Between its 4.8% yield, 4.0-5.0% annual earnings growth, and 0.1% annual valuation multiple expansion, I am forecasting 8.9-9.9% annual total returns over the next decade for shares of Southern Company.

Through my interpretation of a couple of valuation metrics and the DDM, I estimate that shares of Southern Company are 1% undervalued.

Southern Company has managed to grow its adjusted EPS 4% YoY through H1 2020, when accounting for mild weather and COVID-19 headwinds.

Given the 13% decline in the stock's share price over the past year, I now believe that shares of Southern Company represent a reasonably attractive buying opportunity.

When I covered Southern Company last September, I argued that shares of the company were moderately overvalued.

As I have indicated on many occasions in the nearly two years that I have been writing on Seeking Alpha, investing in stocks that provide essential goods and/or services to consumers is a wise investment strategy for fellow DGIers, and that has proven to be even more so the case over the past number of months due to COVID-19 disruptions to many sectors throughout the economy.

One such company that fits this profile is Southern Company (SO).

I'll be revisiting Southern Company (hereafter referred to as Southern) for the first time since I initiated coverage in the stock last September, reevaluating Southern's dividend safety and growth potential, discussing Southern's H1 2020 operating results and Southern's risk profile, and using a couple of valuation metrics and a valuation model to determine the fair value of Southern's shares against its current stock price, which overall led me to issue a buy rating for shares of Southern.

Southern's Dividend Remains Reasonably Safe

While I always believe it's prudent for an investor to examine the underlying payout ratios of a dividend stock, I especially believe it is important to do so when a stock is yielding significantly more than the S&P 500's 1.81% as is the case with shares of Southern yielding 4.76%, which is why I'll be using Southern's adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio as a gauge to measure the safety of its dividend.

While I typically include the free cash flow payout ratio in my analyses of dividend stocks, I am opting not to do this in the case of Southern as it is a utility. Because Southern is consistently investing capital to expand its rate base, FCF is often negative and is made up by taking on debt and/or issuing additional shares of stock. Although this would be an issue in just about any other industry, Southern's status as a large regulated utility and the certainty of regulator approved rates of returns as a result make this a non-issue as long as Southern is able to secure regulator approved rates of returns in excess of its cost of capital.

Southern generated adjusted diluted EPS of $1.56 through the first half of this fiscal year against dividends/share of $1.26 paid during that time for an adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio of 80.8%.

This is roughly in line with the adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio when I covered Southern last year, so I am reiterating my initial opinion that Southern's dividend is relatively safe for the foreseeable future.

Given that Southern's adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio is in a sustainable range, I believe it is reasonable to conclude that annual dividend growth over the long term will grow slightly ahead of whatever earnings growth the company is able to deliver.

Since Yahoo Finance is forecasting 4.6% annual earnings growth over the next 5 years, I anticipate that Southern is capable of delivering 5.0% annual dividend growth over the long term.

Southern's Fundamentals Remain Intact Despite COVID-19

Image Source: Southern Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Presentation

Southern managed to deliver fair operating results through the first half of this year.

Starting with revenue, Southern generated $9.64 billion through the first half of this year, which was a decline of 8.3% compared to the $10.51 billion generated through the first half of 2019 (as per Southern's Q2 2020 earnings press release).

While this initially seems concerning, it's worth noting that three headwinds in the form of lower fuel costs, milder weather, and a sales decline from COVID-19 demand reduction all respectively played a role in the YoY revenue decline.

As far as adjusted diluted EPS was concerned, Southern posted a solid 4.0% YoY increase from $1.50 through H1 2019 to $1.56 through H1 2020.

Southern's $0.15/share of headwinds as illustrated in the slide above in the form of milder weather (-$0.11), divested Southern Power earnings (-$0.02), and share issuances (-$0.02), were more than offset by the $0.21/share of tailwinds in the form of rates/pricing/usage (+$0.10), O&M (+$0.06), Southern Company Gas (+$0.04), and Parent and Other (+$0.01).

