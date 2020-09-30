Co-produced with Beyond Saving

There are, on average, more than 10 million trades done in the markets each day. In essence, the market price at a given moment reflects the aggregated opinion of millions of what's going to happen at some point in the future. Sometimes those opinions are right, often they are not. Just like it was once "obvious" to people that the sun revolves around the Earth and that the planet is flat, the belief of the majority did not make it true.

The heart of "value investing" is that the investor is capable of discerning when the belief of the majority is not recognizing the inherent value of an investment or group of investments.

Often, the beliefs of the majority are self reinforcing. After all, if you believe that an investment is "bad" and the price drops because others are selling, then because it's going down reinforces your belief. Or perhaps it creates enough doubt that there's something inherently wrong with your valuation. Then you sell to "cut your losses," putting even more pressure on the remaining bulls.

Those investors who identify underlying value and are patient are rewarded.

Warren Buffett summed it up in an interview with Forbes Magazine:

What good, though, is a bargain if the market never recognizes it as a bargain? What if the stock market never comes back? Buffett replies: “When I worked for Graham-Newman, I asked Ben Graham, who then was my boss, about that. He just shrugged and replied that the market always eventually does. He was right—in the short run, it’s a voting machine, in the long run, it’s a weighing machine.

One area we see this happening right now is in the multi-family sector. The ruling narrative is that multi-family is in trouble. Landlords are going to face declining occupancy, they are going to have to cut rents, apartment tenants are going to run into the suburbs, fear of COVID-19 has killed the major cities forever, etc.

On the surface, these narratives are very compelling. It always helps when there's some element of truth. Apartments were hit by COVID-19 as the number of move-ins dropped dramatically in Q2. Occupancies declined and the market has sold off multi-family REITs assuming that trend will continue.

Yet national numbers suggest that there was a reversal in July, and in July and August move-ins were materially higher than move-outs.

Source: MRI Software

Historically, multi-family apartments have been one of the most durable asset classes around, and that has not changed. The interruption from COVID-19 is temporary and the healing already has begun. The best way for investors to take advantage of the market's misplaced pessimism is to invest in high-quality multi-family REITs.

When the market realizes the world has not yet ended and that multi-family is still a source of substantial and stable cash flow, prices will recover.

When it comes to quality among multi-family REITs, Essex Property Trust (ESS) is king. Currently yielding 4.0%, ESS is one of just a handful of REITs to have obtained "Dividend Aristocrat" status by raising their dividend for more than 25 consecutive years.

Their payout ratio was 62% of AFFO last year and will be approximately 65% for 2020. This is a conservative payout ratio and is only set to improve in the future as demand for housing increases.

The Dividend Growth Machine

When the dot-com bust crashed the stock market, ESS raised their dividends. When the mortgage crisis pummeled the housing industry and most REITs were cutting their dividend in 2009, ESS still raised theirs. When COVID-19 created significant uncertainty across a variety of businesses and caused the largest number of dividend cuts in the S&P, what did ESS do? They raised their dividend 6.5%.

In addition to consistent dividend growth for 26 years, ESS also has provided market-crushing total returns.

Source: ESS Presentation

The company has managed to average a CAGR of 15% over 26 years, including the substantial pullback in March. This is not the first time that the market has doubted ESS. As we can plainly see on the chart, the share price for ESS was hit very hard in late 2008, in what we now know was a fantastic value buying opportunity.

Today, we sit in another lull in the share price and we need to determine if this is another value buying opportunity, or if "this time is different."

Moving Out West

ESS is a highly-concentrated apartment REIT. Unlike some other opportunities we discussed recently like Equity Residential (EQR) which has locations spread across both coasts, ESS is all about California and Washington.

Source: ESS Presentation

This concentration is a positive and a negative. It's positive in that the Pacific Coast has had incredibly strong fundamentals in the multi-family industry. The demand to move to these areas has been incredibly strong while the supply side is limited by physical space and governments that do not have a reputation for being particularly permissive to developers.

As a result, ESS has led their peers in NOI growth, FFO growth and dividend growth. Over the long haul, the consistent outperformance from ESS has translated to total returns that beat even their elite peers in a sector that has generally outperformed the S&P 500.

