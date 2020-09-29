Why The Odds Of A Slump In Semiconductors May Have Gone Up

If there's a downturn, some semiconductor companies may be better placed to handle it than others.

Statistics reveal some interesting patterns in recent years that could have implications for what is about to happen next.

While stock prices of semiconductor companies have done great in general, business itself has not done as well.

There's some disagreement as to the state of the semiconductor industry, which is why forecasts are all over the place.

The outlook for semiconductors is mixed depending on who you ask. Some are very optimistic about 2021, while other are more pessimistic. The COVID-19 pandemic is a big reason for the uncertainty. But there is another factor that could in the end decide what kind of year 2021 will turn out to be. Why will be covered next.

Divergence between companies and their stocks

Semis have outperformed in recent years. For instance, the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) is an ETF for semiconductor companies. SOXX appreciated by 62.4% in 2019, and it's up by another 17.6% YTD in 2020. In comparison, the SPDR S&P500 (SPY) appreciated by 31.3% in 2019 and by another 2.1% this year.

However, while stock prices may have done well, business has not been as great for semis. Quite a few semiconductor companies have seen their revenue shrink, even though their stock went up. The COVID-19 pandemic has further complicated matters. It's one reason why industry forecasts for semis are all over the place. Some see growth ahead, while others predict contraction.

For instance, WSTS expects the worldwide semiconductor market to grow by 3.3% in 2020 to $426B in spite of COVID-19, a reversal of the 12% decline in 2019. Growth is expected to accelerate to 6.2% or $452B in 2021. Note that not all industry segments are expected to do quite as well. Some will do better than others.

Top-ranked memory is expected to be worth around $122B in 2020 and forecast to see the greatest amount of fluctuations. Memory is forecast to grow by 15% and 11.2% in 2020 and 2021, respectively. A recent uptick in memory prices has led to further optimism that the worst may be behind us after the segment contracted by 32.6% in 2019 with a steep drop in prices for DRAM and NAND memory chips.

But not everyone is as optimistic about the outlook for semis. Some are much more pessimistic than WSTS by forecasting contraction for the industry. Others are somewhere in between. A closer look at trade statistics may give a clue about the road ahead.

The past few years have been somewhat unusual for semis

The last four years for the semiconductor industry stand out compared to the years before. According to statistics from WSTS, worldwide semiconductor revenue went from roughly $298B in 2010 to a peak of $469B in 2018, an increase of 57.4%. Revenue then fell back to $412B in 2019 as shown in the table below.

Worldwide semiconductor revenue 2019 $412.3B 2018 $468.8B 2017 $412.2B 2016 $338.9B 2015 $335.2B 2014 $335.8B 2013 $305.6B 2012 $291.6B 2011 $299.5B 2010 $298.3B

Source: WSTS

However, a closer look reveals that most of the increase came in the last few years. Revenue increased from $298B in 2010 to $$339B in 2016, an increase of 13.8%. Revenue then jumped by almost three times that amount or 38.3% from $339B to $469B in the next two years.

The trajectory of the growth in revenue is unusual. The numbers suggest that market conditions for semis have been quite different in the last four year compared to where they were before. Recent demand for semiconductors has been much higher for some reason. Something seems to have changed in 2016. That is clear. What's left is to find out what may have caused it.

China semiconductor imports 2019 $305B 2018 $312B 2017 $260B 2016 $227B 2015 $231B 2014 $218B 2013 $231B

Source: China customs statistics

Much of the growth in revenue seems to have been driven by China as pointed out in a previous article. According to Chinese customs statistics, imports remained more or less flat in the years, leading up to 2016. They ranged somewhere between $218B and $231B as shown above. Imports then jumped from $227B in 2016 to $312B in 2018, an increase of 37.4%.

Imports fell back to $305B in 2019. However, the statistics also reveal that imports increased by 6.6% in 2019 in terms of actual quantities. The reason why the value of chip imports declined by 2.1% to $305B has to do with the drop in semiconductor prices, especially those for memory chips. If not for this, imports as expressed in dollar terms would have been higher.

(Unit: 100M integrated circuits) Quantity YoY 2020 (Jan - Aug) 2,721.6 22.5% (Unit: 1M USD) Value YoY 2020 (Jan - Aug) 192,364.7 11.8%

Source: China customs statistics

If we take a look at the statistics for this year, we can see that China's chip imports have increased by 22.5% YoY to 272B units in the first eight months of 2020. Imports were valued at $192B, an increase of 11.8%. Keep in mind that this fast pace of imports occurred despite widespread disruptions caused by COVID-19, both in China and elsewhere.

