And while the company has managed to improve profitability through operating cost controls and furloughs, Lovesac's gross margins continue to be under pressure.

The company has done an admirable job of converting sales into its e-commerce channel, driving growth despite the closure of many of its showrooms.

Lovesac (LOVE), a micro-cap stock that makes modular furniture called "Sactionals" that customers can mix and match to their liking, has always been a bit of an oddity in the markets. Part millennial-oriented consumer brand, and part retail company (Lovesac depends on a network of ~100 retail outlets to generate its sales, at least until this year when the company pivoted in the wake of the coronavirus to e-commerce), shares of Lovesac have mostly traded sideways since their 2018 IPO at $24 per share until, oddly enough, this year.

Year to date, shares of Lovesac have jumped ~70%, as investors praised the company's quick conversion to e-commerce and management's quick decisions to stave off costs.

Data by YCharts

The stock has slipped ~25% from its mid-August peaks, however, falling victim to the same tech rout that has taken away the gains of some of the biggest-winning names this year. This is leading many investors to think: is this a buy the dip opportunity?

In my view, I'd remain on the sidelines for Lovesac. While it's true that the company's year-to-date performance has been far better than feared, I'm still concerned about the company's low level of liquidity plus its weakening gross margin profile, owing to China tariffs.

Q2 download

Let's now go through Lovesac's fiscal second-quarter results in greater detail. The earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Lovesac Q2 results

Source: Lovesac Q2 earnings release

The big achievement of the quarter is that, despite Lovesac's reliance on its physical showroom channel (which historically have driven roughly two-thirds of sales), Lovesac still managed to grow revenue in the quarter mots impacted by the pandemic and retail store shutdowns. Lovesac's Q2 revenue grew 28% y/y to $61.9 million, substantially beating Wall Street's estimates of $52.3 million (+9% y/y) by nearly a twenty-point margin. We do note, however, that Lovesac's growth has decelerated somewhat from 33% y/y growth in Q1 and 44% y/y growth in Q4.

Breaking down some of these trends by channel helps to illustrate Lovesac's success at pivoting quickly to online. Lovesac began closing down the majority of its showrooms in mid-May, though it ended the quarter with "all showrooms open in some format." As a result of these closures, Q2 showroom sales declined -45% y/y, but this was completely offset by a 387% y/y surge in internet sales:

Figure 2. Lovesac channel detail

Source: Lovesac Q2 earnings release

We are slightly concerned, however, about the company's gross margin trends. As a retail company, gross margin is among the most important metrics for Lovesac, and it declined 31bps in Q2 and 66bps year to date. We would have hoped that the higher mix of online sales would have been able to push margins higher.

Figure 3. Lovesac gross margin trends Source: Lovesac Q2 earnings release

Lovesac noted that the company suffered a 198bps gross margin headwind related to tariffs as well as distribution expenses, though it was able to bring down that impact by 167bps due to vendor negotiations that shared the burden of tariffs. While a ~1pt reduction in gross margins isn't necessarily a deal-breaker, I think continued margin expansion would help to justify a continued rally for Lovesac, and until the company can get rid of the stain of tariff impacts, it will continue to be a bearish drag for Lovesac.

The other major concern is Lovesac's liquidity. Lovesac ended Q2 with $54.8 million of cash. From the headline cash flow figures, it seems like Lovesac is generating positive cash flows, and so the relatively low cash balances should be no problem.

Figure 4. Lovesac cash flows

Source: Lovesac Q2 earnings release

Looking at the working capital items above the $12.1 million positive operating cash flows, however, points out some irregularities that drove the ~$35 million improvement versus a -$23 million cash burn in the year-ago quarter. In particular, note that Lovesac only invested $4.6 million into inventory in the first half of 2020, versus $14.5 million in the year-ago quarter. Ending Q2 inventory stood at $41.0 million versus $36.4 million in the year-ago quarter - which, to me, doesn't seem like sufficient inventory growth to support a business that is growing in the ~30% y/y range. This tells me Lovesac may have to invest $10-$20 million into inventory in Q3 and Q4 to support the critical holiday season that is not yet reflected in the year-to-date results.

Note also that increases in accounts payable and accrued expenses account for $8.2 million of the positive OCF, versus $1.9 million in the year-ago period. This means that Lovesac, in order to preserve liquidity during the worst quarters of the pandemic, may have reached agreements with vendors to delay payments. But eventually, it will have to settle these accounts out of pocket. Additionally, a buildup in customer deposits also helped cash flows to the tune of ~$7 million - but similarly, these will unwind.

The bottom line here: looking at Lovesac's headline cash flow figures may obfuscate the fact that due to the timing of inventory purchases and accrued expenses above, Lovesac may burn through cash in the second half of 2020 instead of generating $11.8 million as it did last year, which would make its ~$55 million cash balances look rather precarious for a company that also intends to spend significant Capex to open 15-18 new showrooms in 2021 (a $12-$14 million expected outlay).

Key takeaways

There is little doubt that Lovesac's rapid conversion to e-commerce has salvaged the company from a much worse fate, but with the stock already up >70% year-to-date, I think we need to see more progress on the gross margin front, as well as a more comfortable liquidity position than we are currently seeing, in order for Lovesac to keep rallying. I'd prefer to watch this one from the sidelines.

For a live pulse of how tech stock valuations are moving, as well as exclusive in-depth ideas and direct access to Gary Alexander, consider subscribing to the Daily Tech Download. For as low as $17/month, you'll get valuation comps updated daily and access to top focus list calls. This newly launched service is offering 30% off for the first 100 subscribers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LOVE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.