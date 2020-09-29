ESG Into Action - How To Invest Sustainably In Fixed Income
Summary
ESG Miniseries 2 of 3.
We believe the size of bond markets is important.
And recurring nature of debt issuance make fixed income investors a meaningful force in driving sustainable change.
ESG Miniseries 2 of 3: We believe the size of bond markets and recurring nature of debt issuance make fixed income investors a meaningful force in driving sustainable change.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.