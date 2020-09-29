Expect Continued Secular Stagnation: Harrison

Markets are telling us we have secular stagnation and because people with the highest marginal propensity to spend are hurting most during the pandemic, we can expect it to continue.

Equities have been on a tear the last few days and we are seeing bullishness in the markets despite slow growth, Ed Harrison told Real Vision during today's Daily Briefing.

Harrison said that slow growth is leading the Fed to keep interest rates low at the short end of the curve, and as people realize that growth is low and the Fed has pledged to keep rates low as a result, the outside part of the curve is also low. A flat curve which means discount rates are much lower and so distant cash flows are much more. Harrison explained that is why people will pay more for a company like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) now than they would have when the discount rate was higher.

Normally, discount rates are low because earnings growth will be low and those two should wash each other out. But that's not happening and Harrison said the difference now is the difference between small, medium, and large cap companies and also growth versus value.

Large cap growth companies are in a position that small cap value companies are not, he said. First, growth is happening in certain places and not happening in other places, and second, there's a winner takes all dynamic to these markets that is shutting everyone but large cap growth companies out of the market.

Harrison pointed out how companies like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) are reaping the benefits of eliminating competition and growing without any sort of pressure in their markets: less competition equals more profit. He said that this is an example of how the wealth inequality at the household level is happening at the corporate level, too, and he sees no indication that this will change and people will rotate back into value anytime soon.

Markets are telling us we have secular stagnation and momentum trades are happening where there is growth going forward, he said.

Harrison wrapped up the interview with his thoughts on secular stagnation and debt. As interest rates have declined, it has allowed people and companies to lever up, he said, and we're at a point now where debt levels are so high that people are not inclined to take on more debt when there's difficulty in the economy.

Unless you give more income to people with a higher marginal propensity to spend or to invest, you're not going to get a whole lot of growth out of the economy, he said. Secular stagnation will persist until you work off that debt load and people feel relieved. Harrison pointed out that deleveraging continued for a long time after the 2008-2009 recession was over and said the same dynamics are at play right now.

The people with the greatest marginal propensity to spend are hurting most in the pandemic, he said, and the result is that we should anticipate continued secular stagnation in this cycle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

