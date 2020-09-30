Readers and investors should ignore the fear, uncertainty and doubt floating around in the rumorverse and remain invested in the name.

It’s been a busy month for AMD’s (AMD) bears. Many readers and market commenters seem to believe that latest products from Nvidia (NVDA) and Intel (INTC) will hurt AMD’s market share and its financial growth. There’s also the narrative that Nvidia’s recently-announced acquisition of ARM can hurt AMD. While these make for compelling headlines, the Street seems to be siding with AMD bulls, at least for the time being. Latest data reveals that short interest in AMD dropped to its 10 year low. This indicates that market participants continue to believe in AMD’s growth prospects, which should come as an encouraging sign for its long-side shareholders. Let's take a closer look.

(Image source)

The Data

For the uninitiated, short interest is basically the total number of short positions that are open and are yet to be covered. A sharp drop in the metric indicates that market participants have actively wound up their short positions as, perhaps, they feel the stock has bottomed out or that it has the potential to rally further. Conversely, a sharp rise in the metric indicates that speculators have rapidly stacked up short positions in anticipation of a significant price correction. So, the short interest metric is essentially a lagging indicator to gauge the Street’s sentiment pertaining to any given stock.

Short interest data for the cycle ending September 15 was disseminated less than a week ago, on September 24. As far as numbers go, AMD’s short interest came in at 32.5 million shares. The figure dropped 27% sequentially and over 73% year over year -- indicating an active short unwinding on both time frames -- to create a yet another 10-year low. The chipmaker has about 1.2 billion shares outstanding which means that only about 2.7% of its entire share total stood shorted at the end of the last short interest cycle.

Data by YCharts

This massive reduction in AMD’s short interest is rather interesting due to broadly three reasons. First, the metric had dropped to its 10-year low in the August-ending cycle. The fact that it dropped once again in the subsequent cycle, and that too significantly, suggests that the market participants are growing wary of shorting the stock.

Secondly, AMD’s shares are up by 165% over the last twelve months. Rallying stocks tend to attract higher short interest as short sellers actively bet on subsequent stock price corrections in the concerned security. But the notable drop in AMD’s short interest suggests that market participants perceive the stock to be a risky short at the current levels. This fear could be because these short-side market participants feel the stock is fairly valued at current levels and maybe also because they feel the stock has the potential to rally further. Either ways, it’s a good sign for long-side AMD investors.

(Data source)

Lastly, I looked at AMD’s closest sector comparables – Nvidia and Intel -- to see if there are any diverging data points. Interestingly, both Intel and Nvidia saw a build up in their short interest on a month over month basis while AMD’s respective figure for the period dropped by over 27%. This goes to highlight that a broad swath of market participants feels comfortable in shorting Intel and Nvidia but its wary of betting against AMD.

(Data source: Nasdaq)

This leads us to the questions – What does all this mean for AMD’s investors?

What to Make of This?

Many readers and commenters are fearing that new launches from Intel and Nvidia would make it difficult for AMD to compete in the x86 microprocessor and the GPU markets. There’s also the narrative that Nvidia’s acquisition of ARM could hurt AMD’s growth (such as here). But in spite of the build-up of these bearish narratives, the interesting thing here is that AMD’s short interest dropped instead of rising. This suggests that the Street isn’t perceiving these developments as a threat to AMD.

This makes sense, as a lot of the hype seems to be based on conjecture, marketing slides and unconfirmed reports. For instance, AMD will be unveiling its next-gen GPU and CPU line-up in the next few weeks. Its x86-based SKUs will be built using an entirely new chip architecture, Zen 3, and we don’t know anything about it yet. For all we know, AMD could deliver just enough IPC improvements (instructions per clock) with its new chip architecture to finally match or surpass Intel in terms of raw performance on a comparable node.

Also, Nvidia’s GPUs are fabricated on Samsung’s 8nm node while AMD is said to be tapping Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) for its 7nm node. These are different manufacturing processes and we don’t know anything about their performance disparity. Not to mention, AMD's top brass has had enough time to tweak the prices of their upcoming SKUs to make them more compelling for end-users against Nvidia's 30-series cards.

Similarly, Nvidia’s acquisition of ARM is expected to take up to 18 months, if at all it’s given regulatory approvals by UK, China, European Union and the US. So, in my view, it's too soon to declare winners and losers just yet.

The Street seems to be realizing the far-fetched nature of these bearish narratives which is probably why short interest in AMD dropped to its 10-year low, instead of rising dramatically.

Besides, analysts are quite bullish on AMD’s growth trajectory at the time of this writing at least. The chipmaker’s revenue and EBITDA figures are forecasted to grow by 24.3% and 43.7% over the next three years, respectively (on CAGR basis). The table below highlights that AMD’s sales and EBITDA figures are expected to grow faster than its peers’. This, in my opinion, is another reason why short sellers are wary of shorting AMD’s shares.

(Data source)

Your Takeaway

I’d like to point to readers that short interest isn’t a 100% accurate indicator of what’s going to happen in the future. It’s a lagging indicator based on trades that have already taken place. So, at best, this data should be used to spot changes in the Street’s perception regarding AMD’s future and its growth prospects.

But having said that, if the bearish narratives surrounding AMD had any merit, its short interest would have risen instead of dropping. So, I would recommend readers and investors to ignore the fear, uncertainty and doubt (or FUD) surrounding the name and hold onto their positions in AMD. Good Luck!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.