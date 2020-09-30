Any new downturn in the U.S. economy will hurt the company, the same as other big money center banks.

Bank of America (BAC) is one of the most highly regarded financial stocks on both Seeking Alpha and Wall Street in September 2020. It is Warren Buffett’s favorite bank holding at Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B). As a result, Mr. Buffett's position, many investors believe this corporation is the “safest” of the large money center banks, with little downside. However, the truth is Bank of America holds exaggerated risk in a deep recession, is under pressure from the drop in the U.S. dollar’s value during 2020, and may face future selling from overexposure in portfolios today. In other words, it will rise and fall just like any other major, publicly traded banking institution.

In the June Q2 period, Berkshire markedly reduced exposure to the U.S. financial sector, but kept Bank of America holdings steady as its #2 overall individual equity position for dollar size behind Apple (AAPL).

In terms of reward and risk, Bank of America currently pays the lowest dividend yield of the four important money center banks, and has the highest short interest position. I have these data points charted below over five years, against Citigroup (C), Wells Fargo (WFC) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM).

Acts Like Other Banks

Total investment returns for Bank of America and the other money center banks have suffered severely from the coronavirus pandemic disruption to the global economy. Below are charts of price change and dividends for the four critical banks from six months to three years, measured against the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) and the S&P 500 Index. In fact, flat-to-lagging gains versus the overall U.S. stock market have been the norm for Bank of America since late 2017.

Earnings projections from Wall Street analyst consensus are looking for a better Bank of America 2020 operating result versus the other three mega-banks. Returns and cash flow to assets for this year are near the top of the class. The mix of company assets and liabilities to face the pandemic has been the best fit of the four. However, over a 2- to 3-year horizon, expected results for the company are actually industry-average to subpar.

Big Bank Performance During Recessions

Below, I have drawn the total return performance of the four money center banks during the 1990-91 Persian Gulf War recession, 2000-2002 technology bubble burst and 2007-09 Great Recession centered on a real estate bust. On average, the four fell -23%, fought hard for flattish results, and declined -70% as a group, over the respective contractions in GDP output. In comparison, the 2020 worst level was -45% concurrently off the February peak quotes.

2020 Economic Turmoil May Stretch Into 2021

I explained in my article titled "Citigroup Short: A Bet On The Falling U.S. Dollar" in August how dramatically weaker U.S. dollar movements are highly correlated with lagging big bank performance. And true to form, the financial/banking sector of the market has turned into one of the leading sectors on the downside during 2020. I explained in July here the growing odds of a weaker dollar for the rest of 2020 and possibly all of 2021 from massive fiscal and trade deficits, on top of record Federal Reserve money printing efforts to combat recession. Below is a chart of the sliding dollar value versus other fiat currencies this year, especially since "QE Infinity" began in March.

The two worst times to own banks are during recessions that spike loan default rates and periods of bearish local currency movements. Guess what? We have both bear conditions in 2020. Right now, my biggest worry for the sector is the potential for a double-dip recession from rising coronavirus spread during the fall and winter. Another drop in consumer spending will be difficult to overcome without extraordinary government stimulus spending.

The “income” recession didn’t even start for America until August 1st, when PPP loans and the $600 extra in weekly unemployment payments ended. Believe it or not, the two stimulus programs actually helped U.S. incomes as a whole to grow for the year into the beginning of August. Bank loan defaults have not exploded, but that may be about to change if Washington politicians cannot get additional money flowing to the working class soon.

New economic shock events, like a contested November election result taking several months to resolve, or the appearance of even greater friction with China (whether trade protectionism or political discord over Taiwan), could add to the misery of bank owners. Any other scenario that causes consumers and businesses to stop the regular flow of spending and economic demand could drive bank equity prices significantly lower going forward, including Bank of America.

September’s Technical Breakdown

Following the sharp pandemic shutdown decline into late March, Bank of America stock recovered slightly more than half its losses into early June. Since then, a consolidation phase over the summer has kept investors guessing on the next intermediate-term price move. Over the last eight trading days, the stock has broken down. Is this the beginning of a second substantial sell wave to new lows under $18 a share?

