With the most diversified tenant base and the strongest balance sheet in the apartment REIT space, it is set up best to withstand the recession and return the strongest post-COVID-19.

AVB's portfolio is geared towards demographics that are less exposed to the COVID-19 recession. This is reflected in AVB's strong Q3 rent collection (97%) and occupancy (95%).

Thesis and Overview

I believe that AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) is the best positioned apartment REIT in the space for a few key reasons: its balance sheet will allow them to opportunistically purchase assets that will pay dividends post-recession; its target tenant base is less impacted by the recession, meaning that the fundamentals will stay strong in the coming months; and its diversified portfolio insulates them from key COVID-19 related shutdown risks.

Currently, the larger REIT space and specifically apartment REITs are trading at a favorable discount to the market. While the S&P 500 has returned to its pre-COVID-19 valuation multiple, the apartment REIT space still trades at a notable discount (around 20%). AVB being the best-positioned in this discounted group makes for a strong long-term investment that you can enter at a cheap valuation.

AvalonBay Communities develops, redevelops, acquires and manages multifamily apartment communities; the company owns ~80,000 apartment units, most of which are in New England, the New York City metro area, Washington, D.C., metro area, Seattle, and California. AVB focuses on metro areas that are characterized by growing employment in high wage sectors, lower housing affordability, and a strong quality of life. At about $22 billion in market cap, AVB is the 9th largest REIT.

Portfolio Breakdown

Source: 2019 Annual Report, AvalonBay Communities

AVB's portfolio is largely concentrated in New England, the New York City metro area, the Washington DC metro area, the Seattle metro area, and California. Within these regions, AVB targets markets that have strong job growth, income growth, decreasing homeownership rates, high cost of single-family housing, and attractive urban centers that draw young residents. Overall, AVB's tenant base is young, white collar, and high income. Although geared towards the urban cores of megacities, 50% of NOI is earned from non-urban areas ("garden" and "mid-rise" communities that are located outside of the city center) and 40% is earned from non-megacities. This portfolio mix gives good exposure to the US megacity core while also diversifying the risk well through exposure to other Tier 1 US cities.

Thesis and Key Risks

With a strong balance sheet (net debt to EBITDAre of 4.9x and interest coverage of 5.8x), AVB is well-positioned for opportunistic acquisitions of distressed assets or accretive share buybacks. Although EBITDA estimates for 2021 have been adjusted down ~20% (and the multiple has fallen ~10%, resulting in the current 30% share decline), I believe that analysts are largely overlooking the potential of AVB to make opportunistic acquisitions of distressed real estate assets to drive future earnings growth. Given their strong balance sheet (debt to EV ratio of 0.42, interest coverage ratio of 5.8x, net debt to EBITDAre of 4.9x, $322mm in cash as of Q2 2020), AVB has the flexibility to acquire assets that are trading at depressed valuations, allowing them to earn higher ROIC on deployed excess capital.

A good blueprint for 2020-2021 is AVB's handling of the last recession. In 2010 (following the Great Financial Crisis of 2008-2009), AVB aggressively made opportunistic and timely investments (despite being in a worse financial position in 2010 than today at 7.2x Debt/EBITDA -- versus 4.9x today -- and interest coverage of 2.9x -- versus 5.8x today). In 2010, it issued $340mm in common stock and $250mm in unsecured debt, built 4 new communities in 2010 (and began development of another 11 that would be completed in 2011) and acquired another 6 communities. In the three years following the GFC, AVB shares appreciated by ~300%.

AVB has a long history with acquisitions; the company regularly recycles capital by selling non-core assets and acquiring new communities with promising growth prospects. At a historical unlevered IRR of more than 14% on acquisitions, ACB has a proven track record and in the midst of the COVID-19 recession is financially positioned to buy when the rest of the market is forced to sell, which will bode well for investors.

With a portfolio geared towards higher-income tenants (less vulnerable to the COVID-19 recession), rent collection (97% for Q3 2020 and 93% in Q2 2020) and occupancy (95% in Q3) has remained strong.

Source: Q2 2020 Financial Report, AvalonBay Communities

Despite the market panic, do not be alarmed. AVB's rent collection and occupancy rates have remained incredibly resilient throughout the pandemic, largely because they are positioned to target higher-income tenants, who are far less vulnerable to the economic recession driven by COVID-19. AVB can continue to drive rent growth for two primary reasons. First, AVB's high-income residents have largely avoided the worst impacts from the recession. Second, AVB is focused on markets that have strong job growth, income growth, decreasing homeownership rates, high cost of single-family housing, and attractive urban centers that draw young residents; in the long-term, these trends hold true and AVB's tenant base is still ripe for long-term rent growth. Although in the short-term, demand for urban living has declined (shifting towards houses and suburban living), these long-term trends should continue to hold true.

The market has aggressively discounted AVB due to their exposure to megacities, which have seen a population decline as government restrictions and COVID-19 concerns make city life less attractive. However, AVB is well diversified with 40% of NOI earned from non-megacities and 50% from non-urban areas. It's no secret that COVID-19 has pushed residents out of megacities, as the fast-paced urban life has lost its appeal. From March 1 to May 1 (just three months), New York City lost 5% of its residents, and rents in key boroughs have dipped as of July (Manhattan dropped 8% YoY, Queens 14%, and Brooklyn 20%).