Image Source: Southern Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Presentation

Given that Southern's peak electric load season is in the third quarter, Southern is anticipating $1.15 in adjusted diluted EPS for Q3 2020 as per CFO Drew Evans' opening remarks during Southern's Q2 2020 earnings call.

Even though I do anticipate that Southern will fall a bit short of this estimate due to the manifestation of Hurricane Sally's devastation, I am still expecting Southern to post adjusted diluted EPS in excess of $1.05 for Q3 2020.

As a result of the hurricane season's significant disruptions this year, I am expecting Southern to end up on the lower end of its $3.10-$3.22 adjusted diluted EPS guidance for this fiscal year.

Even so, I do believe that Southern's adjusted diluted EPS will come in higher this year than the $3.11 generated in FY 2019, although we will have to wait for Southern's Q3 results in October before the company addresses its annual guidance according to Mr. Evans' opening remarks in Southern's Q2 2020 earnings call.

Image Source: Southern Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Presentation

An encouraging trend that has continued into 2020 for Southern, is the fact that the company is making significant progress in its transition to net-zero emissions by 2050.

As Mr. Evans indicated during his opening remarks in Southern's Q2 2020 earnings call, Southern expects that generation from coal could be positioned to fall below 20% for the first time in modern history, which seems to be a reasonable expectation given that Southern's YTD energy mix is a mere 13% coal.

Even though the massive YTD reduction in coal as a proportion of Southern's energy mix was in large part due to lower natural gas prices and reduced electricity demand due to both COVID-19 and milder weather, Southern's long-term goal of net-zero emissions by 2050 has prompted the company to gradually retire its coal plants and strengthen its renewable portfolio, which is why I believe Southern will continue to reduce its carbon footprint in the long term while also more efficiently generating electricity.

Image Source: Southern Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Presentation

Another strength of Southern is reflected in its liquidity.

With the bulk of Southern Company's $7.7 billion committed credit facilities not expiring until 2024, Southern Company maintains ample liquidity to cover any unforeseen expenses that may arise between now and then.

Between Southern's $7.7 billion in unused credit facilities, $1.9 billion in cash and $1.7 billion of Outstanding CP/PCB Floaters, Southern maintains $7.8 billion of net available liquidity.

Southern's combination of equity issuances and debt issuances (at rates that are set to be quite favorable for the long term when weighed against the company's historical returns on equity) will provide it plenty of relatively low cost capital to fund future growth projects.

When I take into consideration Southern's fair operating results through the first half of this year, Southern's commitment to transitioning to net-zero carbon emissions over the next 30 years, and Southern's ample liquidity, I believe that shares of Southern are positioned to do well in the long term if acquired at or below fair value.

Risks To Consider

While Southern operates in an industry that is more of a sure bet than most industries, it is worth noting that Southern still faces its fair share of risks, which is why I'll be discussing several risks as outlined in Southern's most recent 10-Q.

The first COVID-19 related risk that Southern faces is that reinstated precautionary measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 could cause reduced economic activity, resulting in lower electricity demand as was reflected in the 3.0% YoY decline in retail electric revenues during the second quarter of this year (page 178 of Southern's most recent 10-Q).

Because there is no guarantee that COVID-19 restrictions won't be reimposed in the future in localities currently without restrictions and there is no definitive time table when restrictions will be lifted in stricter localities, significant uncertainty remains along this front, which could result in continued pressure on Southern's retail electric revenues in the near future.

Another COVID-19 related risk to Southern is the fact that electric and natural gas utilities temporarily suspended disconnections for non-payment by customers and waived some late fees for certain periods (page 178 of Southern's most recent 10-Q).

Needless to say, this is yet another near-term headwind to Southern that will adversely impact the company's financial results.

The third and final COVID-19 related risk to Southern is that the construction and testing activities at Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 could ultimately be disrupted (pages 178-179 of Southern's most recent 10-Q).

Southern's COVID-19 mitigation efforts that were marked by its 20% workforce reduction at Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 beginning in April have not resulted in the level of productivity that was initially expected, which could result in delays to the project, adversely impacting Southern's financial results.

Moreover, Southern anticipates that it will incur $70-$115 million in incremental COVID-19 costs on its share of investment in Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 at the time that its most recent 10-Q was completed.

