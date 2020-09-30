We aren't getting into the NRZ common share rating in this article, but we'll provide a brief overview as it relates to the risk level of NRZ-B and NRZ-C.

The common shares put together a nice rally lately and management's recent announcements include a dividend increase and refinancing their most expensive debt.

NRZ-B and NRZ-C offer investors a nice bargain. They carry solid dividend yields, have call protection for several years, and trade at a large discount to call value.

NRZ has three series of preferred shares. We are most interested in NRZ-B and NRZ-C today.

New Residential (NRZ) has three preferred shares we want to mention today:

However, we also want to touch on the common shares briefly.

The common shares have been hot lately with a nice spike in the price after announcing they had acquired more favorable debt. The result of refinancing that debt was a dramatically lower coupon rate, down from 11% to 6.25%:

While the common shares went up, the preferred shares did not. See the $100k chart:

This chart was built for returns through 9/18/2020, the day we bought shares of NRZ-C. We also bought shares of NRZ-B on 9/23/2020.

Remember, this is the amount invested on any prior day to reach $100k today. We thought NRZ-C looked too expensive when it was first issued because it had such a low coupon rate and a low floating rate (after the fixed-rate ends). However, the rates felt "low" based on a price of $25.00. On a price of $18.63, they produce a very reasonable yield.

Trade Confirmation

Our execution for NRZ-C is shown below: Source: Schwab

Our execution for NRZ-B is shown below: Source: Schwab

When we could only get 100 shares at $20.36, we adjusted the order to a limit price of $20.40. The weighted average price comes out to $20.3733.

Index Cards

The index cards for all three preferred shares are shown below:

NRZ-A is technically in the buy-under range, but barely. Shares only have a 0.3% discount to the target price. On the other hand, NRZ-B is in the target range by 2.0% and NRZ-C is in by 2.6%. You can find these metrics using the "Price to Buy" in the bottom left corner. When the Price to Buy is 97.4%, it means shares are in the target buying range by 2.6%.

So what makes NRZ-B and NRZ-C the better choices?

Let's start with a simple fact. The "best" share of the bunch is NRZ-A. If each share was the same price, we would want NRZ-A. However, NBRZ-A is $21.91 and NRZ-B is $21.08. Is NRZ-A better than NRZ-B by enough to justify an extra $.92? No, the gap isn't big enough for that. You get a higher yield today (8.71% vs 8.60%), but that only lasts until 8/15/2024. That's a benefit of 11 basis points (8.71% - 8.60% = 0.11%).

When shares begin floating, NRZ-B will still have a slightly lower dividend rate (the dollar value per share), but the yield on current prices will be higher because the investor in NRZ-B is getting about 4% more shares. Thanks to the extra shares, the investor in NRZ-B would be getting about an extra 8 basis points of yield.

Thanks to acquiring more shares (assuming equal dollar value invested), the investor in NRZ-B gets more income than the investor in NRZ-A in each year after call protection. If both shares are called, the investor in NRZ-B gets about 4% more cash because they purchased about 4% more shares.

Head-to-Head Comparison of 1 Share

You also can contrast these shares by comparing 1 share of NRZ-A to 1 share of NRZ-B.

The buyer in NRZ-A gets an extra $.10 per share each year until 8/15/2024.

After that, it drops to an extra $.0405 per share each year.

So the investor pays an extra $.92 and gets about $.40 more in total dividends leading up to 8/15/2024. If shares were called on 8/15/2024, they would have the extra $.40 in dividends, but the investor in NRZ-B gets a bigger capital gain because they saved $.92 on the purchase price.

So the investor buying one share of NRZ-A still needs another $.52 in dividends (ignoring any discounting for future cash flows). That takes another 12.84 years for a total of 16.84 years for the investor buying NRZ-A to have the same cash balance as the investor who bought the same number of shares of NRZ-B. A call prior to that means NRZ-B flat-out won.

What Happened to NRZ in March 2020?

They were carrying a bit too much leverage and decided to unload a large batch of credit-sensitive investments when the market got rough. They don’t plan to make that mistake twice. They have more cash on the balance sheet than ever before:

Source: NRZ

NRZ isn't quite the same as most mortgage REITs. They also have an operating business for mortgage origination. The operating company has been the bright spot for NRZ so far this year:

Source: NRZ

That success of the operating business is nice and the additional cash on the balance sheet is excellent for preferred shareholders. From the perspective of the preferred shareholder, the main concern is the company's liquidity and having sufficient earnings to easily cover the preferred dividend.

The extra cash on hand is diluting Core EPS for NRZ (since it isn't "in use"), but it's improving liquidity which is great for the preferred shares. On the preferred shares, there's still plenty of coverage. NRZ raised their dividend from $.05 to $.10 and then to $.15.

This is still down substantially from the prior rate of $.50 per common share, in the prior year. However, NRZ's duty to shareholders is to avoid taking on extra risk. They do that by having liquidity on hand, despite the earnings dilution. That's "worth it" for common shareholders, but it's excellent for preferred shareholders.

We're not going to get into any common share projections/ratings for this article. We're just going to stick to the preferred shares. Our discussion of the common shares is to highlight the business model and the risks relevant to the preferred shares.

Conclusion

The NRZ preferred shares still carry risk (risk rating 2.5). However, they are attractively valued and offer a great opportunity for many income investors. We find NRZ-B and NRZ-C more attractive compared to NRZ-A.

Ratings: Buy NRZ-B, Buy NRZ-C. No rating applied to NRZ in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NRZ, NRZ-B, NRZ-C. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.