Curtiss-Wright (CW) is an interesting long-term value creator. On the very first day of March, I looked at the company which announced just a small $62 million bolt-on acquisition at the time.

While that deal was far from a game-changer, I was attracted to the way in which the company integrates acquisitions and preserves balance sheet integrity, as shares started to come under pressure a bit with COVID-19 on the rise. Shares have seen a modest recovery from the March lows that followed, at the same time underperforming the market in a big way over the past half a year. After this time, the company is making the largest acquisition in its history, enough of a reason to update the investment thesis.

The Valuation Thoughts

In 2019, the company was a $2.5 billion global diversified industrial company operating in defense, commercial aerospace, general industrial and power generation businesses. That is not to say that the activities are split even in terms of their revenue contribution, as defense is responsible for half of sales, with the three other divisions making up the remainder of sales. The company has gradually been expanding its business, in part through organic growth, complemented with bolt-on acquisitions.

This growth was accompanied by solid margins expansion efforts as this has been the driver for shares rising from $30 in 2006 to a high of $150 at the start of the year. On the first day of March, shares had fallen to $123 with COVID-19 concerns casting a shadow on the shares and started to look compelling given the long-term achievements of the company.

The company reported GAAP earnings of $7.15 per share in 2019, with adjusted earnings even coming in at $7.27 per share. This meant that shares traded at a market multiple early in March, as leverage was no issue with EBITDA totaling half a billion in 2019, while net debt stood at just $370 million. Even after including environment and post-retirement liabilities, leverage ratios came in just above 1 times EBITDA.

Despite the more compelling valuations, I was not initiating a position as the company guided for stagnant sales around $2.6 billion and essentially flattish earnings per share as well. With COVID-19 actually causing uncertainty to the downside of this guidance, I decided to not take action as the company has power/energy market exposure as well. I am glad that I did not buy any shares yet as they actually traded at $70 just a few weeks later, and while the company has seen some kind of recovery as well, shares have only recovered to $95 per share at the moment, far underperforming the wider equity markets.

What Happened?

In May, the first-quarter results were still not really impacted by COVID-19, with sales still up 4% year over year. Early August, the second-quarter results revealed the impact of the changed conditions, with quarterly sales down 14% to $550 million (albeit accompanied by a strong order intake). The declines in sales were held back by defense sales being up 5%. Notably, commercial/industrial markets were soft, with sales down nearly 30%.

Even after including a more than $10 million restructuring charge, it was comforting to see operating earnings down essentially "just" half to $55 million and the company still reporting net earnings of $31 million.

Poor cash flow conversion resulted in net debt of $680 million. This leverage position will top a billion, seen at $1.08 billion on a pro-forma basis as the company announced the $400 million cash purchase of Pacific Star Communications, a provider of tactical communication solutions for battlefield network management.

The company will become part of the largest Defense segment and will contribute revenues over $120 million this year, while being accretive to adjusted earnings per share, as this is the largest acquisition to date of the company. The Portland-based company employs nearly 150 workers as it seems that management is quite upbeat on the acquisition and its potential contribution.

What Now?

Ahead of the deal, the 42 million shares outstanding represent a $4.0 billion equity valuation at $95 per share. This values the entire company at around $4.7 billion ahead of the transaction, which values the company at 1.8 times sales which were reported at $2.5 billion in 2019.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $7.27 per share, at just around 14 times earnings. The purchase of Pacific Star takes place at a 3.3 times sales multiple. Unfortunately, no margin details have been announced. Assuming interest expenses at around 4%, the deal will incur $16 million interest expenses, and knowing that the deal is set to be accretive, operating margins probably run in the double digits. Perhaps, margins are higher than the overall margins reported by Curtiss around 16% of sales.

Net debt will surpass a billion, and with EBITDA of the core business reported around half a billion last year, leverage ratios will come in at roughly 2 times, not taking into account the contribution of Pacific Star and shortfall in the performance so far this year. On the latter topic, while sales are expected to decline roughly $200 million this year, it is comforting to see margins (percentage-wise) being stable compared to 2019, indicating that overall EBITDA could approximate the 2019 results this year.

Here and now I see the investment case as quite compelling as the company has a good track record in creating shareholder value, and I see appeal increasing quite a bit, although I am somewhat surprised that the company is making such a large deal at this uncertain period of time. I am happy to initiate a very small position, looking to average down.

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CW over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.