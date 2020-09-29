Despite its challenges, I'm not inclined to bet against the company in the long run. Like the shape-shifters from the Twilight Saga, it tends to protect its business with the fervor of a wolf.

The transformation of shape-shifters in the mythical Twilight Saga is triggered by the need for protection. In the real world, it appears Vertex Energy (VTNR) may be a bit of a shape-shifter, protecting its business with the fervor of a wolf.

Vertex Energy is a UMO (used motor oil) re-refiner. It spent much of the past decade expanding its physical presence and "high-grading" its product offerings. Between these endeavors and the meltdown of oil prices, the company executed several arduous maneuvers and did so quite successfully.

Then, along came the pandemic. Rather than freeze in a storm of vexation, the seasoned Vertex Energy tackled the next opportunity to shift its shape.

Vertex continues to evaluate targeted organic growth opportunities designed to improve its utilization of existing, owned assets. During the second quarter, the Company invested in several initiatives designed to grow its market presence as a collector and recycler of used automotive waste streams. (emphasis added)

2020 Second Quarter Results

Vertex Energy reported 2020 second quarter results on August 11th, 2020. Reacting to the economic shutdown resulting from the pandemic, the company took the opportunity to take one of its refineries offline for extended maintenance during the quarter. Between this intentional shutdown and the impact of the economic shutdown and subsequent reduction of available used motor oil, Vertex Energy's revenues fell over 50% year-over-year from 43.7 million in the second quarter of 2019 to $21.4 million.

For some time, Vertex Energy has purposely been expanding its street collection capacities. Used motor oil collected directly by the company is less expensive as a feedstock as compared to purchased UMO from third-party collectors. Still, in the 2020 second quarter, Vertex Energy's street collections were down 21%. Because production volume fell a total 45% and pricing was lower in the segment, revenue in Vertex's primary division, the Black Oil segment, declined 70% from $37.9 million in 2019 to $11.5 million in the 2020 second quarter. The segment's net loss for the quarter topped $6.5 million.

Revenue in its other two segments, Refining & Marketing and Recovery, actually increased year-over-year.

Volume in the Refining & Marketing segment was down year-over-year by 18%. However, being an active acquirer, Vertex purchased Alabama-headquartered Crystal Energy for $1.82 million on June 1st. As a wholesale distributor of motor fuels including gasoline, blended gasoline and diesel, Crystal Energy's sales contributed to revenue in the Refining & Marketing segment. In the 2019 second quarter, revenue in the segment was $3.28 million. Primarily due to the Crystal Energy contribution in June, revenue in the quarter increased to $6.3 million.

The Recovery segment includes Vertex's operations as exclusive distributor of Penthol's Group III base oils. In the second quarter, volume increased and revenue improved 43% from $2.45 million in 2019 to $3.5 million in 2020.

Despite the improved revenue, both segments still operated at a net loss totaling over $2 million.

The total net loss for common shareholders neared $11.3 million or $0.25 per share, more than eight times the three-cent loss in the 2019 second quarter.

From an operations perspective, Vertex Energy's cash flow was $3.7 million in the first half of 2020 compared to only $544 thousand in the first six months of 2019.

Second Quarter Initiatives

Though Vertex Energy has primarily operated as a re-refiner of used motor oil, it also already collects other waste streams.

As an established refiner and collector of used motor oil, we see an opportunity to apply a similar model to the processing of other automotive waste streams that we currently manage such as used oil filters and antifreeze. (emphasis added)

In its 2019 annual report, the company explained the value of collecting used oil filters.

We also believe that each year the U.S. generates 425 million used automotive oil filters containing 160,000 tons of iron units and 18 million gallons of oil (per data provided by the Steel Recycling Institute).

Recycling steel scrap is a key factor in any discussion about energy savings and conservation.

Recycling all the filters sold annually in the United States would result in the recovery of about 160,000 tons of steel, or enough steel to make 16 new stadiums the size of Atlanta's Olympic Stadium.

Based on these estimates, processing 24 used oil filters would reclaim 1 gallon of used motor oil.

Relative to Vertex Energy's operations, the company aggregated approximately 94 million gallons of UMO in 2019 and re-refined approximately 77.6 million gallons into high-graded products. Approximately 35 million gallons of its feedstock were self-collected.

Collecting and recycling used oil filters may seem like a no-brainer add-on activity. However, the collection of used oil filters can be a space-gobbling process. Safety-Kleen, a subsidiary of Clean Harbors (CLH), claims it is the largest used oil filter collector. The company offers a used oil filter collection container occupying 13.25 SF with capacity equivalent to six 55-gallon drums.