On the chart below, I am highlighting Bank of America's retracement trend line drawn in green along the low trades between March and early September. Today, the stock remains below this trend line break and its simple 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock price drop has underperformed S&P 500 index gains by -24% the last 12 months (-35% from January 1st), circled in green. The Accumulation/Distribution Line, marked with a blue arrow, has been weak since December and is near a 52-week low. The ADL indicator measures intraday buying/selling trends through a look at the closing print versus high/low trades each session. Lastly, the Negative Volume Index was strong all year until early July, marked with the red arrow. Since peaking, it has been exceptionally weak for months, perhaps anticipating the price break now occurring. NVI looks at buying/selling trends, but only on falling volume days versus the previous session. The idea is lower-volume days are less newsworthy and often flush out skittish buyers/sellers. NVI gives a more accurate look at supply/demand balance, absent hot money and novice traders. The declining NVI indicator means lower-volume days have witnessed more selling, net-net.

Reviewing the entire technical picture, Bank of America is scoring in the bottom 10% of S&P 500 stocks today, ranked by the nine indicators in my Victory Formation computer sorting system. Does this guarantee further immediate price drops? Absolutely not, but with momentum this negative, any bad economic news could lead to a sizable price decline in coming months.

Final Thoughts

Bullishness on Bank of America is well-entrenched from analysts and investors in September, just like it was in February with a stock quote above $35. However, things change, and not always with a positive bent. Today’s $24 price may look cheap, using valuations not factoring in future loan losses. Yet, a prolonged coronavirus recession into 2021, or any new black swan event that shakes confidence in the financial/economic system, could easily bring a massive wave of loan defaults. This mega-bank holds the same “risk” characteristics as Citigroup, Wells Fargo or JPMorgan Chase.

Overconfidence in the bank’s shares and valuation may actually limit gains versus the group. The company is similar to every other money center institution, just with a stronger setup of operating assets to meet the pandemic economy of 2020. If 2021 proves equally challenging for the U.S. financial markets, a number of negatives could drop the Bank of America quote yet deeper into red territory. Below is a picture of today’s super-bullish ratings of the stock on Seeking Alpha, despite a lagging stock price this year and risk-off volatility.

I am considering Bank of America for a small short position in my diversified long/short portfolio. Directly borrowing and selling the shares in a regular margin account is the lowest-cost, least-volatile, most liquid way to execute the position for my money. I am projecting the current underperformance span versus the overall U.S. stock market will continue into early 2021. At the very least, I rate the stock an Avoid currently. If you own the company, understand that plenty of downside risk remains in the shares, even after the tumultuous 2020 swings and sell-off in price. Don’t fool yourself into believing slightly better operating margins at the current point in time make the stock immune from future selling.

In terms of an actionable short trade, as long as the stock quote remains below its 50-day moving average and continues to lag the performance of the S&P 500, I believe Bank of America is a great risk-adjusted hedge against stronger equities in portfolio construction. September's price decline has triggered a Sell rating. A full retracement of the drop would negate my short argument.

Investors should understand you can lose more than you invest initially in a short, for example, if a stock rockets higher unexpectedly in a takeover event. However, I rate the odds of a takeover bid for Bank of America at almost zero currently (Berkshire being the main outlier activist in theory). Another risk for the short-side trade is direct Federal Reserve intervention and participation in bank equities. While such a move is possible in a crisis scenario, I don't think we have reached such an emergency yet. Near the market bottom in late 2008 and early 2009, the Fed forced big bank mergers and directly purchased special preferred shares to prop up the U.S. financial system.

Shorting at least 20-30 individual stocks, equally weighted from various industries, using different indicators and logic, is the best approach. Limiting your total short position inside an overall net-neutral to somewhat net-long design should prevent serious portfolio losses during a sharp stock market bull run.

Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade, especially if you are new to short-sale mechanics.

