Prepared by Tara and John R Savage

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) is a leader in the emerging Business Spend Management market that helps organizations maximize the value of every dollar spent through an intuitive cloud-based platform. So-called Business Spend Management, or BSM, is really just getting started with somewhat low but rapidly growing adoption, and it is touted to be an opportunity worth $50-75 billion. Therefore, Coupa should have a massive growth runway in coming years, even after a huge run-up. Every time I get asked about Coupa, which I have been buying, I think of the Super Mario games character:

Source: Amazon

The stock recently ran up pretty high, over $350 a share, but had given back over 100 points. We think this is an opportunity to enter after the correction. Normally, we think analysts are next to useless, but a few somewhat decent ones have viewed the selloff as overdone, and it's worth mentioning. Over at the somewhat mixed Oppenheimer, they have an Outperform on the stock and recently raised its price target from $265 to $285, saying the Q2 results "lend support to our thesis that Coupa is successfully taking share in a large and lightly penetrated spend management TAM." Analyst Koji Ikeda, who we have worked with in the past, has stated that: "F3Q billings guidance is ~9% y/y growth, we estimate, which could take time to gain comfort with. However, we think management is taking a prudent approach to guidance given the pandemic." RBC Capital's Alex Zukin has an Outperform as well on the name and took the target from $245 to $300. He sees the Q3 outlook as conservative, citing pipeline improvements and clearing growth visibility. The valuation was high, and still as after the 100 point drop.

Is it really so expensive? Well, it is at a near 20x FY22 EV/sales valuation with under 10% billings growth, which is definitely something that was a warning flag for us and, of course, other analysts and investors as the stock sold off. But we think you need to look at the pipeline, strong management, expanding asset management, more spend, and minimal competition.

The chart is ugly but at a buy point we believe:

Source: Author

How we played it

Entry 1: $245-$248

Target entry 2: $230-$232

Stop loss: $215 breached

Profit target 1: $277+

Profit Target 2: $315+

Estimated time frame: 3-4 Weeks (profit 1 achieved), 3 months (target 2)

We recommended the January 2021 $260 call for $24-$26 on a small pullback

Current play

Right now, we would recommend buying commons if they dip into the $260 range and target our $315 exit later this year.

So, what do they do?

This company is interesting. As we mentioned above, it provides a cloud-based business spend management platform that gives organizations greater visibility into and control over their spending. Coupa's BSM platform enables businesses to achieve savings that ultimately drive profitability. In today's economic recessionary environment, companies are looking to rationalize their costs and be efficient.

Source: Author creation

They have been working toward scale for virtually every company in the world, unlocking massive amounts of untapped value. The platform helps provide real time visibility, control, automation, spend compliance, and so much more. In recent months, they have made some very significant strides towards fulfilling their objectives as evidenced by the nearly $2 trillion in cumulative spend under management that has now flowed through Coupa's transactional core.

It is quite impressive. Coupa's cloud-based business spend management platform provides visibility into and control over enterprise spending, which helps businesses to generate savings that drive profitability. The overall platform consists of the following modules: Procure, Invoice, Expense, and Pay. These modules form the transactional engine for managing a company's enterprise spend. On top of modules, Coupa has created several supporting applications like spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management, contingent workforce management, and supplier management.

Source: Coupa Q2 slides

With each new customer, Coupa's platform sees higher customer spend, which attracts more suppliers to the Coupa community.

A higher volume of transactional data generated across the Coupa platform improves the AI-based insights that help it grow. This has been evidenced by the growth in Q2.

Discussion of Q2

The company had a good Q2 no doubt. Total revenues were $125.9 million, an increase of 32% compared to the same period last year. Subscription revenues were $111.6 million, an increase of 34% compared to the same period last year. That is huge. GAAP operating loss was $31.9 million, compared to a GAAP operating loss of $22.8 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating income was $12.3 million, compared to a non-GAAP operating income of $4.8 million for the same period last year. It was good to see positive adjusted income operationally.

Source: Google Images

GAAP net loss was $43.1 million, compared to a GAAP net loss of $20.0 million a year ago. Naturally, like any other tech, it's losing money on a GAAP basis. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.64, though that factors in a 12-cent impact from the issuance of 2026 Notes, compared to a GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.32 for the same period last year. If we make adjustments, there were gains and improvements. Adjusted net income was $15.2 million, compared to 5.3 million for the same period last year. Adjusted net income per diluted share was $0.21, compared to adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.07 a year ago. Cash flows were good too. Operating cash flows and adjusted free cash flows were positive $23.4 million and $35.7 million, respectively.

Cash

Cash at quarter-end was $1.34 billion, up from $706 million last quarter. The main driver of the increase was the issuance of 2026 convertible notes of $1.38 billion, including the exercise of the green shoot. This was offset by $193 million paid for its capped call at an up 125 premium and $484 million paid towards obligations from its first convert, the 2023 notes. At the end of Q2, Coupa still has approximately $16 million of principal remaining from the 2023 notes.

They also used $84 million of cash this quarter towards the acquisition of BELLIN and ConnXus. With this addition, Coupa's BSM platform now offers organizations a complete view of their treasury management (cash, liquidity & associated risks) in addition to other finance departments. Coupa's BSM platform now breaks down several more organizational silos, thereby offering customers higher optimization of working capital and a broader view of risks across the organization.

Looking ahead

As we look to the third quarter of fiscal 2021, we see that total revenues are expected to be $123.0 to $124.0 million. Not bad. We think it is guiding low. Subscription revenues are expected to be $112.0 to $113.0 million. We think they hit $114-$115. Professional services and other revenues are expected to be approximately $11.0 million, which is about what we expect. Adjusted income from operations is expected to be $4.5 to $5.0 million, and we see it coming in at the high end, with $0.03 per share of income.

For the full year fiscal 2021, we are looking for total revenues are expected to be $497 to $499 million. Adjusted net income from operations is expected to be $34 to $36 million with $0.44 per share of income.

Take home

We are buying here because the stock corrected hard and will likely 're-correct' back onto a slow growth path. Five years from now, this could be a $1,000 stock easily as more companies adopt the tech. In the near term, we think a run to the high $270s is coming. We think you can consider shares here.

If you like winning trades, be sure to click "follow" and if you want to get in the game, you should immediately join BAD BEAT Investing below

Join BAD BEAT Investing before prices go up next month This is the last chance. If you want to be a winner you should immediately join the community of traders at BAD BEAT Investing before prices rise. Trade with a winning team. We answer all of your questions, and help you learn and grow. Learn to best position yourself to catch rapid-return trades. You get access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours.

Rapid-return trade ideas each week

Target entries, profit-taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis

Start winning today CLICK HERE TO START YOUR RISK-FREE TRIAL

Disclosure: I am/we are long COUP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.