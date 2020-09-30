On June 25th, Zogenix’s lead product Fintepla was approved by the FDA. Since that positive announcement, the stock is down 38%, closing at $17.50 on September 25th. What happened and what does one do now? Our view is that the stock’s decline was due to multiple factors. First, the supply-demand trend (ie the stock chart) was unfavorable which did not set ZGNX up well to receive good news. Second, during the past few months, there has been a stealth bear market in biotech with most non-COVID-19 names down significantly across the board with fundamentals still intact. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on ZGNX, as the company has been conservative in its comments regarding Fintepla’s launch, given that some treatment centers have more restrictive policies related to physician access during COVID-19. And finally, some would say the Fintepla approval was expected, but with two prior push backs on the regulatory timeline, this view was not shared by everyone.

Now with an approved drug that is launching into a large potential opportunity, the stock nearly 40% cheaper and trading at just 2x cash with the recent capital raise, we believe ZGNX shares are extremely attractive and represent a strong buying opportunity or chance to average down on prior positions. We note that the recent $200 million convertible debt offering was filled rapidly, and likely with high quality healthcare-focused funds.And with a conversion price of $24.28, this capital raise validates the potential upside in the shares. We also note that a potential upcoming catalyst is a presentation of clinical data for MT-1621, Zogenix’s treatment for mitochondrial disorders at the World Muscle Society 2020 Congress taking place later this week. With little to no expectation for this drug candidate in the stock, visibility for MT-1621 may give ZGNX shares new life.

The fundamentals and market opportunity for Fintepla remain intact. Despite the steep drop in share price, the Fintepla story remains the same as when we first wrote it back in late May. We see significant revenue potential for Fintepla in several indications due to the drug’s best in class efficacy and more durable response than competitor Epidiolex. With the recent launch of Fintepla for the treatment of Dravet Syndrome (DS), we expect that the majority of the 230 patients in the expanded access program (EAP) will convert to commercial drug within the first 6 months. With the encouraging conversion precedent from Epidiolex, (converted all of their EAP in a 4-5 month timeframe) and promising early reimbursement decisions, we believe Fintepla will perform well in the coming quarters. Additionally, Zogenix plans to submit an sNDA in Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) in 2Q21 after a positive meeting with the FDA earlier this month. While much has been made about the smaller effect size when comparing the LGS vs DS indications, we believe investors are underestimating the durability of Fintepla, which could prove to be a major competitive advantage according to numerous key opinion leaders (KOLs). Finally, we see additional upside for Fintepla through combination use with other anti-epileptic drugs. Our estimate that Fintepla peak sales will reach $1.5 billion has not changed, and with the company now trading with an enterprise value of approximately $500 million, ZGNX shares are very attractive.

Zogenix Now Capitalized to Profitability; sign of confidence from key investors. On September 23rd Zogenix announced a $200 million capital raise of convertible senior notes, which came as a surprise to many investors and led to a further decline in the stock. Despite the stock’s reaction, there are several reasons why this financing has positive implications. First, the capital raise leaves the company with almost $600 million in cash and cash equivalents, which should be enough for the company to reach profitability without having to finance again. Second, we believe the size of the raise means that there was sufficient interest from shareholders that were able to conduct significant due diligence and remain bullish on the company's prospects. We note that Perceptive Life Sciences and RA Capital are the two largest shareholders in Zogenix and would not be surprised if they participated in the convertible debt financing. Third, according to Guggenheim, management noted in a non-deal roadshow that the raise was not due to a lack of confidence in the Fintepla launch. Instead, the capital is to be used to fund development opportunities, where the company is expecting as much as 6 potential launches in the next several years (with a decision from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use on Fintepla in Europe as early as 4Q20). While the financing news was a surprise, we see reasons for optimism as the company should now have enough capital to successfully monetize Fintepla and pursue numerous other development opportunities to grow the franchise.

MT1621 data expected soon; Ultra-rare treatment offers significant upside potential on its own. MT1621 is Zogenix’s proprietary investigational deoxynucleotide substrate enhancement therapy in late-stage development for the treatment of TK2 deficiency (TK2d), an inherited disorder that results in mitochondrial dysfunction and inadequate energy production in cells. TK2d is a mitochondrial DNA depletion disorder that progresses until patients, typically children, lose the ability to stand, walk, eat, and breathe independently. The disease is often fatal and there are no approved therapies to treat TK2d.

Ultra-orphan diseases have proven to offer very large market opportunities when no treatments exist and the therapy has profound impact on patient’s lives, particularly children. For example, Sarepta Therapeutics’ treatments for two types of Duchenne muscular dystrophy are expected to achieve sales of over $550 million this year, and the company is valued at over $11 billion.

TK2d was first described in 2001, and as such awareness of the disorder is low. On average, patients see 8 doctors before being properly diagnosed, and once a therapy becomes available, diagnosis and treatment rates are expected to rise. This is similar to what has happened with other treatments for rare diseases such as Pompei disease and Fabry disease, where diagnosis rates have grown at a roughly 30% CAGR since the therapies became available (see p.18 in this company presentation).

Currently, the number of TKd patients in the U.S. is estimated to be between 650 to 2,500, and with life-saving ultra-orphan drug pricing of $750,000 and up, we estimate MT1621 has potential to achieve sales in the ~ $500 million to $1.5 billion range. Interestingly, because of the ultra-rare indication and limited information from Zogenix on MT1621, few analysts have focused on the drug, and we believe that there is little to no value being assigned to MT1621 in ZGNX stock. This suggests significant upside potential as the drug gains visibility and advances toward commercial approval.

MT1621 is a fixed combination of 2 pyrimidine nucleosides, which has been shown to improve mitochondrial function in clinical trials, and to prolong survival in preclinical models. Clinical results suggest that the drug may meaningfully alter the course of disease in patients with TK2d.

WMS 2020 medical congress is an approaching catalyst. We are highlighting MT1621 in this article because we believe investors get this asset largely for free in addition to the upside from Fintepla. Zogenix is expected to present additional clinical data at the World Muscle Society 2020 Congress in late September/early October. In addition to this efficacy and safety update, the company could give an update on the regulatory pathway for approval, and this information, if positive, could lead to visibility and appreciation of this high-potential asset in ZGNX shares.

ZGNX well-capitalized and an exceptional value at current levels. Zogenix shares are cheap now with a ~$500 million enterprise value, Fintepla anticipated to have peak sales of $1.5 billion, and a hidden asset that can be as large as the Fintepla opportunity. With the recent $200 million raise of convertible debt, dilution doesn’t begin until the stock rises approximately 30% from current levels, and the company has stated that it is funded to reach profitability. We believe that all eyes remain are on the Fintepla launch in Dravet syndrome, and as the number of patients using the drug on expanded access convert to commercial product, and health plan reimbursement contracts are secured, ZGNX shares should begin moving to prior levels. In conjunction with this dynamic, other catalysts and milestones are expected to put momentum back in the story, including pivotal results from the Dravet study in Japan and subsequent regulatory filing in 4Q’20/1Q’21, EU approval of Fintepla and launch in Germany in 1Q’21, initiation of the Fintepla “Basket” study for multiple seizure types and sNDA submission of Fintepla for Lennox Gastaut Syndrome in 2Q’21, and additional trial results for MT1621 in 2021, followed by regulatory filing expected in 1H 2022.

Options strategies

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZGNX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.