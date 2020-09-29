Natural Gas: November Futures Fall Victim To Contract Roll As Weak Cash Persists

Net/net, if cash can firm up over the next week or so, we have a hard time seeing how November futures will hold $2.5/MMBtu. However, if LNG export increase and a continuing drop in Lower 48 production could tighten up the cash market, then prices have corrected far enough. In essence, we don't have confidence on the near-term outlook, so we are just staying away for now.

And since storage is bloated, cash will be weak. While this might seem "too obvious," it sometimes is for the commodities market. Oversupply is oversupply no matter how bullish "projected" undersupply is, which is what everyone is now starting to see for 2021.

What the natural gas bulls need to understand about these short-term price moves is that shoulder month trading will be largely dictated by cash prices.

With Henry Hub cash still trading below $2/MMBtu and heating demand falling off in the next 10-15 days, the market may have more weakness in front of it.

November futures are down as much as ~9% as of this writing after October contracts expired yesterday.

Source: HFIRweather.com

For those of you watching the natural gas market, the October trading month is going to be crazy. If you thought September was crazy, you got another thing coming for you.

One of the biggest reasons why this is the case is that as we go into the end of the shoulder season, weather becomes a bigger factor, especially by mid October when early November forecasts become available. If the weather outlook remains warmer than normal like the mid-October forecast, then you can kiss $2.50/MMBtu goodbye.

Source: HFIRweather.com

But this doesn't make it invincible to the forces of the physical market, which from the traders we survey remains in the poor category.

LNG exports will first and foremost need to rebound to its full capacity in October, which is what we are expecting. Once the maintenance is over, we expect LNG exports to be over ~9 Bcf/d.

And the second one is for Lower 48 production to keep dropping in Q4.

While we are seeing the shut-in and maintenance production return now, we are still barely averaging ~87.5 Bcf/d, which suggests the basin decline is real and here to stay.

As for our position in RRC, we have sold and are now waiting on the sidelines.

