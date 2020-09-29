The gene therapy portfolio is yet to get any market recognition and this should change in the next 18-24 months.

The phase 3 trial of AT-GAA in Pompe disease patients is on track to report results in 1H 2021 and is well-positioned to become the standard of care.

Amicus is making progress on all fronts and the progress is not fully reflected in the company's valuation.

Amicus Therapeutics' (FOLD) progress on all fronts in the last two years did not get much market recognition until recently. Galafold is doing well in all geographies and is on track to generate $500 million or more in net sales in 2-3 years. The phase 3 trial of AT-GAA is approaching completion and given the data from the main competitor's trial (Sanofi's (SNY) avalglucosidase alfa), it has a clear path to becoming the standard of care in Pompe disease patients. Amicus' investments in the gene therapy pipeline have yet to get any recognition and are an important long-term value driver for the company. And finally, Amicus' financial condition has never been better, and the company has recently secured capital that should, along with growing Galafold sales, be sufficient to get it to profitability.

I believe Amicus is well-positioned to become one of the larger rare disease biotech companies in the following years and the important inflection point is coming in 2021 - phase 3 results of AT-GAA in Pompe disease patients and, if positive, FDA approval.

Galafold on track to achieve more than $250 million in net sales this year and more than $500 million in 2023

Galafold net sales grew 41% Y/Y to $62.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. There was no negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and management actually thinks the pandemic is a minor tailwind for Galafold as it has a clear value proposition in the circumstances - oral therapy that patients can take at home versus coming to infusion centers to get Fabrazyme or Replagal (Replagal is not approved in the United States).

Amicus reiterated the full-year net sales guidance range of $250-260 million and it looks like net sales should come closer to or slightly above the high end of the range.

Source: Amicus earnings reports

The company has previously guided for Galafold achieving $500 million in net sales in 2023 and more than $1 billion at peak later this decade. Based on the growth rates since launch, I believe the company will achieve or exceed its 2023 goal.

AT-GAA phase 3 trial approaching completion with a clear shot at becoming the standard of care for Pompe disease

We are now a few months away from the completion of the phase 3 study of AT-GAA in Pompe disease patients. Enrollment was completed in December 2019 and the primary endpoint is after 52 weeks of treatment. Results are expected in 1H 2021, and the timing depends on how fast can Amicus get the data. The company expects to complete the rolling BLA submission in the U.S. in the first half of 2021 as well and submission in Europe should follow.

In June, Sanofi presented phase 3 data of avalglucosidase alfa in Pompe disease patients. Avalglucosidase alfa failed to achieve statistically significant superiority over Lumizyme, but I would say it is clear that avalglucosidase alfa is better than Lumizyme.

Below are the summarized comparisons of AT-GAA (12 and 24-month data), avalglucosidase alfa, and Lumizyme from its own phase 3 trial and avalglucosidase alfa's phase 3 trial.

Source: Lumizyme label, Sanofi data, Amicus data presentations (note: it is likely that one negative outlier is driving the FVC-predicted decline at 12 months in the switch cohort of AT-GAA, and data at 24 months shows a significant improvement in the cohort).

CEO Crowley said that AT-GAA's phase 3 trial is powered to detect a 15-meter difference on the six-minute walk test to achieve statistical superiority over Lumizyme, and based on the phase 1/2 results, I believe there is a strong possibility of that happening. It is also worth noting that Lumizyme performed worse than expected in avalglucosidase alfa's phase 3 trial, on FVC-predicted, and especially on the six-minute walk test. Lumizyme's performance in that trial further strengthens the thesis for AT-GAA's superiority.

Regarding commercial uptake, I believe AT-GAA should be much better positioned to take market share and become the leading enzyme-replacement therapy for Pompe disease compared to Galafold in Fabry disease:

AT-GAA should have a clear labeling advantage over Lumizyme (statistically significant superiority) and since avalglucosidase alfa was shown to be only non-inferior to Lumizyme, AT-GAA will be the only therapy with demonstrated superiority over the current standard of care. Galafold doesn't have superiority claims in its label. AT-GAA's uptake should, therefore, dwarf Galafold's uptake in the Fabry disease market.

AT-GAA should be approved for 100% of patients versus 35-50% of the Fabry market for Galafold.

