Today, we look at a name that made me some significant profits earlier this year. However, the stock has fallen on some hard times, and I have reentered the position as it now once again has an attractive risk/reward profile. A full investment analysis and recommendation follows in the paragraphs below

Company Overview

Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) is a Redwood City, California-based clinical-stage gene therapy company that IPO’d in 2014 under the name Avalanche Biotechnologies. The company is focused on developing therapeutics for unmet medical need in ocular and rare diseases. The company sees their core strengths as clinical development, novel vector discovery, and in-house manufacturing expertise.

Furthermore, the company differentiates themselves by developing therapeutics that provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. The pipeline, outside of preclinical programs, is centered around ADVM-022, which is being explored as a therapeutic for wet AMD and diabetic macular edema. Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a market capitalization of approximately $1 billion and trades for around $10.50 a share.

Pipeline:

ADVM-022:

ADVM-022 uses a propriety vector capsid, carrying an aflibercept coding sequence under the control of a proprietary expression cassette. The drug is administered as a one-time intravitreal injection, which is intended to produce long-term efficacy and reduce the burden of frequent anti-VEGF injections, while also making patient compliance easier and improving outcomes for wet AMD patients. The drug is currently being evaluated clinically in wet AMD and diabetic macular edema. The FDA granted the drug Fast Track designation for wet AMD.

Age-related macular degeneration is a progressive disease affecting the region of the retina at the back of the eye responsible for central vision. In patients with wet AMD, abnormal blood vessels grow underneath and into the retina. These abnormal blood vessels leak fluid and blood into and under the retina, which eventually causes vision loss. Roughly 1.2 million people in the United States have wet AMD, and approximately 175,000 new cases occur each year in America. The current standard-of-care therapies for wet AMD are proteins that bind and eliminate VEGF activity.

For wet AMD, the company is currently conducting a Phase 1 trial called OPTIC. The trial is a multi-center, open-label, dose-ranging trial that is designed to assess the safety and tolerability of a single intravitreal dose of ADVM-022 in treatment-experienced patients with wet AMD who are responsive to anti-vascular endothelial growth factor treatment. On August 11th, the company announced positive interim data from Cohorts 1-4 of the trial.

Data showed treatment response from both high and low doses, and demonstrated long-term durability beyond 15 months from a single IVT injection with zero anti-VEGF rescue injections in patients from Cohort 1. Furthermore, the drug was well-tolerated. Enrollment into the OPTIC trial is now complete, so the company expects to present clinical data from Cohorts 1 to 4 by the end of 2020. Looking ahead, the company plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in mid-2021. Furthermore, Adverum’s focus is turning towards commercialization. They’ve started the process of scaling-up from 200L to 1000L, and they have begun planning for in-house GMP capabilities with the initiation of site selection.

Diabetic macular edema is a vision-threatening complication of diabetic retinopathy. DME is characterized by retinal thickening in the area of the macula, and it affects approximately 5% of people with diabetes. Roughly 30 million people are affected by diabetes in the United States. The current standard-of-care therapy for DME is anti-VEGF intravitreal injections. The current SOC works well; however, it requires frequent, long-term injections.

On the clinical front, Adverum Biotechnologies is currently conducting a Phase 2 trial called INFINITY. The trial will assess a single intravitreal injection of ADVM-022 in patients with DME. The company has begun randomizing patients in the trial. Adverum is currently projecting that clinical data from the trial will be presented in the second half of 2021.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet

As of the end of the second quarter, Adverum Biotechnologies had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of roughly $280 million. Research and development expenses for the second quarter were $19.1 million, compared to $8.9 million in Q2 of 2019. General and administrative expenses were $10.5 million in the quarter, compared to $7.3 million in the same quarter of 2019. The company didn’t generate any revenue in the quarter. On August 13th, the company announced that they priced a public offering of 14.5 million common shares at $13 a share, for expected gross proceeds of $188.5 million.

This brings the company cash balance to north of $450 million. Overall, the company reported a net loss of $29.2 million, compared to a net loss of $14.9 million in Q2 of 2019. Funding needs seem more than provided for during the foreseeable future.

The company is well liked by the analyst community. Over the past six months, there have been nine buy recommendations/reiterations from analyst firms versus the sold Hold rating from Raymond James. Price targets have ranged from $17.00 to $36.00 a share over that time frame. The latest recommendation comes from SVB Leerink on August 11th. The firm maintained their outperform rating and boosted their price target from $20 a share to $21 a share. The analyst at SVB Leerink sees a company with a robust balance sheet, a differentiated profile for ADVM-022, and further upside beyond the lead product candidate.

On August 10th, Piper Sandler maintained their overweight rating and boosted their price target from $25 a share to $30. The long-awaited initiation of the DME trial was a welcomed sight, and the analyst at Piper Sandler sees the DME indication possessing the potential to drive serious value going forward given the size of the market. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained their overweight rating and boosted their price target from $21 a share to $36 a share. The massive price hike comes just months after the firm raised their price target from $8 to $21 a share back in February.

Verdict

Adverum, after declining by more than half from its highs earlier this year, seems to be offering a compelling risk/reward profile at the current price. The company is very well-funded after its recent secondary offering. Its pipeline has several 'shots on goal' and definable milestones on the horizon. Add in strong analyst support and ADVM merits investment within a well-diversified biotech portfolio.

