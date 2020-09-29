How Green Bond Markets Drive Climate Action (SDG 13)
Summary
ESG Miniseries 3 of 3.
The rapidly expanding ESG bond market allows investors to target the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
It also drives the transition to a net zero carbon economy.
ESG Miniseries 3 of 3: The rapidly expanding ESG bond market allows investors to target the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and drive the transition to a net zero carbon economy.