What the statistics may be suggesting is happening in semiconductors

The question that comes to mind is why semiconductor demand has apparently increased by so much since 2016 when it used to be relatively subdued for years prior to that. While some might look at the numbers and conclude that semiconductor demand in China is strong, it's also possible that the numbers have been skewed due to global trade tensions in recent years, specifically those between the U.S. and China. The last four years can be characterized by increased revenue for semis, but they can also be characterized by increased trade tensions that did not exist before.

It's difficult to imagine that trade tensions in recent years did not have a spill-over effect on the way companies do business, especially in those countries directly affected by trade tariffs such as China. The fear of possible supply chain disruptions may have caused companies to order more or earlier than normal as a precaution.

For instance, the big jump in Chinese semiconductor imports in recent months could be the result of the U.S. government imposing new regulations that seek to cut off the supply of semiconductor chips to Chinese companies on its Entity List, Huawei, in particular. The rules were amended in August to make them even more restrictive, which could make it even harder to secure semiconductor chips. The fast pace of Chinese chip imports may have been inflated by companies like Huawei wanting to import as much as they can before they get cut off.

Why semis could be heading for a downturn

The new rules went into effect in May and included a grace period of four months. China's chip imports could begin to slow down due to the inability of companies like Huawei to continue importing after September 15. Companies cut off could begin to turn to inventories they have been building in anticipation of sanctions, which the statistics suggest could be sizable.

It's possible that changes in trade policy compared to the last four years will reduce the need for companies to hold excess inventories, possibly starting in 2021. Chip suppliers may start to see a big drop in demand for several reasons, either because companies can no longer place new orders or there's no longer a need or desire to do so. While it's not certain as to whether or to what extent this will take place, it's a possibility that cannot be dismissed.

An X factor here is the U.S. government. Some companies like Intel (INTC) and AMD (AMD) have received a license from the U.S. government to supply chips to Huawei. Other companies like Qualcomm (QCOM) have also applied, but the government has yet to give permission. This could affect semiconductor demand in 2021 because it could determine how much companies can sell to Chinese companies and how much China can import. It's up to the U.S. to determine how many licenses are granted.

Which semiconductor companies are better able to handle a downturn

If there is a downturn, some might wonder how to position themselves for a downturn in semis. Companies like Broadcom (AVGO), Texas Instruments (TXN), Xilinx (XLNX), Analog Devices (ADI), NXP semiconductors (NXPI), Skyworks Solutions (SWKS), and Qorvo (QRVO) produce different types of chips, and not all will be affected in the same way. Some companies look to be in a better position than others.

For instance, it's more difficult to keep large inventories of products that are subject to frequent product refreshes. Companies will be reluctant to do so because of obsolescence. While they may still be faced with an inventory overhang, it's not likely to be a long one. Companies whose products fit such a description are less likely to have to deal with a glut of inventory in the market. Examples are companies like AMD and Nvidia (NVDA).

On the other hand, there are companies whose products have a relatively long life cycle. Such products can be stored for much longer, which makes it possible to keep bigger inventories around. Examples are memory chips from companies like Micron (MU) and Western Digital (WDC).

Also in the crosshairs are semiconductor equipment manufacturers like Lam Research (LRCX), Applied Materials (AMAT), KLA Corp. (KLAC), and Teradyne (TER), all of whom benefited when companies expanded capacity along with the growth in worldwide semiconductor revenue. But if revenue revert to its mean and the market shrinks, demand for new equipment will dry up as well.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Investor takeaways

It appears there is quite bit of disagreement as to the outlook for semis in 2021. Some are optimistic, and some are more pessimistic. COVID-19 could determine the health of the global economy and by extension semiconductor demand. However, there is another wildcard out there that could help determine who turns out to be correct in their forecast, and that's the state of relations between China and the U.S.

Statistics suggest that 2016 was a turning point for the semiconductor industry. From that point on, semiconductor demand jumped and has stayed elevated ever since. Increased imports by China seems to have boosted worldwide semiconductor revenue. But the increased imports since 2016 may have more to do with trade issues than real demand. The huge increase in imports in a fairly short amount of time is highly unusual and inconsistent with normal market functions based on actual supply and demand.

However, this period of hyper demand for semiconductors could be coming to an end for several reasons. China may no longer build inventories, either because it can no longer do so or because it no longer has to. In any case, the coming years may not be like the last four years. Chip suppliers may have to adjust to significantly lower demand and revenue as the catalysts that drove increased demand in prior years fade away.

Bottom line, semis have done great the last couple of years, but stock prices could have a difficult time staying elevated if demand drops to be more like where it used to be before 2016, possibly starting in 2021. People may want to consider making adjustments and reduce their exposure to semis after what's been a tremendous run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.