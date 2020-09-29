Japan: Appraising The Landscape

We are making every effort to respond.- Yoshihide Suga

As highlighted recently in The Lead-Lag Report, Japanese stocks have begun to pick up steam off late, outperforming their U.S. and European peers. In this article, I will attempt to shed some color on Japan's key macro and political developments and how you can position accordingly.

Japanese macros

Mirroring trends across the world, the Japanese economy posted a brutal Q2 GDP decline of -7.8% (This was still better than the U.S. and other developed European peers who had all fallen by -9.5% to -20%). It's worth considering that the Japanese economy had been contracting even before COVID-19 (down by -1.8% in Q4-19, and -0.6% in Q1-20). The primary driver for this decline had been the hike in the consumption tax by 2% in October 2019 (after being held constant for 5 years). As pointed out in The Lead-Lag Report, this had resulted in private consumption declining by 11% sequentially).

With regards to the most recent Q2 GDP numbers, what was particularly dispiriting was to see the slump in the export numbers, which were down a sizeable -18.5% (Q1-20: -5.4%), the worst fall since Q1 2009. The export theme is a fundamental cog to global investors' perception of Japan, and much of the nation's macro-economic policies are designed to keep their exports competitive. As pointed out in last week's edition of The Lead-Lag Report, I've been a little enthused by the sequential improvement in the export trajectory, but this still remains some way off from the norm. Encouragingly, Japan has posted a trade surplus in the last two months, with August's trade surplus of JPY248 billion beating expectations of a JPY37.5 billion deficit. Export progression will be critical for the Japanese markets, although the fresh wave of infections in a key market such as Europe remains a cause for concern.

Domestically, since peaking in early-August at almost 2000 new coronavirus cases per day, we've seen a steady improvement, with the run-rate of new cases currently hovering closer to the 500 mark. If the health situation continues to improve, we could see a relaxation of restrictions, and also, even a resumption of the national tourism campaign by the government, which would be instrumental in kickstarting revenue for the beleaguered tourism segment (boosting tourism has been one of the new PM's desires).

Despite ultra-loose monetary policies, an abiding theme that has dogged Japan for much of its recent history has been the low level of prices. Since April, core inflation has not shown any signs of growth and after coming in flat in June and July, it actually declined by -0.4% in August.

Regarding other key metrics, industrial production in July rose by a record 8.7% m-o-m (+1.9% m-o-m in June) driven chiefly by the motor vehicle segment, which was up 38% m-o-m in July (28.6% in June). This bodes well for Japanese exports as it is the largest export component, accounting for c.21% of total exports.

Looking ahead, I'm also a little enthused by the improvement in the leading economic index which provides a whiff of what to expect going forward. Members of The Lead-Lag Report would note that I had flagged how low this index had fallen to in April and May (78.6 levels). Still, on account of a gradual resumption of non-essential activities, and a decline in COVID-19 cases, it has trended up over the last few months, and in August came in at 86.9, the highest level since Feb 2020.

The Suga angle- Maintaining the status-quo or something more?

Aside from the macro, the big talking point regarding Japan of late has been the appointment of Yoshihide Suga as PM, after Shinzo Abe decided to step down after eight years of being in charge. The burning question now is, do we see a continuation of Abe's easy monetary policies or will there be a tweak or a move away from this? By all accounts, for now, it does look as though Suga will continue his predecessor's policies with the intention of getting the country out of the coronavirus induced rut. This stability in policy should continue to bode well for Japanese corporations, and Japanese stocks in general.

That said, looking back, I'm not sure if Abe's policies have done a great deal to arrest the challenges that have come with Japan's worsening demographics and inequality. The expansionary policies have kept the yen in check, thereby boosting the attractiveness of Japanese exports. Yet, superior export momentum has not filtered through to higher domestic consumption, or higher local wages, with wealth concentrated in the top bracket. Wealth disparity has been a dominant theme, and as pointed in The Lead-Lag Report, wage growth in Japan has remained anemic for decades.

