Seeking Alpha
Financial Advisor | Portfolio Strategy

ESG Into Action - How To Invest Sustainably In Fixed Income

|
Includes: DSI, EASG, ECLN, EMSG, ESG, ESGG, ESNG, ETHO, GRNB, IQSI, IQSU, NACP, NUBD, NULC, PAIDX, PDIIX, PFIIX, PFMIX, PFORX, PHMIX, PIGIX, PIMIX, PSCSX, PTTRX, SDG, SDGA, SNPE, SPYX, SUSA, SUSL, TOK, USSG, VEGN, VEIGX, VETS, YLDE
by: PIMCO
PIMCO
Bonds, long-term horizon, mutual fund manager, portfolio strategy
Pimco
Summary

ESG Miniseries 2 of 3.

We believe the size of bond markets is important.

And recurring nature of debt issuance make fixed income investors a meaningful force in driving sustainable change.

ESG Miniseries 2 of 3: We believe the size of bond markets and recurring nature of debt issuance make fixed income investors a meaningful force in driving sustainable change.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.