Sandvik is an appealing long-term investment at the right price. A fair value for Sandvik is 140-154 SEK/share, which means you should wait here.

The company is listed in Stockholm, and is one of the largest businesses in Sweden. It was founded in 1862 and has a history of over 150 years.

Today it's time to look at Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKF)(OTCPK:SDVKY). Sandvik has been a small stake in my portfolio since I started investing many years ago, and though I've never had the time to increase the stake to something respectable - 1-3% or so - it's still a company I look to invest more in whenever it drops.

Sandvik can be compared to other international engineering and tooling companies, yet it also sports some differences which I intend to focus on while presenting a valuation in this article.

Let's get going.

Sandvik - What does the company do?

If you follow my articles, you know I'm quite a fan of extremely fundamental companies. Few things are more fundamental than a company providing the tools to handle the preparation of metals and raw materials. Sandvik was founded over 150 years ago, and the company was the first to use the Bessemer Process on an industrial scale, revolutionizing the production of steel. Initially, the company actually owned several ironworks, and the Sandvik brand was used for the first time in 1876, when the company began selling its products in the USA.

The company has been listed on the stock market for 119 years. Over the course of its history, the company has been an innovator, and one to make "firsts". The last first was in 1994, when the company became the first to produce diamond-coated carbide cutting inserts on an industrial scale, as well as developing alloys like Safurex in 1996.

Since the 2000's, the company has increased focus on the automation and construction of mining equipment.

Sandvik has a very Sweden-centric ownership, with 12.5% of the shares being owned by massive investment company Industrivärden (OTC:IDTVF). Aside from these, large pension funds as well as Vanguard are large shareholders in the company.

Sandvik, being exposed to raw materials and similar segments, shares some of the cyclical characteristics of a company directly exposed to the mining of these materials. At the same time, the near-term historical results have been only slightly cyclical, affected most in terms of organic growth. At the same time, it's crucial to look at where exposure lies, to understand what sort of flow may affect the company's results.

The company exists in three segments and provides solutions for the following needs.

In these areas, the company is divided into the following operational business areas..

Sandvik Machining Solutions focus on things like inserts, tooling systems, raw materials/powders, digital solutions, and similar things. These are used for turning, drilling, milling, additive manufacturing, and in the recycling business. The demand drivers here are the global consumption of primary metals.

focus on things like inserts, tooling systems, raw materials/powders, digital solutions, and similar things. These are used for turning, drilling, milling, additive manufacturing, and in the recycling business. The demand drivers here are the global consumption of primary metals. Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology , focusing on things like tunneling, loading/hauling, drilling, mine automation, breaking, mechanical cutting, and aftermarket supplies. The segment sees demand trends from mining CAPEX, mineral prices, and international extraction levels. Most of the segment's revenues (82%) come from the mining industry, and 60% of the revenues are aftermarket, with the remaining 40% equipment.

, focusing on things like tunneling, loading/hauling, drilling, mine automation, breaking, mechanical cutting, and aftermarket supplies. The segment sees demand trends from mining CAPEX, mineral prices, and international extraction levels. Most of the segment's revenues (82%) come from the mining industry, and 60% of the revenues are aftermarket, with the remaining 40% equipment. Sandvik Materials Technology

The company's geographical exposure is heavily NA/EU-focused, with only 19% in Asia, and less in Africa, Australia, and South America. Depending on the segment, the company has many competitors in its businesses. A few examples are Epiroc (OTCPK:EPOKY), Caterpillar (CAT), Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIY), Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MSBHF), and others.

In many of its sub-segments, the company is a market-leader and leading supplier. This includes metal cutting tools and many other segments. Increasing demand on tools in terms of materials, safety, reliability and environmental demands mean that the moats to enter the industry due to production costs are getting higher and higher - Sandvik is already in a market-leading position to continue its current trajectory.

The company has an appealing dividend policy of targeting an ~50% EPS payout ratio.

As of 2020, it hardly carries any real debt. With 18,952 MSEK of cash on hand and a total LT/ST-debt of 15,467 MSEK as of 2Q20, the company has a negative net debt ratio. The interest rates of these debts aren't as positive as some other Swedish companies, and there are some near-term maturities that need financing or re-financing, but overall, the company is considered extremely solid from a capital point of view.

Prior to COVID-19, the company had proposed another dividend increase, yet due to the pandemic, the company withdrew this proposal and as of right now has not paid a dividend for the full year.

