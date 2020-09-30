Gold is likely to rally over the next year based on changes in the dollar and momentum in the commodity.

It is my view that DGP’s dynamic rolling component does not deliver in gold futures to the same degree of benefit seen in other commodities.

As you can see in the following chart, the DB Gold Double Long ETN (DGP) has performed quite strongly this year with share returning over 45% on a year-to-date basis.

It is my view that DGP is likely headed higher over the next few months based on the strong fundamentals at work in the commodity. However, there are some instrument-specific factors to keep in mind prior to investing in DGP.

About DGP

In the gold ETP space, there’s a fairly robust line up of products offered to investors with all sorts of strategies employed. When it comes to DGP, it is one of the more unique offerings in that it follows a dynamic holding and rolling methodology in an attempt to mitigate contango losses to investors. Not only is this the case, but it delivers a 2x return on its underlying futures holdings which puts it in the ranks of one of the few leveraged gold ETPs.

When it comes to investing in gold ETPs, most investors tend to park capital in instruments which are physically holding the commodity. This makes sense for two reasons. The first reason has to do with the entire concept of investing in gold – a sizable percentage of investors view gold as a safe asset and they would rather be investing in the physical commodity than a futures contract for delivery of the commodity at a later date.

And the second consideration for why investors tend to park capital in physical gold ETPs is that it removes the issues of roll yield. Roll yield is what you get when you’re holding a futures contract and it converges towards the spot price of the commodity. For example, gold futures are in contango which means they are priced above the spot market – this means that as time nears expiry, these futures will converge towards the spot price by declining in value, thus resulting in roll yield losses to futures holders.

Here’s where DGP’s methodology comes into play. It is using the DBIQ rolling methodology which seeks to dynamically shift exposure such that roll yield is significantly mitigated for shareholders. The basic idea here is that if you understand how much roll yield any given futures contract is likely going to experience, then you can hold contracts which will suffer the least from futures convergence. That’s the idea at least.

I personally don’t think there’s significant benefit gained by shareholders of DGP through this approach. The reason why I say this is that gold’s futures curve is actually fairly predictable compared to other commodities.

In most commodities with dynamic supply and demand situations, the forward curve can morph and shift several times during a year in response to supply and demand. However, in the case of gold, the futures curve is significantly more static because there are rarely underlying supply and demand misbalances which result in sustained volatility in the futures curve.

In fact, gold futures tend to be so static that many textbook examples of how to price a futures contract utilize gold as the case study. In other words, gold’s futures prices are almost always derived from taking the spot price and compounding it by borrowing costs as well as any costs / yields associated with storing gold. At present, the gold futures curve shows a fairly consistent gain of around 2% per year.

This stability of the futures curve is why I don’t necessarily see the added value from DGP’s dynamic rolling methodology. Yes, it is actively shifting exposure to minimize roll yield. But the added benefit to shareholders is likely measured in at best a few basis points per year due to its ability to capitalize on short-term mispricing of the curve.

For this reason, I believe that investors should not necessarily view DGP’s dynamic rolling as a major benefit. I don’t believe that the outright returns seen in this instrument will be materially impacted by the ability of the ETN to track other futures and that roll yield will reliability remain to be the differential between borrowing costs and storage yields.

All this said however, DGP is a leveraged bet on gold. The vast majority of the return shareholders will derive from this instrument will come in the form of price appreciation in the underlying commodity. It is my belief that now is a strong time to buy gold and that DGP is likely going to deliver positive returns over the next year.

Gold Markets

At present, I am currently monitoring a few major fundamental relationships to assess where gold will likely head. One of these fundamentals is the current change in the dollar.

Most investors are aware of the clear correlation between changes in dollar and changes in gold. As the dollar falls, gold tends to rise.

However, what is not obvious from the data at first sight is that there’s actually a predictive relationship contained in the information as well: if the dollar falls, it tends to call future price rallies in gold itself.

This chart shows the average future 1-year change in gold given a year-over-year change in the dollar. As you can see, there’s a fairly clear relationship in that the more the dollar falls in a given year, the greater the performance of gold over the next year.

For gold investors, this data is currently signaling a strong buy opportunity. For example, while this year did witness a very strong rally in the dollar, we have since seen the dollar correct to the downside resulted in year-over-year declines in the currency by over 2% as of earlier this month. As can be seen in the prior chart, this year-over-year drop in the dollar is in the strongly bullish category as it relates to future gold changes – given that we’ve seen a drop in the dollar of over 2% as of earlier this month, on average we can expect gold to increase by around 11% over the next year (or 22% in DGP’s terms).

Not only is this the case, but gold also exhibits strong momentum: since it has been increasing over the past year, it is likely going to keep increasing.

This chart shows that on average, the stronger the past 1-year return of gold, the stronger future 1-year returns in the commodity we can expect. In other words, gold exhibits a high degree of momentum, or strength begetting more strength.

Over the past year, we have seen gold rally by around 25%. While investors may be tempted to take profits, the data actually suggests this is the wrong move at this point. For example, over the past 50 years, when we have seen gold rally by this amount, the movement actually tends to carry forward with the average 12-month return in the territory of 23%. In other words, it’s a solid time to buy gold.

I believe the fundamental picture is strongly supportive of higher gold prices over the next year. DGP is a leveraged ETP which will likely deliver strong returns – however, investors must remember that with leverage come additional risk.

Conclusion

DGP’s methodology tracks gold on a 2x leveraged basis using a dynamic rolling methodology. It is my view that DGP’s dynamic rolling component does not deliver in gold futures to the same degree of benefit seen in other commodities. Gold is likely to rally over the next year based on changes in the dollar and momentum in the commodity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.