AT-GAA should be approved in all geographies within the first 12 months of the initial approval. Galafold was initially approved only in Europe in 2016, and approval in the U.S. was two years later.

Amicus will have an established global infrastructure to launch AT-GAA. The company had to build it from scratch for Galafold.

The company estimates it will have two to three times more patients on therapy at the time of approval than it had with Galafold - 150 to 200 clinical trial and expanded access program patients on AT-GAA at launch.

The annual net price per patient for AT-GAA will be approximately two times the price of Galafold, at least based on the price of Lumizyme to which Amicus plans to price at parity or a slight discount to facilitate broad access.

I believe AT-GAA's global annual sales should exceed $1 billion in 5-6 years and that AT-GAA will become Amicus's most valuable asset in the following years.

Gene therapy portfolio should start to matter in 2021 and beyond

Amicus has significantly expanded its pipeline in the last two years. The company now has one of the broadest rare disease gene therapy portfolios in the industry through collaborations with the Nationwide Children's Hospital and the expanded collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania.

The clinical gene therapy pipeline includes two programs: CLN6 and CLN3 Batten disease. Additional programs in preclinical development include Pompe disease (IND submission expected in 2021), Fabry disease, CLN1 Batten disease, CDKL5 deficiency, MPS IIIB, MPS IIIA. The expanded collaboration with Penn brought programs for most lysosomal storage disorders and a broader portfolio of more prevalent rare diseases: Rett Syndrome, Angelman Syndrome, Myotonic Dystrophy, and select other muscular dystrophies.

Amicus' gene therapy pipeline has not gained much Street recognition - its share price has not moved much higher since the first deal was announced in late 2018. This should change in the next 18-24 months. In the next two years, we should see additional CLN6 data (the next update is in October), preliminary CLN3 data (early 2021), and preliminary proof of concept data in Pompe disease (most likely in 2022).

CLN6 data look promising compared to the natural history of the disease. The data showed that CLN6 gene therapy was able to halt or slow disease progression in 7 of 8 patients. Given the fast disease progression, it seems critical to get patients treated as soon as possible.

Source: Amicus presentation

There is additional supportive data in three treated versus untreated siblings.

Source: Amicus presentation

And natural history matched for age offers additional support for the gene therapy's treatment effect and the need to treat patients as soon as possible.

Source: Amicus presentation

Amicus has also demonstrated its ability to engineer gene therapies to produce better results, though these are still preclinical efforts. The company's protein engineering platform has demonstrated improved cellular uptake in several lysosomal storage disease models.

Source: Amicus presentation

Financial overview - no more dilution

Amicus ended Q2 with $309 million in cash and equivalents. In July, the company secured a $400 million credit facility with Hayfin Capital Management. The interest rate is 6.5% above LIBOR, subject to a 100-basis-point floor. The facility requires interest-only payments until mid-2024 and it matures in 2026. The full amount was drawn at close and Amicus intends to use the proceeds to refinance existing debt of $150 million and for general corporate purposes and pipeline investments.

The new cash injection brings the pro-forma end of Q2 cash balance to approximately $560 million which the company believes will be sufficient (along with growing Galafold sales) to get to profitability. Amicus said previously that its operating expenses will hit a peak this year at around $410-420 million and that expenses should stay flat over the next few years.

I think additional dilution is only possible if Amicus decides to further invest in pipeline expansion and this is something I wouldn't mind and something that should be net positive in the long run. However, I would not expect that to happen anytime soon as the company has its plate full with the broad gene therapy portfolio it assembled over the last two years.

Conclusion

Amicus is on a clear path to value creation in the following years. My price target is $23 and is only based on Galafold and AT-GAA (model available to subscribers). The gene therapy portfolio could add significantly to the upside potential in the following years and I believe this part of the company will start to matter a lot more in 2021 and beyond. I also think there is room for upward revisions to the valuation based on AT-GAA's clinical de-risking next year and its commercial launch potentially exceeding expectations.

The main risk to the thesis is AT-GAA's failure in the Pompe disease phase 3 study next year but based on the results from the phase 1/2 study, I believe failure is unlikely. An additional longer-term risk is failures in the gene therapy portfolio, but this will become a more important risk factor only when the gene therapy portfolio gets more recognition.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FOLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects the author's opinion and should not be regarded as a buy or sell recommendation or investment advice in any way.