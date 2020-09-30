Healing With Cannabis (Podcast)

Summary

Frustrated by the 'business of medicine', Dr. Jessica Knox co-founded Doctors Knox, Inc., American Cannabinoid Clinics, and ADVENT Academy in order to build an endocannabinoidome care ecosystem that is science-based, patient-focused, and equity-driven.

The importance of leading with history and science, the concern around rescheduling cannabis and why the bifurcation of medical and rec/adult use market doesn't make sense.

Misinformation and stigma still deeply entrenched in the medical community. Single molecule medicine and issues around incorporating whole plant cannabis medicine.