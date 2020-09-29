I'll admit it, dear reader. I'm host to a number of personality flaws. Those who know me know that I can be a bit of a bore when I go on about "the more you pay for something, the lower your subsequent returns will be" blah blah blah. I have been ejected from more than my fair share of parties for offering impromptu, let's call them "passionate" political speeches. Others have called these "diatribes", but who's counting. I admit to these flaws to set your expectations as low as possible, dear readers so you won't necessarily be shocked when I try to frame what was blind luck as significant skill on my part. In October of last year, I recommended people buy Landstar System Inc. (LSTR). After dipping in price in the wake of the pandemic, the shares are up just under 19% against a gain of just under 15% for the S&P 500. It's time to decide whether I should continue to hold the shares, add to my position or sell them. The company has obviously posted financial results since, so that demands commentary. Also, a stock trading at $127 is by definition more risky than one trading at $108, so I need to write about the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. Finally, I recommended that investors sell some puts on this name last Fall, and I need to look in on that trade also.

I can fully understand why some people don't want to wade through my insane ramblings, and so for them I'll come right to the point. I think this is a wonderful business and I think the dividend is exceptionally well covered. That said, investors don't buy "dividend streams", they buy stocks. Stock prices are moved by markets, and markets are often irrational. Investors are paying more for $1 of future cash flow now than they were a year ago, in spite of the recent sluggish performance and the fact that the world economy is still quite weak. This makes no sense to me, and so I must recommend that investors avoid the name until they can buy at a much more reasonable price.

With apologies to Dylan, The Loser Now Will be Later To Win

To get serious for a paragraph or two, I actually fully admit that this was more a lucky call than a prescient one, but I think there's a deeper point to be made about the benefits of buying shares that are inexpensive. Obviously, I had no way of knowing that the pandemic would be unleashed on the world, and could not have foreseen how vital Landstar's services would become in such an environment. You don't know what the future holds, obviously, but the value of buying cheap is such that as the world changes, it often benefits an asset class or a company that was heretofore ignored by the wider market. This is one of the key benefits of buying cheap. We know that the only constant in the world is change. When the world shifts in some unpredictable way, and a company that was previously ignored may be able to post some positive news, and the benefits that accrue to shareholders can be enormous. With that preamble out of the way, it's time to look at the most recent financial history here and to try to determine whether it's worth hanging on to these shares or not.

Financial History

In my previous piece on Landstar, I made the point that it's a growth company with long term revenue and net income growing at CAGRs of 7.7% and 13% respectively. Although I love repetition, I'll not go over ground I covered previously. In this article, I'll focus on the most recent financial results relative to the same period a year ago. I would also normally write about the sustainability of the dividend, but in this case that would be a waste of time in my view. The reason I don't want to bore you with such an analysis relates to the fact that the company has about 2.8 times more cash on the books than it has long term debt.

So, we move on to the comparison of the first 26 weeks of the most recent period to the time before. In a word, the first half of the year in 2020 was "terrible" relative to the same period a year ago. Specifically, revenue was about 15% lower than the same period a year ago, and net income was down an eye watering 47.6%. The company did manage to reduce some expenses, notably purchased transportation, commissions to agent, and other operating costs which were down ~15.5%, ~13%, and ~13.4% respectively. In spite of that insurance claims were up about 43% and SG&A expenses expanded by 4%. Also, the world wasn't helped by a relatively small ($2.5 million) impairment expense.

I certainly don't consider this to be the end of the world, but it does call into question the extent to which this company can thrive in the current environment. I still consider this to be a fine company, but the latest performance suggests that I need to insist on a deeper discount to the one I discovered about a year ago. I think the dividend is very well covered, and I would be happy to own those cash flows at the right price.

The Stock

I've written it before, and no doubt I'll write it again. The quality of the business is only one of the elements that's relevant to successful investment. Equally important is the price paid for the future cash flows that a business generates. As I wrote earlier in this article, I think there's potential for outsized gains from investing in cheaper stocks. I also think these reduce risk because the bad news is already "priced in." For that reason, I want to only own shares that are inexpensive and I generally want to avoid them when they become more expensive.

I judge "expensive" or not in a few ways, ranging from the more simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I want to look at the price that investors are paying for $1 of future economic benefit like earnings, and free cash flow. Obviously, it's ideal when investors can acquire those future benefits at a relative discount and less ideal when they pay up for such things. When I last looked at Landstar, I was impressed by the fact that the shares were trading at ~12 times on a price to free cash flow basis. This valuation is associated with very good future returns. At the moment, it's 36% more expensive on a price to free cash basis than it was at this time last year. This, in spite of the fact that the past 26 weeks haven't been particularly good, and in spite of the fact that the world is a much more uncertain a place than it was this time last year.

As my regular readers know, I also like to try to work out what market price is currently telling us about the crowd's assumptions about the future of a given company. In order to do this, I turn to the work of Professor Stephen Penman and his book "Accounting for Value." In the book, Penman describes how it's possible to isolate the "g" (growth) variable in a standard finance formula to try to understand what the market must be assuming about the future. At the moment, the market seems to be assuming a perpetual growth rate of ~7% for these shares. I consider this to be a somewhat optimistic forecast, and it suggests to me that there's little if any future upside from current levels.

Options Update

In my earlier article on this name, I recommended that investors sell the April 2020 puts with a strike of $100 for $4.40. I was exercised on these at a particularly terrifying time, but the shares that I acquired at a net price of ~$95.60 have done much better than the shares I bought initially after writing my article on Landstar. In my view, this trade demonstrates the relative power of these instruments to both reduce risk and enhance returns.

I normally like to repeat success, and I'm obviously a fan of the short put strategy. The problem is that the premia on offer at acceptable strike prices are too thin in my estimation. For example, the April 2021 puts with a strike of $100 are currently bid at $1.85. This is a paltry return for tying up that much capital for seven months. I'm sorry to disappoint you, dear reader, but we're in the same boat as everyone else. We have to sit and wait for shares to drop in price before buying this excellent business again.

Conclusion

I like Landstar a great deal, obviously. In spite of the relatively poor performance in 2020, the dividend remains very well covered. I like the fact that management has treated shareholders quite well, and I think the company deserves credit for growing as rapidly as they have done. The problem is that investors don't buy cash flows directly. They buy those cash flows via the stock, and the stock is often a very poor proxy for the health of the underlying. The stock is driven by the mood of the crowd and history offers us a lesson that we frequently forget. That lesson is that when you buy when the crowd is particularly manic, you're going to be disappointed. It's ironic that buying when it's most emotionally easy to do so is often troublesome. For that reason, I think it's prudent to preserve capital at the moment and wait for the opportunity to buy this wonderful business at a more reasonable price. Someone with a sunnier disposition than me might accuse me of being premature and I'll admit that that's sometimes a problem for me. That said, I'd rather find satisfaction in my gains while I have them before they're taken from me when price falls to match value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LSTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Although I'm currently long, I'll be selling my shares over the next day or two.