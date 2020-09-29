Within the span of one-month shares of Apple (AAPL) reached a split adjusted price of 137.98 and fell 22% to $107.12 on September 23rd, 2020. Shares of APPL closed at $112.03 on September 25th still off recent highs by 19%. I said that before my next article on AAPL I would become an official shareholder. Since the split I have made several purchases of APPL stock taking advantage of the recent decline. AAPL is up 291.53% over the past five years and there is no reason to believe AAPL’s best years are behind them.

AAPL certainly doesn’t have explosive growth in revenue as some SaaS companies but it generates mountains of cash in revenue & net income while consistently rewarding shareholders. AAPL has built one of the most recognizable brands with a diehard following. While many other tech firms fight for supremacy within their respective fields AAPL holds the crown with one of the best product ecosystems across all consumer markets. My previous predictions including a $300 share price by May 2020 which I stated on 8/1/2019 and an increase on my personal price target to $400 by May of 2021 on 12/30/19 both came to fruition. I believe AAPL has enough future firepower to reach a marketcap of $2.5 trillion by August 1st 2022 which is a return of 30% prior to dividends.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

In today’s investing landscape is your capital better served with companies who have explosive growth fighting for dominance or companies who are at the top of the mountain?

Many investors search for companies which have explosive growth and a long runway ahead of them. Snowflake (SNOW) is the most recent example of a growth company which investors couldn’t wait to get their hands on. Originally SNOW was going to price its IPO between $75-$85 then increased the range to $100-$110. By the time SNOW hit the open market it began training at $245 and was briefly halted due to volatility during its first day of trading. In February of 2020 SNOW was valuated at $12.4 billion and made its debut on the market at a $67.94 billion valuation which is more than five times the valuation from seven months prior. SNOW was positively received and growth investors paid up for explosive growth. If you look at SNOW’s financials its first six months of revenue in fiscal year 2020 of $242 million grew by 133% year over year and almost surpassed the entire 2019 fiscal year of revenue which was $264.75 million. Most of the investors who had access prior to SNOW’s initial trading on the open market did well but for the majority of investors only time will tell if paying $245 and above was the right call.

I had every intention of purchasing shares of SNOW until the valuation became what I considered unreasonable. The money which I had allocated to SNOW I used to purchase additional shares of AAPL. SNOW’s growth is impressive but as an investor I am unwilling to overlook the bottom line. I have a hard time investing in companies that don’t make a profit. I remember the days when people would complain about Amazon (AMZN) and how their valuation was ridiculous since they didn’t turn a profit. While AMZN just like SNOW was investing heavily in its future the big difference is that AMZN has services which are utilized by both individuals and companies. I couldn’t get past the fact that SNOW is worth over $60 billion yet its revenue for the first six months of 2020 was $242 million while its operating expenses exceeded $320 million and its net loss totaled $171 million.

I decided that my resources were better utilized investing in AAPL even if the growth is a much smaller percentage. Each investor needs to answer the question I posed themselves and I can only elaborate on my thought process and what my determining factors were. AAPL has solidified its base on top of the mountain and I wouldn’t bet on someone dethroning them any time soon. In Q3 of 2020 AAPL generated $59.69 billion in revenue and a net income of $11.25 billion. While AAPL’s growth may not be as exciting as hot IPO’s or SaaS companies the facts are that AAPL is growing and 2020 could be AAPL’s best year yet. When compared to the first nine months of fiscal year 2019 AAPL has generated an additional $3.168 billion or 7.62% in operating income, $3.208 billion or 6.64% in net income, its total net sales increased by $13.683 billion or 6.98% and its earnings per diluted share increased by $1.30 or 14.67%. The average Q4 revenue for AAPL for the previous three years was $59.84 billion and net income was $12.84 billion. If AAPL reports Q4 numbers that are an average of the past three Q4 results fiscal year 2020 for AAPL will be its largest recorded year for revenue with $269.66 billion and its second largest net income year with $57.58 billion.

When I evaluated the financials I decided to purchase more shares of AAPL for a number of reasons. APPL has redefined the consumer market in electronics and has been on the cutting edge of technology consumers utilize. Its financials are second to none and there is still growth in the tank. I made the decision that investing more capital in the tech titan instead of the hot IPO was the best decision for me for several reasons. Ultimately I couldn’t get past SNOW’s financials as they didn’t work for me while AAPL has amazing numbers and one of the largest total addressable markets of any company. Maybe AAPL doesn’t have the explosive growth but its growing revenue and net income should provide enough firepower to lift its stock price higher. We also know that AAPL’s management team is pro-shareholder and the odds are high that a portion of its profits will be used to buyback shares for years to come which will also help shares appreciate.

Source: Snowflake Form S-1

Apple has many upcoming catalysts which should positively impact its bottom line

Its never a dull moment for AAPL and the recent products event left me feeling bullish on AAPL’s future. This event was about everything except the iPhone but I will touch on that first. New versions of the iPhone are expected to debut in October of 2020 and my analysts are expecting them to incorporate 5G connectivity. iPhone is AAPL’s largest business segment generating more than double of its other segments combined. For the first nine months of 2020 iPhone has generated $111.34 billion in revenue. I am expecting that the new iPhone launch will be successful and create a super cycle which could last years for upgrades as 5G becomes the new wireless connectivity standard.

