The Rally In Stocks Failed Where It Mattered Most

The stock market has managed to find a meaningful bounce off its recent lows, but the move higher isn't likely to last. The indexes globally have managed to fail when it matters most.

Additionally, there is evidence to suggest a round of short-covering drove the recent move higher in the equity markets. Borrow rates on the QQQ Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ) rose in the days leading up to the rally, suggesting there were plenty of traders getting short the overall market. Additionally, we have seen the net-short open interest for the NASDAQ 100 futures reach record-setting levels.

Stopping Dead In Its Tracks

If the rally was merely just a short covering, then the sellers are still very much in control, and the equity markets globally are likely to be about to take their next leg lower over the next few days.

The S&P 500 has stopped dead in its tracks two days in a row at its 50-day moving average. Technically, the 50- and 200-day moving averages are considered, by some, to be critical levels of either support or resistance to an index as the 50-day moving average will represent short-term momentum. In contrast, the 200-day moving average is symbolic of long-term momentum. A break either above or below one of those averages can be a shift in that momentum and a sign of a much larger move.

The S&P 500 fell below the 50-day moving average, suggesting bearish momentum had taken over on September 18. The bulls tried to reclaim that critical level, but failed on September 28 and again on September 29.

By itself, the failure for the S&P 500 to reclaim its 50-day moving average would not mean much. But we have seen the same trend in international markets such as the German DAX and the South Korean KOSPI take place on the same day.

It is indicative of the fact that sellers globally are still very much in control of the market. With sellers specifically not allowing the buyers to retake the momentum in the equity market.

Shorting

Also, in recent days, the cost to borrow shares of the QQQ ETF rose sharply. The rising cost to borrow the ETF is an indication that many traders were looking to short the NASDAQ 100 ETF. Since the market rally began on Friday, we have seen the cost to borrow the ETF decline, suggesting that the shares were being returned to the lender. A sign that some of the shorts were beginning to be covered after the NASDAQ's significant correction.

Source: Trade Alert

Traders Net-Short NASDAQ E-Mini Futures

However, the ETF was not the only place the NASDAQ was being shorted.

There has been a tremendous amount of shorting in the NASDAQ 100 e-mini futures. The open interest levels for the contracts rose to their highest levels since late 2018, currently at roughly 283,000 contracts.

What we see is that number of total contracts short increasing to the most massive total in more than a decade. Trader quickly got short the NASDAQ 100 in early September, with non-commercial accounts now holding about 133,000 contracts net short as of September 25. It is the largest net-short position in the contract since 2006. Suggesting that there are still plenty of traders net-short the NASDAQ 100.

Source: Refinitiv

Failing At The Downtrend

Even worse is that from a technical perspective beyond the 50-day moving average, the S&P 500 is failing. Also, at a critical level of resistance and downtrend around 3,365. With the downtrend still firmly in place, the S&P 500 is likely to refill a technical gap created on September 28 at 3,300. Once that gap gets filled, it becomes increasingly likely that the S&P 500 falls even further, moving lower in the trading channel to around 3,180. It would amount to a decline of about 4.7% from its September 29 level around 3,330.

Risks

The greatest risks are if the short-covering rally turns into real buying. Or that the traders that have gotten short futures to begin to repurchase those futures, resulting in another leg higher in the market. The market has been driven mostly by momentum since the March lows, with very little if any forms of fundamentals to support it. Should the S&P 500 manage to rise above the downtrend around 3,360, it is likely to spark an even further rally, potentially to around 3,425.

Still, until proven otherwise, it seems that the momentum and the trends in this market have shifted dramatically from their September highs. If that is the case, the market has further to fall from even these levels.

Love this article? Then hit the follow button at the top of the story! Let The Market Be Your Guide Finding the next big move in the market is never easy, so let us help you determine what that move will be. Every day, Reading The Market uses changes in fundamentals, technicals, and options markets to determine the next significant move in stocks, sectors, and indexes. To Find Out More Visit Our Home Page

Disclosure: I am/we are long QQQ, PUTS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.