A solid export market opportunity and stunted labor costs have been instrumental in driving up Japanese companies' profit margins. I highlighted in The Lead-Lag Report how this had doubled over the last 5 years.

In effect, it looks rather apparent that Abe's policies have hitherto largely benefitted corporations. Going forward, it is pivotal that Suga broadens the scope of his predecessor's policies to include more structural reforms, particularly labor market reform to address the worsening demographics such as an ageing workforce, which will inevitably put all sorts of burden on funding the social security costs. Already, Japan is inordinately leveraged with government debt to GDP at 236% (poised to hit 268% by the end of 2020 according to Bloomberg), and there is only so much monetary policy can do, hence lasting reforms are the need of the hour.

On reforms per se, I've been enthused by some of Suga's comments regarding the prospects of some industries. Take for instance, the banking sector. The generally low-interest rate regime in Japan and a weak rural economy over the last few years have made this a challenging place to operate in. According to the Financial Services Agency, for the last 3 years, c.25% of Japan's 105 local banks have been losing money via their core lending and fee businesses.

This rampant inefficiency cannot continue forever, and one way to correct this is to weed out the inefficient players either through delisting or by mergers. Suga is on record stating that there needs to be more consolidation to bring down the number of regional banks in the system. This will be a welcome development for the banking sector as currently, it is a very overcrowded space. There also seems a strong desire to reduce previous bureaucratic inefficiencies, such as persisting with paper-based processes for tax payments managed by banks. Suga has created a new ministerial portfolio for digital reform to address issues such as this. In light of all these developments, it's worth noting that since the start of August, the TOPIX Banks Index in Japan (IBNKS.T) is up 13%.

Conversely, another sector that could potentially be hit by the Suga regime is the telecom sector. As mentioned previously, on account of its highly indebted profile, the Japanese government does not have too many additional levers to stir up the income levels of the general populace. Still, one way to address this is to bring some price regulation in certain industries, thereby enabling more disposable income for the consumer. In this regard, Suga has targeted the telecom segment and has stated that he wants to reduce cell phone service fees by 40% and also consider increasing the fees paid by carriers on the usage of radio waves.

Conclusion and how to position

Investors looking to get some diversification away from the U.S. ahead of the elections may consider looking at options in Japan. The ultra-loose monetary policies look set to continue and should aid the prospects of export themed industries such as autos and electronics. Sequential industrial recovery in Japan is underway so have some exposure to industrials too. Prospective reforms and consolidation in the banking sector make financials a potentially attractive space as well.

The iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) is an ETF that gives you favorable exposure to some of these pockets. Its most extensive holdings are the export-oriented Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) (Autos) and Sony Corp. (SNE) (Electronics). Industrials are the dominant sector at 21%, and it also has a decent financials' segment making up for over 9% of holdings. The slight risk though is the exposure to SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCPK:SFTBY) (which is the third-largest holding at 2.7% exposure), which could come under pressure if telecom tariff prices get capped. As mentioned above, despite the recent monthly outperformance of the EWJ over its American (the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF- DIA) and European counterparts (Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF- VGK), valuations are still relatively cheaper. EWJ currently trades at a weighted average P/E of 19x, a c.4% discount to the comparable P/E multiple of VGK (20x), and a c.16% discount to the comparable P/E multiple of DIA (23x).

In this week's edition of The Lead-Lag Report, I've written about how the previously mixed intermarket signals have now unified in indicating a risk-off view. Strength in the dollar, utilities, and the treasury market are all currently serving as strong pillars for the risk-off sentiment. Besides, metrics regarding job growth to factory growth to lumber prices suggest that the recovery is fading. In light of this view, as a medium-term trade, investors may also consider going short on some of the risk-on, commodity-heavy related currencies such as the AUD/JPY or CAD/JPY.