Since my previous note published in April, the share price of Impinj, Inc. (PI), an IoT company, has run higher bolstered by hopes of swift economic recovery, but the rally ebbed away in July, as investors curbed their expectations for the performance of richly valued high-risk stocks. The Q2 revenue miss was a wake-up call that resulted in a sharp correction; the stock price has not fully recovered since then.

At the moment, PI is ~8.7% more expensive than at the time of the publication of the previous article, and I reckon there is no reason to revise my neutral rating higher or lower.

The future for RAIN and RFID technologies looks bright because of their clear advantages and the immense total addressable market, but the short-term prospects are clouded due to slow recovery in a few end-markets, including airlines; so, for Impinj, 2020 will likely be another unprofitable year (at least, Wall Street thinks so) overshadowed by steep revenue contraction to boot. Apart from that, in many countries across the globe, the daily revealed Covid-19 infections are moving closer to the level last seen in May, thus prospects of even lighter lockdowns and the paralysis of the economic activity are among the gnawing concerns again.

Additionally, the stock is among the semiconductor industry laggards with reference to its Quant Rating because of an unfavorable combination of subpar profitability (at the moment, the Profitability Grade is D, principally because almost all its margins are negative) and a D Revisions Grade, as in the last three months, analysts became more bearish on EPS for the upcoming quarter.

A look at Q2 and expectations for H2 2020

For Impinj, the coronavirus crisis has a few pernicious effects. First and foremost, PI is a small-cap growth company. Small-size unprofitable companies in the early stages of the business cycle are most vulnerable to a recession like the 2020 coronavirus crisis due to a plethora of reasons, from potential issues with emergency financing, as for them, it is meaningfully more complicated to borrow at lower rates than, for example, for 100-year old heavyweights, which can relatively easily refinance benefiting from a dovish stance of the Fed. Moreover, small-size growth firms are typically loss-making, with volatile cash flows (or even in a cash bleeding phase). As revenues tumble, their losses and cash outflows become even scarier. Unfortunately, PI represents such a case, as it has not reached an inflection point when its annual sales are high enough to cover all expenses, interest, and taxes fully yet.

And if revenues plunge sharply, a company's losses mount. That is precisely what happened with PI in Q2, and the prospects for the full year are barely inspiring.

Even though end-markets like industrial, supply chain, and specialty applications were relatively robust, retail apparel, the dominant one, and airlines, a much smaller one, bore the brunt of the coronavirus containment measures in spring. So, after bumper Q1, when PI posted a whopping 54% growth in endpoint integrated circuits sales and a 44.6% increase in total revenues, the second quarter was especially depressed given a more than 30% revenue contraction.

In the wake of deep sales decline, it cannot slim down Research & Development expenses to bolster operating margin, as it will inevitably lose precious time to develop new products and grasp a bigger market share. As PI itself assured investors in the annual report (page 10), it is the only company in the industry "with a platform spanning endpoint ICs, connectivity and software." But it does not mean it can rest on laurels and become less active regarding the development of new products and solutions. Without continuous innovation, it can easily lose opportunities. Thus, Impinj is doing precisely what it should - gradually increasing the spending, no matter the economic sentiment; for example, in 2Q20, R&D expenses were over 21% higher than in 2Q19.

The cash flow statement, however, was less affected by the crisis than the P&L that was marred by negative operating and net income, as PI even delivered a modest cash flow improvement and turned FCF positive for the first half of the year. But that was mostly the consequence of robust Q1 when PI broke the trend of negative first-quarter net operating cash flow.

Given all the uncertainty in its end-markets, pundits are expecting PI to surpass the 2019 revenue only in 2022. For Q3 and Q4, the Street is anticipating precipitous declines. Apart from that, assuming no improvement in operating margin, as it is highly likely that Impinj will continue allocating substantial funds to R&D activities, the prospects of becoming profitable are not observable even in 2022.

As a quick reminder, while assessing the financial performance of PI, we should keep in mind that its principal customer (page 8) is Avery Dennison (AVY), a company that I covered a month ago. It is worth monitoring how AVY is managing its inventory, as it might hint at potential revenue improvement of PI. At the moment, AVY is managing current assets exceptionally conservatively because of one obvious reason: the company is doing its best to deliver $500 million in annual FCF and protect the dividend, so, bloated working capital is anything but desirable.

The future looks promising, with some caveats

RAIN RFID technology is quietly but steadily revolutionizing the way how modern retail, logistics, automotive, and other companies are tracking their inventories, and there is no doubt that in the 2020s, the technology will continue gaining new users. Among the clear advantages are improving accountability (and, hence, in many cases, a brand image), elimination of redundant costs, and reduction of the working capital.

The total addressable market for Impinj's ICs is immense, while the company itself believes that only 0.2% of items that can be connected are tracked via RAIN (slide 8). For example, its baggage-tracking solutions are used by only one airline, while there are other 299 names in the industry that can, theoretically, adopt the technology going forward (slide 6). Besides, if the effort bears fruit, PI can expand its revenue even further by selling ICs for the connection of life vests, safety equipment, and spare parts.

The issue is that the capex reduction trend caused by the pandemic will likely stymie companies from increasing their discretionary investments. Also, PI itself acknowledged that "RAIN market adoption has historically been slower than anticipated or forecasted by us and industry sources" (page 4).

Ample liquidity: balance sheet looks almost invulnerable

For a company with immense debt, the doldrums of 2020 can easily result in a cash crunch. But that is not the case of Impinj, which has an almost bulletproof balance sheet. First, though it has a relatively high Debt/Equity ratio of over 45%, upon careful inspection, we will notice that its equity is almost entirely composed of cash & cash equivalents, so, its net debt and, hence, leverage, are sub-zero. Besides, it has no significant near-term maturities (see Contractual obligations on page 61).

Valuation: no margin of safety

As PI is an unprofitable company with volatile cash flow, we cannot value it using traditional multiples like P/E, EV/EBITDA, or the FCF yield. Sales-based multiples illustrate that at the moment, PI is trading at a substantial premium to the information technology sector, which does not look justified given anticipated revenue contraction in 2020.

Final thoughts

The colossal total addressable market somewhat instills confidence that PI will prosper in the long term. However, it is not entirely certain how long will it take for its end-markets to recover. So, in the medium term, Impinj's sales growth prospects look murky. Thus, I am neutral.