This container is then collected by emptying it into a specific trailer.

A specially designed OFR [Oil Filter Recyclers] bulk oil filter truck is used for collection when the container is 85% full.

Furthermore, used oil and used oil filters are not the only waste by-products from automotive repair and maintenance businesses. Quest Resource Holding (QRHC) provides waste and recycling services to multi-location businesses by partnering with collectors and recyclers across North America. Its service offerings exhibit the array of disposal and recycling needs typical of automotive repair and maintenance businesses.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, re-refining used oil now takes only about one-third the energy of refining crude oil to lubricant quality. Also, it only takes one gallon of used oil, compared to 42 gallons of crude oil, to produce 2-½ quarts of new, high-quality lubricating oil.

Despite the appealing statistics, it is estimated only around 30% of used motor oil is re-refined.

In the U.S., we believe that of the approximately 1.3 billion gallons of used oil generated annually, approximately 200 million gallons are improperly disposed (per the EPA), 200 - 250 million gallons are re-refined into lubricating base oils, 150 - 200 million gallons are re-refined into intermediate products with grades slightly lower than base oil and 650 - 750 million gallons are burned as an industrial fuel source.

If these statistics are eye-opening, the statistics on recycling antifreeze will likely be even more so.

Worldwide, over 400 million gallons of antifreeze concentrate are sold each year. After with 50% water, this yields about 800 million gallons of engine coolant. It is estimated that 50% of this is dumped on the ground and into storm sewers, 45% into sanitary sewers, and less than 5% is properly recycled. (emphasis added)

Furthermore, the ASTM (American Society of Testing and Materials) standards for recycled coolants (D6471 and D6472) are considered "relaxed" compared to the standard (D3306) for virgin coolant.

Used antifreeze may contain several different impurities such as silicate, phosphate, glycolic acid, formic acid, chlorine and oils making it corrosive. The method to remove each type of impurity varies from filtration, ion exchange, reverse osmosis and distillation. Therein lies an ongoing problem.

Recyclers do not have all these processes at hand from which to choose the optimum for the job. Moreover, the recycling is done in batch mode and impurities vary from batch to batch. The recycler would need to perform a detailed analysis on each batch and then choose the appropriate method for that batch.

Possibilities

Looking to its past performance, at the beginning of 2014, Vertex had a UMO re-refining capacity of less than 30 million gallons. The company has more than tripled its UMO re-refining capacity in 6 years. As well, it is actively "high-grading" its product offerings.

Source

Whether the company can also grow organically by collecting and recycling other automotive waste remains to be determined. Considering its track record as a "shape-shifter", the outlook on these initiatives could be promising. Vertex Energy did not expect to provide an update on its second quarter initiatives until the fourth quarter, which literally starts in just days. The company typically reports third quarter results in early November.

Non-Compliance

There's still another situation that commenced in the second quarter and will likely be ongoing into the fourth quarter. On April 22, 2020, NASDAQ notified Vertex Energy it was not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirements. Listed securities are considered deficient if the closing bid price does not maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days. Because of the impact of COVID-19, Vertex Energy has until December 28, 2020 to regain compliance. To become compliant, the closing bid price must be at least $1.00 per share for 10 consecutive business days. An additional grace period of 180 days may be granted if the company intends to enact a reverse split to regain compliance.

Vertex Energy's shares dropped below $1.00 on March 5, 2020 and has not closed above the mark since.

Investment Considerations

Used motor oil pricing is typically based on the price for HSFO (High Sulfur Fuel Oil). Vertex Energy's product prices in the Black Oil segment are tied to the price for WTI (West Texas Intermediate). The spread has averaged $8 to $10 per barrel in the past. Although the spread decreased to $3 in July, the company reported its refineries operated "near" peak capacity in July.

It expects to operate near peak capacity for the remainder of the year and the CME Group expects the spread to increase to $5 per barrel by year-end. So, even though volumes are expected to improve, the spread is likely to continue to negatively impact revenue. Thus, it is not likely revenue from the Black Oil segment in the third and fourth quarters will compare to the comparable quarters in 2019 at $32.3 million and $36.2 million respectively. Though I doubt it will bridge the gap, it will be enlightening to see the impact of the Crystal Energy acquisition on both revenue and net income in the Refining & Marketing segment for a full quarter.

In a nutshell, without a significant acquisition, it is unlikely Vertex Energy's share price will dramatically recover before year-end. In reality, a reverse split may be unavoidable.

Nonetheless, this is not a company I'm inclined to bet against in the long run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTNR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in VTNR.