of 16.3%. This is one of the lowest percentages since Jerash went public and has obviously been one of the key reasons for the declining trend in net income.

The steep reduction of expenses though and the maintaining of Jerash's EBIT margins around the 8% mark in Q1 demonstrate how manufacturing companies are able to pivot much faster than their retail counterparts. Retailers have far more fixed costs which take time to bring down on the income statement. In fact, the pandemic has accelerated the move of Jerash's customers into a more omnichannel approach where e-commerce sales will have the fastest growth numbers going forward.

Management has been diversifying the company by bringing in more customers which over time should lessen the firm's dependence on VF Corporation (VFC). We saw this dependence in the first quarter with sales from the North Face brand, for example, dropping 35%.

However, 16% of the reported sales of $18.7 million came from new customers in the first quarter and we expect this bullish trend to continue.

Being value investors, the attractiveness here is the valuation, the balance sheet, and the annual dividend of $0.20 per share which presently equates to a yield of 4.43%.

Growth of the dividend has been stagnant as the quarterly payout has remained firm at $0.05 per share. We see from the cash flow statement that there remains plenty of room to continue growing the dividend. Over the past four quarters, $0.38 in free cash flow per share was generated of which $0.20 per share was paid out in dividends. These numbers give a payout ratio of approximately 53% which is attractive.

Despite the fact that margins have been falling at Jerash, its book value has been rising steadily. Book value hit $55 million in the first quarter which means it rose approximately $4 million over the first quarter of last year.

Furthermore, since there is no debt to speak of on the income statement, no interest has to be subtracted from the firm's EBIT before it is taxed. Earnings are expected to drop to close to $0.40 per share this fiscal year before we witness a significant recovery the following year.

Sales are also expected to decline by around $11 million this fiscal year and come in around $82.3 million. We acknowledge the current headwinds (declining sales, earnings, and margins) but we believe they will be temporary. The important trend to consider is the following.

Jerash's current sales are enabling the firm turn a profit that, in turn, enabled the firm increase its equity by approximately $4 million over the past four quarters. As long as this trend continues, we believe it will be only a matter of time before the market prices this stock higher.

Therefore, to sum up, although Jerash is trading below both its 10-day and 200-day moving averages, we see limited downside risk here at this present moment in time. Revenues, earnings, and margins are expected to contract in this fiscal year but Jerash continues to generate cash on strong bookings which is strengthening the balance sheet. The dividend also looks well covered by cash flow and even more so when you factor in the zero debt Jerash is present carrying. We will make a decision here shortly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in JRSH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.