Data by YCharts

We do not believe that these fundamentals are going to change anytime soon. The California coast is going to continue to be a place that people dream of living, it's going to continue to be a place that is increasingly expensive to live, and ESS is going to continue to profit from that.

COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 has had an impact on ESS in a couple of ways. First, obviously a lot of people are struggling. People have been laid off, some just temporarily, others permanently. That happens when businesses shut down for an extended period. People who lose their jobs are going to have difficulties paying rent.

Source: ESS Supplement

ESS saw a huge increase in delinquencies in Q2. Up to $12.9 million from $1.2 million last year. This resulted in a same-property NOI decline of 7.4%. While the speed at which NOI dropped is unprecedented, the drop itself is not. ESS saw a larger drop in 2002 when the dot-com bust hit them particularly hard given their exposure to Silicon Valley.

Fortunately, we have very good reason to believe that the impact will not be nearly as long lasting as it was in 2002. In 2002, NOI was down 8.3% for the whole year and went down another 4.1% in 2003. This year, Q2 crashed, but commentary by management indicates that Q3 is going to be much better.

NOI is primarily negatively impacted by two things – declining occupancy and delinquent rent. From the earnings call, according to COO John Burkart,

The relative strength in the market continued into July, enabling us to increase our asking rent, decrease our leasing incentives and add another 80 basis points in occupancy. Our availability 30 days out as of the end of July was 10 basis points lower than where it was last year at this time.

On the issue of delinquent rent:

...delinquency for our total portfolio on a cash basis was 4.3% in the second quarter of 2020 compared to 34 basis points in the second quarter of 2019. In the month of July on a cash basis, delinquency was 2.7%, which is down from the prior month. In July, 18% of our same-store assets had positive delinquency. Meaning the delinquency line item contributed positively to the revenues due to residents paying past due amount. We appreciate that our residents continues to prioritize their rental obligation.

In other words, ESS started the first month of Q3 with delinquency improving 1.6%, despite eviction bans being in place. For some of their properties, tenants catching up back rent exceeded the number of tenants who were delinquent for July.

So we can have a good level of confidence that while same-store NOI will be negative for 2020, it will be significantly better than -7.4%. ESS will see improvement in Q3 and we expect that improvement will continue as the nation heals and figures a way post COVID-19, just like happened after 2002 and 2008.

Balance Sheet

Of course, it's crucial that ESS is able to support itself while waiting for time to heal wounds. In this respect, ESS stands out head and shoulders among their peers and even compared to itself in 2008.

Source: ESS Presentation

ESS entered this crisis with a modest leverage position and tons of liquidity. Their $1.2 billion in liquidity is more than a whole year of NOI. ESS still has easy access to the debt markets just pricing $600 million in Notes at interest rates from 1.665% on 10-year Notes and 2.65% on 30-year Notes.

Clearly, the debt markets do not share the concerns of the common equity market. This ensures that ESS has the liquidity and balance sheet to deal with the disruption to their NOI, even if it were to extend for a prolonged period.

Conclusion

The bottom line is that ESS is one of the most successful REITs of all time. They have achieved the notable status of Dividend Aristocrat, they have survived multiple recessions and came out the other side thriving. ESS has a solid balance sheet and is taking advantage of very low interest rates to lock in debt at very low fixed rates. This is not only a huge advantage for today, but will help growth for the future.

The market is concerned that people won't pay their rent. The headlines warn of the eviction moratoriums and the high unemployment rates. These are real issues and we can see how they negatively impacted the numbers for Q2.

The key to value investing is not in finding a "perfect" investment that has zero issues but is not cheap. It's about finding an excellent investment that has manageable issues that the market is deeply undervaluing. With ESS, we have a clear case of the market running from a lot of "what ifs," even as the actual numbers experienced by apartments indicate that the bottom already occurred months ago. The outlook is very bright!

ESS is clearly best in class, and being able to snag some shares at a 4% yield is an opportunity that investors should seize. Buying the dip was the right thing to do in 2002, 2008 and it's the right thing to do today. Don't miss this opportunity if you are an income investor.

