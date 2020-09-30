Healing With Cannabis (Podcast)

Frustrated by the 'business of medicine', Dr. Jessica Knox co-founded Doctors Knox, Inc., American Cannabinoid Clinics, and ADVENT Academy in order to build an endocannabinoidome care ecosystem that is science-based, patient-focused, and equity-driven.
The importance of leading with history and science, the concern around rescheduling cannabis and why the bifurcation of medical and rec/adult use market doesn't make sense.
Misinformation and stigma still deeply entrenched in the medical community. Single molecule medicine and issues around incorporating whole plant cannabis medicine.
Dr. Jessica Knox is a board-certified preventive medicine physician who specializes in endocannabinology and cannabinoid medicine. Along with her parents and sister, Dr. Jessica co-founded Doctors Knox, Inc., American Cannabinoid Clinics, and ADVENT Academy in order to build an endocannabinoidome care ecosystem that is science-based, patient-focused, and equity-driven.
- 5:00 - Comes from a family of physicians, and did a dual degree MBA/MD program - was encouraged by her parents to have autonomy as a physician. By residency, had already been frustrated by the 'business of medicine', and considered not going, found solace in choosing family medicine, but still found herself managing disease instead of treating patient with preventive medicine, which resonated more. Her mom - after a career as an anesthesiologist - began in cannabis medicine and then the family followed. Nothing taught about endocannabinoid system in medical school, once they discovered the research and results realized it's worth pursuing.
- 10:00 - Medical community's acceptance of cannabis. Medscape, online media outlet for clinicians, has over the past year published a number of negative cannabis stories - sensational articles focused on adverse affects. Misinformation and stigma still deeply entrenched in the medical community. Founded ADVENT Academy to train other doctors about cannabis. More curiosity comes from the younger generation of doctors. Leading with history and science helps dispel physicians' preconceived notions. Bifurcation of medical and rec/adult use market doesn't make sense.
- 25:00 - The benefits of taking CBD every day as a supplement for anti-inflammation - we all lead inflammatory lives. People have a right to access cannabis, no matter their reason for taking it - they should have access to a clinician to prescribe that.