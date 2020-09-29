With all that has happened in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, including a pledge from the Fed to keep rates very low into 2023, it's not so surprising that banks have underperformed. So, in that context, East West Bancorp's (EWBC) in-line-with-peers 30%-plus year-to-date plunge is perhaps likewise not so surprising. Although there are a lot of positives to this name, including its cross-border lending capabilities and strong profitability, the reality is that East West cannot escape the pressures of weaker spreads, limited loan growth, and rising credit costs.

There are a lot of banks that look undervalued today, so investors are spoiled for choice. East West doesn't skew as among the cheapest, but I think there's an argument for it as a more compelling idea on the basis of its elevated quality. With that, I believe this is still a name worth considering.

A Somewhat Riskier Loan Book, But Strong Capital

East West's credit performance could fairly be called "mixed", as charge-offs were quite high during the last bad credit cycle (the Global Financial Crisis), but have since improved to better-than-peer levels. While you could argue that East West learned some lessons and changed its policies in response, the reality is that you really never know about a bank's underwriting until you're done with the cycle … and as charge-offs usually don't peak until at least four quarters after a recession begins, these are still early days.

With a larger-than-expected provisioning expense in the second quarter, East West brought its reserves up to about 1.85% of ex-PPP loans. Honestly, with many similarly-sized peers closer to 2%, it's not quite as high as I'd like. East West is small enough to not go through the DFAST process, but using data for other banks, I would estimate that East West would be about one-third reserved against a Fed Severely Adverse scenario, versus closer to 45% for many peer banks. Exiting the second quarter, East West was a little worse than average on the non-performing loan ratio (relative to peers), but also a little above average with respect to NCO ratio.

I also see a somewhat elevated level of risk in the loan book. Around 3% of the loan book is in energy loans, which are already seeing much higher criticized and non-performance levels, and now has 9% loan loss coverage in reserves. East West also has meaningful exposure to entertainment (around 2%, more focused on movie production), retail CRE (around 9%), and hotel CRE (around 5%). Loan-to-value ratios are around 50%, offering some cushion, but the nearly 10% rate of CRE deferrals exiting the second quarter is worth watching.

The good news is that the new CECL rules require banks to take larger reserves earlier in the process, so I don't think there are going to be large provisions from here. Of course, a great deal depends upon how the economy goes from here. Significant stimulus efforts have thus far cushioned the blow, and maybe they will prove successful in helping bridge businesses and consumers over to the recovery such that we never see the big surge in bad debts. I also want to point out that East West is in a strong capital position, with a CET 1 ratio of 12.7%. It would take a dire credit loss experience to really put the dividend in any danger, and I believe East West remains well-placed to be opportunistic on the M&A front if the right deal presents itself.

Navigating A Difficult Environment

The next couple of years are going to be challenging for banks. It's difficult to make money as a spread lender in a near-zero rate environment, and East West doesn't have a particularly large collection of fee-generating businesses to offset weaker spread income.

What East West does have, though, is a good deposit base. In addition to a strong core deposit franchise (and a surge in deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits), East West was able to roll off and reprice some higher-priced CDs earlier this year. With that, deposits costs have fallen to under 50bp, and I believe they can fall to around 25bp-30bp over the next year or so. That will help offset some of the pressures on loan yields, which I believe will far further - from around 4% in the second quarter to probably something closer to 3.75%.

Loan growth remains a big unknown, but generally speaking, loan growth is not particularly good during recessions. Although East West is one of those "larger than you think" banks, with about $37B in loans, it is still pretty heavily leveraged to Southern California, so the health and recovery trajectory of SoCal is a key factor.

Also significant is the health and tenor of trade with China. East West is one of only three U.S. banks with a license to run banks in China. Thus far, lending to Chinese companies hasn't been a particularly large part of the business (around 3% to 4% of loans), and East West focuses primarily on working with Chinese companies that have operations in the U.S. (helping to fund trade, movie production, etc.). That leaves the company exposed to further deterioration in China-U.S. trade ties, though you could also argue that, if relations were to improve after the next election, East West could be a meaningful beneficiary.

Between weak spreads, weak loan growth, higher credit losses, and limited additional expense leverage, I expect East West will generate low single-digit pre-provision profit growth over the next couple of years before a stronger rebound starting in 2023. That's not bad, as I see plenty of banks likely to post PPOP contraction, but I do see some modest risk that East West's policy towards PPP loans will lead to some relative underperformance, as the bank is recognizing more fees upfront - arguably, the correct accounting treatment, given the shorter duration of these loans, but still a potential area of differentiation that investors may initially misunderstand.

The Outlook

I do have some concerns about East West's exposure to oil/gas production, retail, and hotel credits, and an arguably modestly under-reserved position, but East West has the capital to withstand a pretty adverse credit cycle. On the other side of this, I believe East West's cross-border lending capabilities and its specialty lending capabilities in areas like private equity, entertainment, and life sciences are all assets that can drive above-average lending growth. I also like the company's leverage to smaller-business lending, which typically carries higher yields and offers a moderately defensible moat, as larger banks usually don't want to bother and smaller banks can't compete on the level/range of services.

Relative to my early 2020 expectations, I've reduced my earnings expectations for East West as I have for almost all U.S. banks. After a significant drop in 2020 earnings, I expect a modest rebound in 2021 and acceleration after 2023. I'm looking for a little more than 2% core earnings growth over the next five years, accelerating to 4% over the next 10 years (with growth in year 5 to year 10 of around 6%). Discounted back, those core earnings estimates support a fair value in the mid-$40's.

East West's exceptional profitability also argues for a higher share price. I expect full-year return on tangible common equity to stay comfortably in the double digits (close to the mid-teens), arguing for a 1.65x multiple on tangible book (a fair value in excess of $50).

The Bottom Line

East West trades at only just a bit above tangible book today, and I really don't think that's a reasonable price. Yes, there are risks to the business from persistently low rates, higher-than-expected credit losses, and a worsening U.S.-China trade relationship, but I think a decade-long run of ROTCEs in the mid-to-high teens ought to get a little more respect. Banks are still out of favor, and probably will remain so a while longer, but this is a name to consider for investors who can patiently wait out the cycle.

