Decremental margins have been high, due in large part to the structure of the company, but management has delivered better than expected performance on aggressive cost-cutting.

Quality fluid control/fluid management stocks don’t often trade all that cheaply, and that’s just a fact of life in the market today. You can look at a diverse group of peers and comps for IDEX (IEX) and, for the most part, if you see an undervalued name, it’s likely because the company has outsized exposure to oil/gas and/or power gen and not as much exposure to short-cycle industrials and biopharma. So, as a high-quality name in a still-popular space, I’m not that surprised that IDEX has continued to outperform the broader industrial group since my last update, particularly as the company has taken some aggressive cost reduction moves to mitigate decremental margin pressure.

I’m comfortable with a double-digit FCF growth outlook for IDEX, with growth opportunities in life sciences and photonics offsetting some longer-term pressure in oil/gas. Short-cycle leverage here is more mixed; autos, ag, and “general industrial” should be getting better, but aerospace, oil/gas, power, and chemicals could drag on results a little longer.

Are IDEX shares cheap? Nope. Would I expect them to be? Not really, particularly with management doing a pretty good job of mitigating COVID-19-related pressures. I do still think that valuation always matters sooner or later, and I’d rather wait for a pullback than chase a name offering what appears to be mid single-digit long-term total annualized appreciation potential.

Whither The End-Markets Goest?

Although IDEX’s mostly midstream oil/gas business is usually less volatile than upstream businesses (like, say, Weir (OTCPK:WEIGY)), capex has frozen up pretty much across the board, and the near-term outlook for growth capex (over the next two or three years) is not very strong in the United States. Yes, pipelines need to be built, but upstream company balance sheets are a mess and downstream operators (refineries, et al) are saying they don’t see enough demand growth to require capacity expansions for at least a few years.

Still, this is a modestly-sized business for IDEX (around 10% of revenue), and ongoing aftermarket demand should remain relatively healthy (likewise for other fluid players like IMI (OTCPK:IMIAF) and Smiths Group (OTCPK:SMGZY)). There are also still portfolio expansion opportunities like the deal IDEX made earlier this year for Flow Management Devices – a company that makes specialized measurement systems that help to ensure custody transfer accuracy.

Chemical processing is a larger market for IDEX (around 15% to 20%), and my feelings here are roughly similar to that of midstream/downstream oil & gas – I believe we’re seeing projects delayed, possibly by several years, but I think actual cancellations will be relatively modest. Longer term, I still see drivers for IDEX from increasing U.S.-based production capacity (leveraging lower-cost natural gas) and the LNG chain (both in production/liquefaction and for users/consumption).

In the shorter term, I’d expect to see improving demand from auto and ag customers. Deere (DE) has sounded pretty bullish of late, and an aged equipment fleet should be a positive driver, with IDEX leveraged to applications like valves for chemical sprayers.

I’m also pretty bullish on the opportunities in life sciences. IDEX has gotten a boost from COVID-19-related demand, with IDEX seeing increased demand for components used in sequencing, PCR, and biological research and production. As highlighted in its second quarter earnings slides, IDEX offers products like microfluidizers used to produce vaccine adjuvants, and there has been a sector-wide surge in orders for equipment that facilitates both basic research and product development/production. While this is a relatively short-term surge, IDEX remains well-placed to benefit from ongoing growth in sequencing and bioproduction.

One area where I’m more cautious is with municipal spending. Not only has IDEX looked a little weak lately in water/wastewater (relative to what other companies in those spaces have reported), but I believe municipal budgets are going to be strained for a few years, limiting investments in water/wastewater, as well as fire and rescue equipment.

Company-Specific Drivers Still Matter

IDEX has a long history of outgrowing its underlying markets, and I expect that to continue – particularly in the Health and Science Technology segment where the company’s biopharma, sequencing, and optics/photonics exposure is located, as well as its leverage to analytical instrumentation (a weak market today, but one with solid long-term growth potential). IDEX doesn’t try to be all things to all customers; rather, it focuses on developing highly-engineered, differentiated products for critical spots in the production process. That said, I think a little realism is in order, as historically, IDEX has only outgrown its markets by about 100-200bp.

I’m cautiously bullish on the idea that stronger end-market growth in the markets served by HST can drive better above-market growth than we’ve seen in recent years. And given my concerns about longer-term weakness in oil/gas, that’s going to be needed. I’m also relatively bullish on the long-term opportunity to continue to find value-added incremental M&A, and management has shown itself to be a pretty disciplined acquirer where price and fit are concerned.

IDEX has also done a praiseworthy job of late on margins. Going into this downturn, I was concerned that IDEX could see decremental margins as high as the 40%’s due to the nature of its operating model (high operating leverage), and its willingness to absorb short-term losses for the long-term good of the business (management doesn’t like firing people due to short-term cyclical gyrations). While decremental margins have been high, they’ve been less than 40%, and management deserves credit for aggressively cutting discretionary costs.

The Outlook

I do worry that expectations are a little too high for IDEX, as the company doesn’t have that much leverage to a short-cycle recovery and markets like oil/gas, chemicals, and power are at risk for multiyear downturns in capex. I appreciate the growth potential in areas like biopharma and photonics, but I think investors should be a little cautious in assuming that these newer opportunities can push the entire company to levels of market outgrowth that are double or triple the historical norms.

Nevertheless, between organic growth and M&A, I am still comfortable expecting solid mid single-digit growth from IDEX, with organic growth of around 4% and another 1% to 2% coming from serial long-term M&A. Given the high margins and asset-light nature of the business, margins can scale up nicely, and I expect FCF margins to move into the low 20%’s over time, driving mid-to-high single-digit FCF growth (or double-digit growth if you use 2020 as the starting point).

The Bottom Line

Neither discounted cash flow nor margin and return-driven EV/EBITDA suggests that IDEX is undervalued. I appreciate the fact that quality companies deserve premiums, but I only see mid single-digit total annualized return potential from this level, and that’s not enough to appeal to me. This isn’t a quality call, just a relative valuation call, and it’s one I’d revisit on a pullback or evidence of significantly better growth potential than I’m currently modeling.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.