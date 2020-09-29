I introduce Atlas' latest addition - H&R Block and explain how it fits Atlas selection criteria as a deep value play.

Atlas Portfolio

Atlas is one of my three investment portfolios. Each portfolio has a set of selection criteria to identify companies with similar traits. The picture below visualizes what a qualified Atlas member looks like.

As its name suggests, companies in Atlas are no-drama heavy lifters, behind-the-scene heroes that hold weight for our society to operate smoothly.

The investment goal of the Atlas portfolio is an average annual return of 7-10%, with relatively low volatility especially during major market turmoil such as the 2007-2008 financial crisis and the current pandemic crisis. The investment strategy is mostly Buy and Hold unless events that fundamentally change a company's future outlook take place.

It is most suitable for cautious/conservative investors with lower risk tolerance, who prefer buy-and-hold with 10+ years investment horizon, and not be bothered by daily news/noises from capital markets.

As most companies in my Atlas portfolio pays between 2-5% dividends, the portfolio is also a good fit for income investors. Furthermore, for these who don't immediately rely on the income generated from the portfolio, I recommend setting up a DRIP plan to reinvest dividends and using a tax-deferred or exempt account (e.g. Traditional/RothIRA) so that compounding effects can do its magic to the fullest.

If it is not yet clear by now, for these hunting for multi-bagger winners in a short period of time, I am afraid Atlas is not your answer.

I developed a set of quantitative and qualitative attributes so I can evaluate companies in a systematic fashion. Let us start with some qualitative criteria:

A sizeable essential business: Essential means my grandma (or grandpa) shall immediately get what this business is without much confusion. The company doesn't have to be No.1 in the industry, but represents a sizeable market share, and/or service a large customer base.

A well-oiled money-printing machine: The company has a long history of stable operating margin. It runs a sensible business model so that it doesn't have to make risky bets to make a high return for years/decades to come.

Shareholders friendly: shareholders friendly, especially for lower growth companies, could be best demonstrated in its prudent capital allocation with a high dividend payout/share buyback ratio. No reckless bets to acquire non-essential businesses.

Fair valuation: assuming nothing changes (a big if), I would like to see the company's market cap equates to its next 7-12 years of total profits.

Growth is secondary: We all love growth. But for Atlas companies, we value predictability and certainty first, and our baseline model often projects zero future growth, in some cases even negative growth, and that's ok.

I also use quantitative criteria to provide concrete data points to support qualitative ones. They are a much larger set, and I think it is best to use some examples to explain.

Three Current Altas Members

Altria (MO), Verizon (VZ), and Kroger (KR) are current Atlas members. I use the Atlas evaluation sheet below so that readers can get a general idea of what it takes to be an Atlas member.

H&R Block

As I evaluate H&R Block (HRB), I find it matches with Atlas criteria, especially after its price drop since June. Now let us examine it.

Sizeable essential business: Tax is an essential business. In the span of the last 20 years including the 2007-2008 financial crisis and the current pandemic crisis, tax filing stayed strong as expected. In 2019, H&R Block handled 20.2 million total US tax returns, about 13% total returns in the US, a sizeable market share.

Money-printing machine: as a seasonal business, H&R gets most revenue in the fiscal quarter ended in Apr. Over the last few years, its trailing 12 months data shows steady ~$3 billion revenue and $500-600 million free operating cash flow.

Shareholders friendly: Almost 90%+ free cash flow goes to dividend and stock buyback, with dividend payout ratio is quite stable at 40% free cash flow over the years.

Fair valuation: At the current price of $15/share, H&R Block is valued at 2.9 billion, less than 6x free cash flow, and around 7x net income. For an asset-light company with a 20%+ operating margin, that is a bargain.

Growth: its revenue has been hovering around $3 billion since 2016, no growth, but still holds the ground.

So far so good.

Its price chart shows significant weakness relative to the S&P500 index, especially since June 2020.

2 recent events contributed significantly to its price weakness.

In H&R fiscal 2020 report (June 16, 2020), it reported its revenue and profit declined significantly year over year and stock dropped over 10% after the earning. Examining the footnotes and listening to the script, it is clear the revenue decline was due to this year's tax-filing extension to July 15.

Source: HRB fiscal 2020 press release

Then in earlier September, S&P dropped H&R from the ranks of the S&P 500 index.

These 2 events are what I consider noises that often bring knee-jerk reactions in the market, yet it has almost no long-term effect on the company. These events, along with its punished stock price, often lead me to initiate a position and welcome the company to the Atlas portfolio. And at $15/share, H&R Block makes the cut.

Risks and Concerns

H&R Block acquired Wave Financial in June 2019 for $405 million. It was positioned to enhance H&R small business offering as Wave provides bookkeeping and cash flow management solutions, and could further provide seamless tax preparation experience for H&R Block SMB users. I am not yet sold, and its topline contribution of 37 million in 2020 is still a drop in the bucket to H&R's $3 billion revenue. I will monitor in future quarterly reports.

The other noticeable trend is people gradually move from assisted filing to DIY. For the 2019 tax year, assisted tax filers spent an average of $160 per filing, while DIY spent an average of $29 per filing. That trend shift hurts revenue and operating margin in a non-trivial way.

From 2019 to 2020, DIY filing increased by 2.3% from 40.7% to 43%. A 1% shift from assisted filing to DIY contributes to a $26 million revenue decline, not devastating but significant enough to closely monitor.

H&R Block's long-term debt increased quite significantly from $1.5 billion in July 2019 to $3.5 billion in July 2020. Reading H&R Block's 1Q2021 quarterly report, it drew the full amount of $2 billion committed Line of Credit to strengthen its liquidity during the global pandemic, and expect to repay in full in Sep 2020. I will monitor closely as it is important that management keeps its word.

Source: H&R Block 1Q2021 quarterly report

It also issued $650 million of 3.875% 10-year senior notes, while paying in full $650 million remaining current debt at 4.125%. I think both moves are prudent and responsible debt management.

Conclusion

At $15/share, HRB is valued at 7x P/E, 6x EV/EBITDA. It runs a stable and essential tax business with light assets and a high operating margin. It has a respectable market share in the US and has a competitive product offering (compared to TurboTax, TaxAct). Some risks and concerns discussed above deserve close monitoring, yet none are deal-breakers currently.

I think the stock is mispriced, while I don't know how long it would take the market to sort it out, I am happy holding it while collecting a 7% dividend yield.

One More Thing

