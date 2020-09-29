Subeconomic Divergence: The Inevitable Outcome Of Failed Monetary Policy

There are significant similarities to current US financial conditions and the years immediately following the peak in Japan.

In a recent blog post on Seeking Alpha I outlined how the existence of even a single dollar of negative-yielding debt implies currency has achieved maximum worthlessness. If you have not done so, I encourage to review the entire note before reading this entry; in the event you choose not to, some important highlights of that piece are as follows:

“Currency” should be understood as a “voucher of economic contribution”

There are four economic absorption mechanisms for currency: Capex and business investments + expenditures Household expenditures and consumption Capital assets The monetary system (via debt repayment and bank deposits)

A sufficient increase in population can augment the capacity of these absorption mechanisms

Flooding an economic system with more currency is the act of issuing vouchers without an economic contribution for which to vouch; central banks may argue that issuing vouchers in advance of production “pulls forward” productivity.

I would argue there is a much lower limit to the efficacy of this tool than traditional economics dictates. As Jeremy Grantham has said, you cannot have permanently exponential growth on a linear plane. As such, with each iteration of fiscal and monetary stimulus an economic system undergoes, the faster the first two absorption mechanisms become saturated. This leaves an excess of currency which can serve no purpose other than inflating capital assets.

The prior note concludes negative-yielding debt is evidence even financial assets are at this point saturated.

While the former note was intended to retool the way one views currency— and theoretical in nature— today’s entry will be focused on providing empirical evidence supporting the conclusions reached therein.

Let us begin with the following chart, which illustrates the 10Y annualized GDP growth of the United States:

As one can see, the periodic annualized growth rate has fallen precipitously since around 1980. That is curious though, because over the same period yields have declined dramatically, and the fed’s balance sheet has exploded (no image provided, but none needed). Why is central bank “support” failing to support growth?

To answer this question, look no further than Exhibit B:

Take note: the curve above above flattens— and subsequently turns up— right around the same period, and supports the thought progression that currency is struggling to get absorbed by economic agents.

Also note that we have managed to go parabolic on a log chart—an accomplishment all unto itself.

As mentioned in the bullet points at the outset, a sufficient expansion in population can indeed augment the capacity of economic absorption agents. However, the following chart suggests the expansion has been far from sufficient:

↑the Japan reference will become meaningful in a moment...

Now, one may quip, “But hasn’t GDP per capita been on the rise?” True enough….

…however that is not a function of an increase in productivity, but rather a colossal expansion in the ratio of currency to economic agents:

And for further evidence this has led to all assets becoming saturated with currency, observe the following:

Please understand this is the actual nominal yield, not the change in yields. The only reason the two should be correlated in this manner is if the same factor(s) is influencing their changes over time—that is, they are not correlated to each other, but rather they are correlated to the same driver of outcomes.

This also effectively illustrates how far on the risk curve investors are willing to stretch for yield. But if you want a more explicit example, simply inspect the tear sheet for the “premier” corporate credit ETF, LQD; nearly 30% of the bonds have a maturity greater than 20 years, and approximately 47% of the bonds are just a notch above junk. It would be remiss of me not to remind you of the inherent duration risks…

Before I share two final charts that will put a bow on this entry, I would like to remind you of one of my other recent notes: Failure of the Time/Volatility Arbitrage. If you have not already reviewed this note, I encourage you to do so because the concepts discussed there and here are very closely related; in it, I proposed the belief “markets go up over time” will turn out to be false.

For precedent, look no further than the Nikkei 225, which has not hit a new high since December 29, 1989:

Importantly, this it is not the only precedent Japan has to offer.

Firstly, recall the chart above illustrating working age demographics in Japan and the United States; observe what happens when the data series is lagged approximately 15 years:

Secondly— and lastly—I would like to share the following chart which overlays the S&P 500 and US Federal Funds rate with the Nikkei 225 and BOJ target rate:

Take note, while these charts appear very similar, they are lagged approximately ten years apart. The optics are uncanny! Could this be a rare view into future conditions of the United States?

Consider there are considerable parallels to conditions in Japan near its peak and subsequent decline: booming real estate prices, suburbanization, near zero interest rates, persistently liberal fiscal engagement, near record lows in unemployment while transitioning from industrial advance to leadership in technological advances, gaming advances (which I would argue is an overall fruitless contribution), aging population, declining birth rates, and decelerating labor force growth. It could be tempting to dismiss each of these elements in isolation, but in aggregate they all point to a state of subeconomic convergence.

Economic convergence is the idea that poorer economies will grow at faster rates until they converge upon more developed ones; subeconomic convergence-- which to my knowledge is a theory I developed-- describes conditions whereby, in a complex economic system, agents in each distinct segment of commerce will independently anticipate changes in the elements that are unique and critical to their form of commerce, but, unknowingly, their aggregate expectations ultimately converge upon a single point in time at which their heterogeneous expected conditions are homogenized. This is, in a sense, an economic application of the Penrose-Hawking Singularity Theorem. I believe this leads to circumstances of conditional factor compression, followed by conditional factor expansion (subeconomic divergence). In my opinion, the extent of bifurcation in today's financial markets (active/passive, growth/value, US/non-US, etc.), synchronized global central bank policy, and interconnectedness of supply chains and communications networks are all evidence of a singularity event as described above.

Taking into account the illustrations above, the intense bifurcation in today’s capital markets , and the overwhelming size of global debt and notional leverage, I believe it is prudent—if you have not already done so—to begin seriously thinking about reducing US equity and corporate credit exposure. I also believe a rupture in US financial markets will transmit a significant burden upon global financial assets broadly in the coming months and years. For this reason, I continue to be very bullish on commodities, tangible assets, precious metals, and corporate entities engaged in the production, storage, and transportation of the aforementioned items. Over the next 3-5 years I also anticipate subeconomic divergence will be very constructive for frontier markets, and this is a fantastic time to begin studying the nuances of investing in unfamiliar markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.