This is not unique, of course, nor should the company be penalized for it given the current market trends. Given the current trends, the company is actually in an extremely good position. There is plenty of room for any M&A the company wishes to do given its low leverage, earnings will recover as market trends overall recover (which seems to be ongoing already) and the company has the sort of market-leading position and expertise I view as extremely appealing.

Let's look at recent results.

Sandvik - How has the company been doing?

The latest report we have is 2Q20, and as expected, COVID-19 impacts continue to weigh down company operations. A quick overview:

440 bps drop in adjusted operating profit, despite strong support from reduced Capex/Opex and savings.

Declines in short-cycle businesses.

Three M&A's, one divestment performed.

Order intake dropped 23% YoY.

Revenues dropped 20% YoY

-43% in EBIT YoY

On the positive side, and as mentioned, the company is extremely well-prepared for any downturn given its leverage, and all of these trends are no surprise whatsoever given the problematic trends during the quarter and COVID-19.

Segment-wise, Mining & Rock Technology performed best, only dropping 10% in orders and 12% in revenues. The segment landed significant orders, but was still dragged down by aftermarket order drops due to mining closures. Sandvik did however launch a new rotary-blast drill during the quarter, and the company saw no real supply chain disturbances related to the pandemic.

For the segment, things started to pick up again in the end of the quarter, and the company forecasts growth in the segment.

Machining Solutions didn't go as well, with order drops of 35%, primarily out of EU and NA, with significant impact from automotive and aerospace - as one could expect.

There was some recovery towards the end of the segment here as well, but things are not even close to seeing recovery yet. No real supply chain disturbances either, and the company managed nearly 1B SEK of savings here.

Materials and Technology was similar, due to its high energy exposure. Profit was down nearly 60%, and energy delays and cancellations had some major impacts. Despite this, Asia held up very well due to a growing nuclear segment, and revenues only dropped 13% on a very strong order backlog. Earnings were affected but were still above 1Q20, and very much positive.

For the whole of the company, this marks perhaps the last truly negative quarter before things start turning around, as the company sees a general recovery beginning towards the end of the quarter. The company's savings program also performed quite well, saving 1.3B SEK annualized. The company has a net cash position of 3.5B SEK, access to over 30B SEK in undrawn cash and credit lines.

In short, things are "safe".

What we have in Sandvik's 2Q20 is a quarter that went as expected given that we're talking about a company with massive exposures to the very segments that suffered during the pandemic. Despite all of this, the company reports positive numbers, excellent savings performance, and rock-solid fundamentals. This makes it a question of "when" the company's operations return to better profitability, and when the company reintroduces the dividend (which I believe to be next year).

One indicator of quality and resilience is something we'll delve into in the valuation segment below.

Sandvik - What is the valuation?

As we can see on the 3-year graph above, despite the company's extremely poor YoY results, Sandvik has actually recovered to mostly pre-pandemic levels and trades at downright ridiculous 2020E multiples. This goes to show somewhat of how the market values a company with the quality of this one.

Then again, there are reasons for such nearly-blind faith in the company. The company has grown shareholder book value in the extreme over the past few years.

This has caused the company to trade at extremes to its book value, to revenues, and most of all, to earning and sales.

Sandvik is a company I have in my sights, and whenever the valuation drops to something close to humane. The company's 4-year average EPS is around 8 SEK/share, though the individual data here is somewhat volatile due to one-offs during some of the years - we could lower this to a range of 7-7.5 SEK to give us a more conservative valuation range. Over the past years, and excluding any sort of ridiculous multiples, such as the current 45X eps multiple, Sandvik typically trades at a premium of around 20-22X earnings, which gives us a price target range of 140-154 SEK/share based on a normalized 7 SEK EPS. My own cost basis is closer to 123 SEK/share, given where I invested in the company. The usual yield at a fair historical premium valuation (going by historical trends) is usually between 2.8-3%, which is in line with international peers with a higher yield.

Even at what the market considers a historical fair premium of 20-22X, which I can understand given the company's resilience, business, and market position, I still view the company as somewhat "too expensive" due to its cyclical exposure to several industries. I want to pay less than a 20X normalized earnings multiple for the company, which means that I'm interested in Sandvik, at this time, when it drops below 140 SEK/share, representing a <20X 4-year normalized earnings multiple, and a yield above 3%.

