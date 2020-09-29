Unfortunately, the phrase feast or famine has become an excellent description for the economic situation of people and companies in the COVID-19 era. While those fortunate enough to have been in businesses that transitioned easily to the work from home environment, the disruptions have been minimal, and in some cases, even lucrative. But for many, especially those in retail with a brick and mortar presence, the shutdowns have been devastating, if not deadly. Thankfully, as time has passed and the risks of COVID-19 have become much better understood, restrictions have been lifted, and businesses have begun their long journey back to normalcy. Now, what we are seeing is the emergence of survivors from affected industries who find themselves in strong competitive positions. With restaurants being one of the most heavily impacted businesses from the shutdown, Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) is emerging as not just a survivor, but as an Amazon-like (NASDAQ:AMZN) competitor that is able to dominate its industry.

While 1000s of competitors have closed their doors, Darden still opened a net new three restaurants in the last quarter and reiterated its plans to open 35-40 new locations for the year. Then, as independent operators worried about government loan packages to help them survive, Darden repaid its $270 million term loan which was just taken in April and also reinstated a dividend that's in line with their targeted earnings distributions. And, thanks to the kitchen complexities that have been eliminated as a result of a streamlined menu, management believes that increased sales and improved margins are achievable even as restaurant capacity ramps back up to pre-COVID-19 levels. The fact that Darden has already been able to be profitable with sales at just 71% of last year yet with major, revenue-generating locations like the 100 restaurants in California and the Times Square NYC Olive Garden all basically offline, it shows that there is significant additional future profitability just waiting to be unlocked. In fact, just on Friday, Florida announced that it's fully reopening and lifting all restrictions on bars and restaurants. Given that Florida is also where Darden has its most restaurants and that other states are sure to follow Florida's lead, Q2 numbers are already set up to be ahead of expectations.

So, looking at Darden going forward, we can see several value drivers, the first of which are the cost savings driven by menu simplification which management views as long term. As discussed in Q4 results, the shutdown created an opportunity for Darden to redesign its business in ways not previously imagined. Management views the streamlined menu offerings as being long-term changes that reduce food waste and labor expenses. Q1 earnings did show a 20 bps improvement in labor margins which was actually offset by food and beverage costs, so we will have to see if the expected improvement in F&B comes through in Q2 as kitchen processes and sales leverage improve. That said, a key long-term aspect of the new streamlined business is that future menu additions will be done from the perspective of keeping reduced kitchen complexity.

A persistent drag in the Darden family of brands has been the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen acquisition. The integration of the brand has been more challenging than management expected but has finally turned a corner. Management believes that pre-COVID-19 changes, combined with shutdown-driven improvements, have gotten Cheddar's to a much better place in which the expected synergies have started to materialize and will now deliver solid profits.

Then, we have cost savings from the COVID-19-driven elimination of competition. Darden's significantly improved competitive position puts them in the unique situation of being able to actually reduce marketing and promotional expenses while simultaneously gaining market share. With marketing expenses down over 50% from last year, management believes there is still further downside. Darden is also looking to capitalize on reduced property prices for future locations as the CEO believes the real estate market is in the process of repricing lower. The line of thinking here is that vacant spaces remain in restaurant formats until a new operator comes in and that Darden is one of the few operators with capital available to readily take over these spaces.

All in all, the Darden management team has delivered on their promise of being able to achieve profitability at reduced sales levels. Based on management's outlook and past performance, the twelve-month price target for Darden has been conservatively raised from $108 to $111. This represents a 16x multiple (versus 17.5x 5yr average) on FY2022 earnings.

Now that the country is emerging from the shutdown, Darden is looking at potentially strong tailwinds to its earnings potential. Because of the changes that Darden has implemented, the company has created strong operating leverage that can deliver significant value to shareholders. The worries remain as to how the unemployment situation will look as the country gets further along in reopening, and we see how much job loss is permanent. Darden stated on their conference call that they saw no effect on sales from the July 31st expiration of enhanced unemployment benefits which bodes well for future revenues. However, it would be foolish to think that an elevated level of permanently unemployed people would not have a drag on the overall economy and especially on a discretionary spending item like full-service or take-out dining. With that said, Darden is clearly positioned to keep delivering strong profits along with good food to its shareholders and customers alike!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.