Expect A Softer And More Difficult 4Q20 Environment (Technically Speaking For 9/29)

The weekly charts indicate the markets may have topped out for now.

Friday, the BLS will release the latest employment data. Here's a 1-year chart of establishment data: The US lost 22,169,000 jobs in March and April while adding 10,611,000 jobs in May through August. That means the economy has recovered about 50% of jobs lost due to lockdowns.

Let's do some basic, back-of-the-envelope calculations. The economy needs to add 11,549,000 jobs to return to pre-pandemic levels. Assuming August's pace continues (1,371,000/month), the economy would return to full employment in 8.42 months -- which would place the full employment recovery in 2Q21. But I doubt we'll see that pace continue. Instead, I think Boston Fed President has the right take:

"Finally, my forecast reflects my concern that workers displaced by the pandemic may find it difficult to quickly transition to new jobs, with more furloughs turning into permanent layoffs as many businesses remain troubled."

I doubt we'll even be "fully recovered" by the end of next year.

Yesterday, ECB President LaGarde gave testimony to the European Parliament. Here is her analysis of the current economic situation and EU economic projections (emphasis added):

While euro area economic activity rebounded in the third quarter, the recovery remains incomplete, uncertain and uneven. Consumer spending has resumed significantly, but consumers remain cautious owing to anxiety about their job and income prospects.[1] Similarly, business investment has been picking up, but weaker demand and elevated uncertainty continue to weigh on firms’ investment plans. ... The latest ECB staff projections foresee annual real GDP growth at -8.0% in 2020, 5.0% in 2021 and 3.2% in 2022. Euro area real GDP is only expected to recover to pre-crisis levels in late 2022.[2]The strength of the recovery remains, however, highly dependent on the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and the success of containment policies. The public health crisis will continue to weigh on economic activity and poses downside risks to the economic outlook.

The latest EU Markit Economics PMIs were positive: the composite PMI was 50.1. But while the manufacturing PMI was 53.7, the service PMI was 47.6.

Calculated Risk -- one of the best economic blogs out there -- has an update of seven high-frequency indicators.

Here are three key pieces of data. First, the transportation/hospitality sector is still hurting: Air travel has stalled, which has led to a ... ... stalling in hotel occupancy. And the restaurant industry is still hurting.

Today, I want to finish my thought and analysis from yesterday, where I argued that the easy money has been made and that the next period in the recovery will be far more difficult. As a result, market gains will be far more muted.

Let's take a look at weekly charts for the major index ETFs, starting with the QQQ: On the far right, notice a few points. First, volume increased, indicating heightened selling. Second, momentum has given a sell signal. Third, prices have clearly broken the trend that started with the pandemic rebound. On the SPY chart, I've drawn a horizontal line from today's MACD level to show that it's very high relative to the last three years. I've also identified five other times where momentum was lower while also giving a sell signal. This was followed by a market decline. Also notice the volume increase on the sell-off. This weekly chart of mid-caps does the same thing with momentum and peaks. This chart of small-caps follows the same formula (and pattern, note the higher volume), as does ... ... this chart of micro-caps.

All this being said, I think the 4Q20 is one of retrenchment and regrouping. While we could see the market move somewhat higher, I doubt we'll see moves above recent highs. And, I think the most likely move is lower, due to a combination of weaker growth numbers, rising COVID infections, political uncertainty surrounding the election, and higher financial stress as banks begins to report higher pandemic-related losses. But as I noted yesterday, I'm not seeing a massive sell-off, either. The market dropped sharply in the Spring because the country jammed the economic brakes to full stop. In comparison to now, the country has reopened, meaning there's some economic activity. It's just that we're also trying to keep the economy open during a pandemic, which has a negative impact on economic growth. Overall, the word "meandering" seems to be the best adjective I can use to describe what I think will happen in the 4Q20. Finally, I could very well be wrong.