Despite the company's resilience and based on current forecasts, I see no real reason to change these targets as we move into 2021. The share price trends show us very clearly, even prior to the pandemic, that Sandvik's share price has many of the cyclical trends usually associated with a purely cyclical company. What this means is that it's entirely possible to pick up Sandvik at an appealing valuation, provided we have the patience and time to do so.

Current analyst consensus tells me that I'm vastly undervaluing the company's earnings potential, and target a share price of 130-235 SEK/share (a vast variance), with a mean of 188.58 SEK/share, implying a 26X normalized earnings multiple based on a 4-year average EPS (Source: S&P Global). There are scenarios where the company could increase earnings to a level where such a share price would be fair and not result in a 26X multiple, but I don't see that (and the company doesn't see that either) happening in 2020, and 2021 numbers are still very much in doubt. Forecasts do point to an earnings recovery, but even if they come in at the levels expected, they would indicate a 19X multiple based on a 188 SEK/share price - and that's a lot to hang on a "maybe", especially in a cyclical.

The bottom line is, analysts are expecting the company to revert, with earning reverting to normal. Me, I'm not so sure about that, because of the industries to which Sandvik is exposed. I don't see a fundamental recovery in energy, aerospace or automotive coming, and I certainly don't see companies eager to increase aftermarket CapEx spend beginning next year. I could be wrong, of course, but that's really the essence of the bullish/bearish thesis here.

Sandvik - Bulls & Bears

If you're bullish on the recovery of cyclical industries in EU/NA, in particular automotive, aerospace, energy, and metals, then you should look into taking a bullish stance on Sandvik similar to the analyst consensus here. If the company can revert earnings to a 2017-2018 level, then today's share price is well below 19X earnings multiple and should be considered appealing. With a 9-10 SEK/share EPS, dividends would rise to nearly yielding 3.3% and the company would likely expand in terms of share price to keep up its historical premium.

However, understand that the bullish thesis for Sandvik at this time, at least as I see it, hinges on how expectations are for this recovery. While the company has given indications of a demand recovery in 3Q20, there are few signals as to how significant this recovery is or if it's actually something that will last into the next fiscal.

Still, a bullish view on the company here indicates a potential upside of 17%, based on a 10 SEK EPS and a 20X earnings multiple.

Me, I'm far more bearish, however. I don't see a fundamental recovery in any of Sandvik's core segments as quickly as some might hope. That is especially given the recent rise in COVID-19 cases which has caused restrictions to be put back in place in certain geographies in the EU. While I believe that Sandvik will be able to maintain its current earnings trend without real issues, I don't see a recovery until things become much more clear in terms of the pandemic.

That, as I see it, is not now - nor is it certain to begin in early 2021. Aerospace will certainly, as I see it, take longer to recover. Automotive is uncertain, and Energy is, in part, intimately tied to people being home versus people commuting and moving about. All of this is too uncertain at this time to expect a bullish 20-30% EPS growth in 2021, which is what the bullish thesis and target of 180-200 SEK/share is based on.

Myself, I prefer being much more conservative here and accept that we may not see a recovery to good earnings until 2022 - which means that we shouldn't necessarily accept such a premium at this time. This is especially true given the company's earnings volatility and cyclicality.

It's because of this that I represent a more bearish stance, and stick to my more conservative valuation targets for this company.

Thesis

Sandvik is an amazing company. It has the fundamentals, it has the history, it has the moat, the market position, and I daresay the management is quite excellent as well. It's an A-rated company from Sweden, and even COVID-19 has done very little to disturb the company's fundamentals, even if earnings are down as one might expect.

The question however is, what am I willing to pay for the company's earnings and cash flows? Given that the company's trends point to a higher degree of uncertainty, I'm not willing to pay the premium that some indicate the company should be worth today. I view the company in a bit longer earnings slump than some do, and because of this, I'm unwilling to pay more than 20X earnings multiple based on a normalized historical EPS, not the optimistic expected 2021 EPS. This gives us a valuation range of 140-154 SEK/share based on a normalized 7 SEK EPS, and I'm unwilling to go higher than that.

What this means is that the company is currently overvalued 16.5%, and is, therefore, a "HOLD".

Thank you for your time.

Stance

Due to a 16.5% overvaluation to a normalized 7 SEK EPS earnings multiple, I view the company as a "HOLD".