Although I have discussed several key risks facing Southern, the above certainly doesn't entail a complete discussion of Southern's risk profile. For a more comprehensive discussion of Southern's risks, I would refer interested readers to pages I17-I29 of Southern's most recent 10-K, pages 178-179 of Southern's most recent 10-Q, and my previous article on the stock.

Southern Is A Fairly Valued, Wonderful Business

Even though Southern is a high-quality business, it is of utmost importance to avoid overpaying for shares of the stock to minimize the risks of a lower starting yield, valuation multiple contraction, and lower total return potential, which is why I'll be using a couple of valuation metrics and a valuation model to arrive at a fair value for Southern's shares.

The first valuation metric that I will utilize to determine Southern's fair value is the TTM dividend yield to 13 year median TTM yield.

As per Gurufocus, Southern's TTM yield of 4.69% is slightly above its 13 year median yield of 4.59%.

Factoring in a reversion to its 13 year median yield of 4.59% and a fair value of $54.90 a share, Southern is trading at a 2.1% discount to fair value and offers 2.1% upside from the current price of $53.75 a share (as of September 27, 2020).

The second valuation metric that I'll be using to approximate Southern's fair value is the TTM P/E ratio to 13 year median TTM P/E ratio.

According to Gurufocus, Southern's TTM P/E ratio of 17.60 is below its 13 year median TTM P/E ratio of 18.38.

Assuming a reversion to its 13 year median TTM P/E ratio of 18.38 and a fair value of $56.24 a share, Southern is priced at a 4.4% discount to fair value and offers 4.6% capital appreciation from the current share price.

Image Source: Investopedia

The valuation model that I will utilize to assign a fair value to Southern's shares is the dividend discount model or DDM.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend/share, which is the annualized dividend/share. In the case of Southern, that amount is currently $2.56.

The second input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is the annual total return rate that an investor requires from their investments. Although this varies from one investor to the next, I require a 10% annual total return rate on my investments because I believe that such returns offer ample reward for the time and effort that I dedicate to researching investment opportunities and occasionally monitoring my investments.

The final input into the DDM is the long-term dividend growth rate or DGR.

Unlike the first two inputs into the DDM that require no more than data retrieval to find the annualized dividend/share and subjectivity to set a required annual total return rate, accurately forecasting the long-term DGR requires an investor to consider numerous variables, including a stock's payout ratios (and whether the payout ratios are positioned to expand, contract, or remain the same over the long term), annual earnings growth potential, industry fundamentals, and the strength of a stock's balance sheet.

When I factor in that Southern's payout ratios are in an ideal range and that annual earnings growth is positioned to be 4.0-5.0% over the next decade, I believe that an annual long-term DGR of 5.0% is an appropriate assumption.

Upon plugging the above inputs into the DDM, I am left with a fair value of $51.20 a share, which indicates that shares of Southern are trading at a 5.0% premium to fair value and pose 4.7% downside from the current share price.

When I average the above three fair values, I compute a fair value of $54.11 a share, which implies that shares of Southern are priced at a 0.7% discount to fair value and offer 0.7% capital appreciation from the current price.

Summary: A ~5% Yield With Mid-Single Digit Annual Dividend Growth Makes Southern A Buy

Southern has a track record of not having to cut its dividend in over 70 years, and for the past 19 years, the company has increased its dividend each year. This level of consistency is precisely what I am looking for as a dividend growth investor.

When adding in Southern's fair operating results in a difficult operating environment and that the company maintains ample liquidity, I believe that Southern is well positioned to continue upon its impressive dividend growth streak in the years ahead.

Adding to the case for an investment in shares of Southern, is the fact that I estimate shares of the stock are fairly valued at this time based on my interpretation of data sourced from Gurufocus, and the dividend discount model.

Between its 4.8% yield, 4.0-5.0% annual earnings growth, and 0.1% annual valuation multiple expansion, I am forecasting 8.9-9.9% annual total returns over the next decade for shares of Southern.

Taking the foregoing reasons into consideration, I believe that I am justified in my decision to issue a buy rating for shares of Southern at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.