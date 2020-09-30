Sometimes it pays more than dividends to invest in small-cap real estate investment trusts (REITs). That’s certainly the case with Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE), which I detailed on April 21:

“We are initiating a Strong Spec Buy rating on PINE. Shares are trading at $10.64 per share with a p/FFO (price to funds from operations ratio) of 9.5x. The dividend is well covered and gives us comfort that the company will be in a position to successfully manage rent collection in order to return to a normalized payout ratio of 70%. We are also including PINE in our Small Cap REIT Portfolio.”

Shares have since returned over 50%. And because we recently took a few chips off the table, you could say we’re now playing with the house’s money.

(Sharesight)

We also recently bought into Broadstone Net Lease (BNL), another net lease REIT, which just went public last week.

One reason we’ve seen such small-cap success is our first-mover advantage. Always on the prowl, whenever we think a company will go public or convert to a REIT…

We break it down, piece by piece, to uncover its value.

As a result, the Small Cap REIT Portfolio has generated 28% annualized returns since inception in January 2016. Consider:

Safehold (SAFE), up 100.5%

(SAFE), up 100.5% Arbor Realty (ABR), up 87%

(ABR), up 87% Global Medical (GMRE), up 56.1%.

(Sharesight)

Today, we’ve got another potential gem that could do very, very well, though our ground-up approach should offer a better idea of where it’s headed from here…

(Source)

What's CTO Realty Growth?

CTO Realty Growth (CTO), formerly known as Consolidated-Tomoka Land, is a Florida-based real estate company. Its portfolio consists of income investments in diversified markets within the U.S. as well as land in the Daytona Beach area.

CTO currently owns 30 income properties in 11 states that generate about $36 million in net operating income (NOI). Its equity market cap is around $180 million, with debt of $279 million and a total enterprise value near $414 million.

(Source: CTO Investor Presentation)

Founded in 1902 in Jacksonville, Florida, as Consolidated Naval Stores Company, this timber-based company specialized in harvesting gum from long leaf yellow pine to convert into turpentine pitch and rosin for wooden ship maintenance.

Since then, it’s become successful at monetizing its land holdings, converting land holdings to income-producing real estate via Section 1031 of the IRS Code. CTO held the significant majority of its portfolio of land holdings, used in agricultural operations, for most of its over 100-year history, and, as a result, the company's book basis in the majority of these assets is very low.

Last November, CTO spun out a majority of its net lease properties to form PINE, acting as the external manager. Today, it owns around $29 million in the stock, or 23.5% ownership.

Just a few weeks ago, the company announced it was converting from a C-Corp to a REIT. Remember that means it must annually distribute at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders.

CTO also plans on making a one-time special distribution to its shareholders of previously undistributed earnings and profits attributable to the taxable periods ended on Dec. 31, 2019. The REIT-to-be estimates that aggregate amount – which will be paid this December – will be between $46 million and $54 million.

A Special Interview Snippet

In an exclusive recent interview, CTO Realty CEO John Albright explained to me how:

“Over the decades, the company has sold off land. When I came here in 2011, we had about 11,500 acres. We're now down to roughly 1,500 acres or so. “So we've really done a lot of wood chopping and… because our basis goes back 100 years, we have very low basis. We've sold land; we've done 1031 exchanges into high-quality income properties around the country. Obviously, some of those have been put into Alpine. We still have over half a billion of income properties at the company that are throwing off very strong cash flows. “And that's why it was time to make this move to become a REIT: Because our cash flows are so strong, our free cash flow is over $4 a share, and our federal tax bill's going to go up. So it's time to become a REIT and go into a favored tax status. That means that we'll have to pay out a very large dividend to our shareholders this year and that we've publicly announced that, that'd be roughly almost $10 a share in the mid-range. “And so, given (that) our stock’s at $42, to pay out a $10 special dividend plus, there'll be obviously ongoing dividends. So you can imagine that our dividends (are) going to be hiked quite a bit from the $0.40 that we just announced. So we'll be one of those companies I think in the REIT landscape… that has a very strong dividend growth, a very strong FFO growth in a COVID-19 type of market.”

Sure enough, upon review of the CTO portfolio…

It does appear there are some very attractive tenants:

(Source: CTO Investor Presentation)

Risks and Rewards

Next up, here’s a snapshot of CTO Realty’s rent collection results during June and July:

(Source: CTO Investor Presentation)

The company recently said it collected about 90% of contractual base rents expected in August. Three percent has been deferred, with the remainder unresolved.

CTO acquired a large property in Atlanta in February, so I asked Albright about that too:

“… we bought Perimeter Place at the beginning of the year, so not great timing right in front of COVID-19. But we felt like we were getting pretty good value for that property. We bought that with a kind of a mid-sevens cap rate: $75 million. And it's right there, very close to… State Farm's new regional headquarters… and a couple miles from Mercedes’ North America headquarters that's new.”

(Source: CTO Investor Presentation)

Right now, CTO intends to recycle its single-tenant assets and reinvest into higher yielding multi-tenant ones. It’s targeting “opportunistic investments in multi-tenant retail (and) office assets in strong markets.”

CTO also intends to monetize its land joint venture, which could generate an additional $49 million (book value on CTO interest).

As illustrated below, the company has around $278 million in debt: 81% unsecured and 19% secured. It has around $48 million of liquidity between its cash and line of credit.

(Source: CTO Investor Presentation)

Just this week, CTO said it acquired an approximately 108,000 square-foot retail property in Hialeah, Florida, for $21 million – about $194 per square foot. To do that, it used its remaining $1 million of restricted cash (1031 exchange).

As of 2020, it had completed over $185 million of income property acquisitions at a weighted average 7.8% cap rate.

(Source: CTO Investor Presentation)

In Conclusion…

When we first published this article on iREIT on Alpha, CTO was trading at $40.19 with a modest 2.6% dividend yield that amounted to $1.60. But as a REIT, the company will pay out at least 90% of its taxable income, that should in turn lead to a higher yield and enhanced price appreciation prospects.

Once that REIT conversion takes place, we expect it to pay about 80% of FFO, or around $5 per share (in dividends), in 2021. Keep in mind that, based on the current share price, the projected dividend yield is closer to 12% (forward-looking).

For further reason to like CTO, check out the chart below.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

One of the things I love about FAST Graphs is how I can model earnings and dividend growth in the “custom” tab. As you can see, I’ve modeled FFO per share in 2020 at $4.75/sh – or $36 million in NOI – and $6.00/sh in 2021.

To sum up, we see tremendous upside here based on how:

CTO owns 23.5% of PINE (which has done very well for yours truly).

Its estimated $5 per share dividend is noteworthy (as viewed as a catalyst)

The land JVs provide a $45 million pipeline of capital (for 1,031 deals).

If you’re a value investor like me, then CTO could be right up your alley. We’re adding shares to the Small Cap REIT Portfolio, anticipating they could return over 150% by year-end 2021.

As always, there is no guarantee. After all, the SEC and/or shareholders might not approve its structural change. And COVID-19 could, if it gets any worse, complicate its situation.

Plus, keep in mind that CTO is a small cap. So investors should be aware of potential volatility.

Finally, don’t forget that CTO externally manages PINE, which could create conflicts of interest. Though – given the size of these two companies – it makes sense to provide an efficient cost-effective management platform.

For our part, we’re accepting those (elevated) risks. Our price target for 2021 is $70, and we’re officially initiating a Spec Strong Buy on CTO Realty Growth.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTO, PINE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.