The Bulls And Bears Battle: Tesla
Includes: TSLA
by: TD Wealth
Summary
Tesla has a huge market opportunity for Electric Vehicles (EVs).
Tesla has a technology lead in the EV space.
There is growing competition from traditional OEMs and new startups.
Despite a recent pullback, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares have enjoyed a massive rally this year punctuated by some solid quarterly profits. Is there more room to run for Tesla's stock price, or are there warning signs ahead? Anthony Okolie talks with David Mau, Portfolio Manager, TD Asset Management about the bull and bear case for Tesla.