Home fitness has become an exciting space in the year of 2020 as many have been forced to exercise outside of the gym. AAPL is now going to direct resources to capitalize on the online fitness sector through its Fitness+ subscription. The Fitness+ subscription is built for the Apple Watch and will cost $9.99 a month. It will focus on cycling, yoga and other popular workouts. Apple is creating a new fitness experience with world class workouts from top trainers throughout the world and will be uploading new workouts every week. This has serious potential as Fitness+ encompasses many types of workouts while offering intelligent recommendations for new workouts based on previous sessions while your vitas and health metrics are tracked on the Apple Watch.

Services has been an exciting space for AAPL as it has grown into a huge business segment. For the first nine months of 2020 Services generated just under $40 billion dollars. In a short period of time AAPL diversified from a products company to incorporating tens of billions in reoccurring revenue through its Services business segment. AAPL will now offer Apple One which allows the user to bundle multiple services through three tiers. An individual ($14.95/mo) and family ($19.95/mo) subscription will include Apple Music, Arcade, TV+ and iCloud. Its Premier subscription will also include Apple News and Fitness. AAPL’s revenue growth in Services should continue to grow as I suspect many users will opt for one of these packages. The best part about this is that if someone is paying $9.99 for a single service there is a chance they will be willing to spend an extra $5 to get three additional services. These different Services cost AAPL nothing additional as they are already up and running and provide AAPL with a chance to create additional revenue by bundling and charging extra.

AAPL is also launching a new Apple Watch and iPad Air. The new iPad Air features a 10.9 inch screen and an A14 chip which AAPL claims is its most powerful chip yet. One of the most interesting features is that the new iPad will have USB-C connectivity which will allow it to connect to a large array of devices. Personally I feel using my iPad for virtual meetings is much easier than my computer and with the new mobile work environment I can see iPads increasing in popularity. AAPL is also launching two watches the Apple Watch Series 6 and the SE. The Series 6 watch will feature an app which allows the user to monitor their blood oxygen level while the SE will have a lower price point which still being twice as fast as the series 3.

The holiday season is approaching and AAPL has many new goodies to purchase. I think we're going to see a long super cycle for the iPhone with 5G adoption while many people are becoming more health conscious leaving room for growth with the Apple Watch and its new Fitness+ app. I think the bundling of Services will also allow AAPL to generate more revenue on an average basis per user. AAPL’s new products are coming at the right time and as society has gotten use to doing things remotely these products are certainly at the right place at the right time.

(Source: Apple)

Creating Shareholder Value

AAPL is off its highs by roughly 20% but there is a good chance AAPL has been purchasing shares. In previous quarters AAPL has purchased shares as they continued to appreciate in value so why would AAPL not acquire shares in the mist of a selloff? Last quarter AAPL’s board authorized an additional $50 billion of share repurchases in addition to the remaining $40 billion allocated under its repurchase plan. On the Q3 call AAPL retuned over $21 billion to shareholders as AAPL repurchased 31.3 million shares on the open market for roughly $10 billion, paying out $3.7 billion in dividends while beginning a $6 billion accelerated share repurchase program in May.

From fiscal year 2012 through Q1 of 2020 AAPL has returned just over $432 billion in capital to shareholders. No other company comes close to this making AAPL the most shareholder friendly company you can purchase shares of. In less then a decade AAPL has paid out more than $92 billion in dividends while purchasing more than $326 billion of its own shares. AAPL purchases shares on the open market every fiscal year since 2012 and recently has done so each quarter. APPL has tremendous confidence in its stock and this is a complete buy signal, in my opinion. I would expect AAPL is taking this opportunity to put more of its cash to work by repurchasing shares as they decline. I don’t see any reason AAPL would stop its tradition of returning capital to shareholders and I am happy I am now one of them.

(Source: Apple)

Apple has Golden Financials

If you have read some of my previous articles I am big on the numbers and the companies financials. I still believe Facebook (FB) has the best balance sheet I have ever read as they have built their business without adding long-term debt to their balance sheet. AAPL’s financials are also golden and there is nothing to fear with AAPL’s numbers. Last quarter which was the worst business environment many have ever operated in AAPL blew earnings out of the water with an EPS beat of $0.51 and a revenue beat by $7.13 billion. From an operating standpoint AAPL is growing across the board. Ove the first nine months of 2020 AAPL has increased its total net sales by 6.98%, net income by 6.64%and its earnings per diluted share by 14.67% compared to 2019.

Its hard to find any blemishes with AAPL’s numbers considering they have $140 billion in total current assets. AAPL has almost enough cash between cash on hand and marketable securities to zero out its long-term debt. AAPL has made the choice to reward shareholders through repurchases and dividends instead of hoarding cash. Over the past nine months AAPL has increased its net income year over year by $3.17 billion or 7.62% and its cash generated by operating activities by $10.62 billion or 21.46%. AAPL is a cash generating machine and at this point continues to print money for its shareholders. When you review the numbers AAPL in my opinion is one of the best financially positioned companies you can invest in.

(Source: Apple)

Conclusion

I recently added AAPL to the technology side of my portfolio and believe its best days are still to come. AAPL has become an integral part of many people’s lives and there are no signs that will change anytime soon. Over the past ten years AAPL’s shares have increased by 975.48% while AAPL has returned more than $432 billion in capital since fiscal year 2012 to shareholders. Shares of AAPL have declined by roughly 20% since its recent highs and chances are Tim Cook has been actively repurchasing shares as the board approved an additional $40 billion under its repurchase plan last quarter. We're headed into AAPL’s strongest season with the holidays around the corner and AAPL should benefit from its new product and services offerings. I finally purchased shares of AAPL and I think now is a great time to buy and hold for the long-term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, FB, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fits into their portfolio parameters.