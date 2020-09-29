A Consequential Election
by: Elga Bartsch
Summary
The U.S. election result is set to have big implications for markets as U.S. fiscal stimulus, public investment, taxation, regulation and foreign affairs could shift.
The activity restart is running ahead of expectations in developed markets, albeit at different paces as virus dynamics vary.
Markets will focus on the first U.S. presidential debate, U.S. consumer confidence and employment this week.