There's a clear supply-demand asymmetry, which has crushed rents across the city. In July, listings were up 84% YoY while new leases were down 24%. This supply glut trend is largely similar for other megacities, but what is key to note is that AVB's tenant base is largely insulated from these impacts. Much of these rent changes are occurring in the lower-income markets (areas with more hourly and low income workers), while up-market geographies are seeing increases in rent. See New York City's July trends below:

Source: Data from Miller Samuel/Douglas Elliman & chart from Jeff Andrew, Curbed

However, note that AVB does not have all its eggs in one basket. Despite being generally near megacities, AVB is not exclusively in the urban core of a select few metropolitan areas. Within the "megacity" category, AVB is not overweight in any one region. Further, 50% of AVB's units are from communities labeled as "garden" style or mid-rise buildings, the vast majority of which are located in suburban areas outside of the urban core, where occupancy rates have increased and rent rates continue to be strong.

For the first half of 2020 (compared to the first half of 2019), rental revenues have increased overall by 0.1% (increasing in all regions except the NYC Metro), rental rates have increased by 0.4% (increasing in all regions except for the NYC Metro and the LA Metro), and occupancy has fallen by 0.3%. All three of these key metrics are near flat, indicating that despite the hardships of COVID-19, AVB's base has largely persisted throughout the recession.

Despite short-term struggles, megacities (LA, NY, SF) will thrive in the long-term. Long-term trends of high-income job growth, income increases, decreasing homeownership, and expensive cost of living will persist post-COVID-19. Without a doubt, the rate of job growth and the level of concentration of high-income jobs is yet to be known; the economy is still largely unsure whether work-from-home will persist post-COVID-19, as productivity and comfort are at odds. If WFH persists post-COVID-19 and the need to live in an expensive urban city falls, this will be reflected in slower rent growth.

Strong geographic diversification limits risk, as COVID-19 effects (virus spread, school closings, work from home, and potential future quarantines) impact certain regions differently than others. Although a key concern is the unpredictability of COVID-19, which leaves investors out of control in managing risk, AVB is better diversified than peers (EQR, ACC, CPT) in geographies. Although concentrated where there is highest reward (cities with strong urban cores that attract high-earning young tenants), they also have deliberate efforts in cities that are lower risk (like South Florida and Denver). Within both Tier 1A cities and Tier 1B cities, AVB is well balanced, not overweighting any particular region over another; this geographical diversity across the US means that they are well insulated from the risks of the spread of the virus. If certain states have to re-enter lockdowns, impose temporary quarantines, cancel schools, or any other COVID-19-related effect, AVB is diversified enough to avoid any dramatic hits to NOI or FFO.

Source: 2019 Annual Report, AvalonBay Communities

Key risks for AVB include the re-emergence of the virus prolonging the challenges of city life, continued exodus of residents out of urban areas and megacities, delayed recovery back to "normal" following the distribution of a vaccine (due to a slow recovery in consumer sentiment).

Resilient Business Model Makes for a Strong Recession-Time Entry

During the Great Financial Crisis, FFO remained strong due to a high degree of recurring revenues and profits. FFO fell 12% in 2008, 4% in 2009 and increased 3% in 2010. The fundamental resilience of the business model (recurring rent revenues and sticky customers) and the particular resilience of AVB's customer base make it a very strong business. Despite the fundamentals remaining strong, the valuation has asymmetrically fallen, which makes for a unique investment opportunity.

Valuation

Ticker EV/EBITDA (2021E) EV/EBIT (2021E) EQR 16.3 29.8 IRT 20.7 51.8 CPT 19.5 51.4 MAA 18.8 41.4 UDR 18.2 82.7 AVB 19.1 34.5 Average 18.8 48.6

From a multiple valuation perspective, AVB trades generally in-line with peers. From an EV/EBITDA angle, it trades nearly identically. From an EV/EBIT multiple, it trades at a 29% discount, however this may be misleading as REITs tend to report depreciation and amortization differently.

Focusing on the EV/EBITDA measure, although AVB is trading in-line with peers, I believe that the sector as a whole is being undervalued. The average EV/EBITDA for the S&P 500 is 14.2x and the index is currently trading at a 4.14x multiple (nearly a full valuation recovery from its March lows). On the other hand, AVB's average historical EV/EBITDA multiple (since 2015) is 23.5x (and it is currently trading at 19.1x, or a 20% discount versus its historical average).

In other words, while AVB generally trades at a 65% premium to the market, they are currently trading at only a 33% premium. The market has made a full rebound, while AVB is still trading at a 20% discount to its historical multiple. This presents a great entry point for investment.

Appealing Risk/Reward Equation With Attributes of a Fundamentally Sound Investment

The risk-reward equation for this investment is very favorable. While AVB is trading at a notable discount, making the risk low, the upside is tremendous, not only with a recovery of the multiple but also with a growth in earnings due to opportunistic deployment of cash and long-term macro trends (primarily rent growth).

All factors considered, AVB is a strong long-term hold. The business operates with a simple, understandable business model, boasts stable, predictable FFO generation, and is positioned in an industry with relatively high barriers to entry; this is evidenced by their strong net margin of 33%. With a fortress-strength balance sheet and prudent management, it is well positioned to make strategic acquisitions or return value to shareholders through buybacks. With an impending rebound, as occupancy, rates, and rental figures increase again, AVB's stock is sure to appreciate back to at least pre-pandemic levels. I contend that the stock will land higher, as investors reap the rewards from high returns on opportunistic acquisitions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.