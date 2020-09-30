While the rest of the software sector around it has enjoyed tremendous support from the markets and seen soaring stock prices, Oracle (ORCL) has remained the dark horse of the space, its stock remaining stubbornly stagnant in the $50-$60 range over the past few years. Never mind the fact that Oracle has been executing consistently in the cloud; never mind that Oracle has also been generating superb earnings growth despite mere single-digit top-line growth - the stock has failed to inspire the market's enthusiasm. Year to date, Oracle's ~10% returns have indeed beaten single-digit gains in the S&P 500, but paled next to gains in the rest of the large-cap software sector.

It's this kind of disparity, however, that I believe makes Oracle worth a second look. Especially when the markets have started to peel away from tech stocks in September over valuation concerns, Oracle is a way to maintain exposure to software/cloud without the risk of overpaying.

Data by YCharts

A lot of chatter recently about Oracle has involved TikTok. And yes, this is a big deal for the company. Surprisingly, despite weeks of negotiations between the relevant parties and the U.S. government, there's still a lot unclear about the deal, including the purchase price (valuations for TikTok range from $50-$100 billion). What we do know so far is that: Walmart (WMT) and Oracle (ORCL) are the U.S. investors, with Walmart taking a 7.5% stake in the newly formed "TikTok Global" company which will house the U.S. business and own TikTok's technology assets, and Oracle taking 12.5%. We know as well that Oracle's infrastructure will be the platform of choice for TikTok (a high-profile win for Oracle, but one unlikely to move the needle due to its existing large scale).

But while the TikTok transaction has generated a lot of headlines, there's a lot of fundamental strength in Oracle too that investors shouldn't ignore. This year, investors have pumped a lot of enthusiasm into the main cloud platforms (Amazon AWS (AMZN), Microsoft Azure (MSFT), and Google Cloud Platform (GOOG)), but often forget that Oracle Cloud is a competitor among them, and one that has snared some of the highest-profile of customers including Zoom (ZM). In a market as large and, arguably, commoditized as cloud infrastructure/hosting, the largest players' business is all about defending their market share - so in other words, I only see upside for Oracle as it continues to quietly pick up business.

At current share prices just shy of $60, Oracle trades at just 14.2x Wall Street's current-year FY21 EPS consensus of $4.22, per Yahoo Finance. That represents 10% y/y EPS growth - which may even be light, considering that Oracle kicked off its fiscal first quarter of FY21 with 15% y/y EPS growth.

To me, Oracle still represents a steal in a very expensive market. Use any near-term dips to accumulate a position.

Q1 download: revenue acceleration confirms Oracle's claims of strong pipeline builds at end of Q4

Let's now dive into Oracle's latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q4 earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Oracle 1Q21 results Source: Oracle Q1 earnings release

Oracle's overall revenue grew 2% y/y to $9.37 billion, substantially beating Wall Street's expectations of $9.18 billion (-1% y/y) by a three-point margin. Importantly, the company's performance improved dramatically relative to a -6% y/y decline in Q4.

You can see Oracle's growth trends in the chart below, and by segment:

Figure 2. Oracle growth trends Source: Oracle Q1 earnings release

As can be seen above, one of the key drivers behind the resurgence in growth was a 9% y/y uptick in license revenue to $866 million, despite having been negative in each of the past few quarters.

One important callout here: when announcing fourth-quarter results, Oracle had explained that COVID-19 had caused deal timelines to extend (similar to what many other companies in the software sector had mentioned). However, the company balanced that statement by saying also that "we believe that most of this business will ultimately be booked," and that it was entering Q1 with an "enormous" pipeline.

You can see now that Oracle has executed against this strong pipeline in Q1. License revenues - the lumpiest of Oracle's revenue streams - were pushed out of Q4 but reclaimed in Q1. Licenses aside, cloud apps/subscriptions were also tremendously strong, ERP in particular. Fusion ERP and Netsuite, the ERP company that caters to mid-market customers that Oracle acquired in 2016, grew 33% y/y and 26% y/y respectively. Oracle even called out that on the Fusion side, retention rates didn't just hold (many software companies have seen retention rates drop due to pandemic-related churn), but improved in Q1.

On the cloud infrastructure side, Oracle's founder, chairman, and current CTO Larry Ellison noted that after landing Zoom as a client, every major web conferencing company is evaluating moving their infrastructure to Oracle. He also noted that Oracle's Zoom-related revenue has increased 3x in the space of one quarter. Notable "icebreaker" wins like these can often have a domino effect on generating more wins. From Ellison's prepared remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

Customers are picking Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and the Oracle Autonomous Database for a few very basic and very obvious reason; much better security, much better reliability, much better performance, and dramatically lower cost, much, much lower cost than AWS. And that's why people are and I'll talk about the people like 8x8 are another video conferencing system are moving entirely from AWS onto the Oracle Cloud. In fact, there is not a major video conferencing company that isn't talking to Oracle that moving to the Oracle Cloud. Zoom is a perfect example of why customers are choosing Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. We see the benefits of choosing OCI and Zoom’s results. Zoom’s recent earnings were stunning. Zoom may be the fastest company ever to have their company named become a verb. At Oracle, we love the Zoom, as most of our employees continue to work from home. And we love that Zoom’s usage of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services delivered triple digit revenue growth in sequential quarters from Q4 last year to Q1 this year."

The company has also performed well on the earnings front. Pro forma EPS in Q1 clocked in at 15% y/y growth to $0.93, beating Wall Street's expectations of $0.86 with 8% upside. 4% of this 15% in EPS growth (driven by cost efficiencies, particularly a -8% y/y decline in sales and marketing costs, which is the largest 30% chunk of Oracle's overall expense base), while the remainder was driven by the consistent reduction in Oracle's share count.

Key takeaways

Oracle is sitting at a below-market P/E ratio while the rest of its large-cap software peers are sitting at much higher valuations. While this is a stock that certainly requires patience, I like the fact that Oracle is growing quickly in some of its key cloud areas plus landing important clients like Zoom with complex needs that can encourage others to make the shift. Stay long here.

For a live pulse of how tech stock valuations are moving, as well as exclusive in-depth ideas and direct access to Gary Alexander, consider subscribing to the Daily Tech Download. For as low as $17/month, you'll get valuation comps updated daily and access to top focus list calls. This newly launched service is offering 30% off for the first 100 subscribers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ORCL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.