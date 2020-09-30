French publisher/travel store Lagardere (OTCPK:LGDDF) is in the middle of a massive proxy fight. The top investors in France, Qatar, and England are duking it out over this small cap. Lagardere could be worth more on a break-up.

The stock trades for €15.21, earnings per share are a loss of €4.25, and the market cap is €2 billion. Definitely a small cap.

From the company's website

Sales were $10.6 billion clear back in 2010 and then slowly shrank to $8 billion last year. Profit went from $219 in 2010 to a loss of $17 million last year. The dividend was cut from $1.74 to $1.12 over that time frame. This year's dividend has been eliminated. Elle magazine and Marie Claire were sold over that time frame which contributed to the drop in sales.

The balance sheet shows €1 billion in cash and €848 million in receivables. The liability side shows €817 million in payables and €3.1 billion in debt. Strong balance sheet.

Data by YCharts

The company has two divisions: Publishing and Travel. The Publishing division operates under the Chene, 909, Bruno, and Fayard names. Forgive me for not using French accents. It's too much work. I've never heard of any of their brands. The Travel division operates duty-free and other airport shops. You can imagine how this division is doing during COVID-19. Publishing was down 7% and Travel 52.5% in the first half of this year.

Lagardere has been in a lot of M&A over the past few years. It sold its Sports division to HIG Capital and its Studios division to Mediawan.

An interesting story from the Financial Times back in May talks about some of the history of Lagardere. Twenty years ago, LVMH founder Bernard Arnault and Jean-Luc Lagardère had dinner. Lagardere asked Arnault to help his son when the elder Lagardere passed on. Sure enough, Groupe Arnault bought 25% of Arnaud Lagardère's personal holding company through which he controls the publicly traded Lagardère Group. Hedge fund Amber purchased 13.6% of the company back in March. Vivendi bought 16.5% a few months ago. The Vivendi hook-up came from ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy and Vincent Bollore. Sarkozy is on the board of directors. Amber has been an activist investor and unsuccessfully tried to get a board seat back then.

Subsequently, Qatar's investment fund bought shares and is the third largest holder. Vivendi now holds 21.5%; and Amber, 20%. Bollore has changed his tune and is now pushing for change. The Lagardere family only holds 7%. Arnault of LVMH is trying to fight off this group with his shareholding.

Personally, I think the French feel a sense of pride around these firms. These families are getting involved to keep a local company local. They'll never give up certain companies like Michelin (OTCPK:MGDDF, OTCPK:MGDDY) or Danone (OTCQX:DANOY). Is this investment worthy? It's not the type of thing I'd buy in the middle of a depression. Magazines? That's the first thing you cancel: subscriptions.

Morgan Stanley has a price target of €20. The investment bank came up with this calculation with the following - 9.4 times 2021 EBITDA for the Publishing division and 7 times EBITDA for Travel and €120 million for other activities. There is no link as it's a private report.

Here's my take. It's strange how all of these French billionaires are getting involved in this tiny little company. You'd think it would keep pushing share price up. The stock may indeed be worth more as a break-up. Management has been selling off pieces for a long time. I'm not buying but thought it'd be nice to write about this company in play.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.