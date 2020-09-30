How To Think About Debt, Leverage, And Dividend Coverage

When examined side by side, you may be surprised by some data points revealed. I certainly was surprised.

These stocks were selected because of their differences. It adds color and context to the process.

Three stocks are used as examples: AT&T, CVS Health, and Union Pacific.

The year 2020 hasn't been kind to corporate balance sheets.

The COVID-19 global pandemic pressured many businesses; forcing incremental borrowing in the face of declining earnings, EBITDA, and cash flow. In turn, many investors are noodling upon renewed due diligence around:

Debt

Debt leverage

Dividend coverage

In this article, we will look at these fundamental concepts, pick apart some specific “tells” versus sweeping generalizations, and highlight three well-known, large-cap stocks in the process.

Our Trio of Example Stocks

I've selected three stocks to highlight our walk down Wall Street. These companies are dissimilar, residing in differing sectors / industries, but each have a focus on debt, leverage, and dividends.

AT&T Inc. (T) is a downtrodden and oft-maligned telecommunications and internet company. AT&T management, through a series of acquisitions, is accused of piling up enormous, unsustainable debt, thereby jeopardizing this Dividend Aristocrat's 35-year string of uninterrupted increases. Clearly, management is focusing upon debt and leverage, while maintaining the dividend is secure. Currently, it appears Mr. Market isn't buying it.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS), another criticized business, borrowed to acquire Aetna, a health insurance company. CVS management seeks to become a local, end-to-end health and wellness company. Currently, dividend increases and share buybacks have been suspended in order to concentrate on debt and leverage reduction.

Union Pacific Corp. (UNP), is a premier Class I domestic railroad. UNP is rarely mentioned in the same breath as the previous two outfits. Indeed, management has sought to increase debt and leverage to take advantage of ultra-low interest rates. Meanwhile, over the past five years, the dividend has been increased by over 15 percent a year.

Here's a quick take on these companies:

Table 1 – AT&T, CVS Heath Corp., and Union Pacific Debt and Dividend Metrics

AT&T CVS Union Pacific Total Debt $B 169.0 71.7 28.4 Debt Leverage Ratio 2.63x 4.21x 2.92x FCF Dividend Cover% 65% 14% 47% Dividend Yield% 7.33% 3.45% 1.95%

Note: Source data for the tables in this article was found via SEC filings, company earnings reports, investor presentation materials, and the author's calculations.

Debt

In some circles, debt is considered a dirty word, but not in the world of business. To be sure, too much debt can sink a company. On the other hand, borrowing when interest rates are at historical lows can be a pretty good idea.

But what constitutes too much debt?

First, good investors must define debt. Companies report debt in different ways. Here's a bit more color around our three corporate examples:

Table 2 - Defining Debt ($ Billions)

AT&T CVS Union Pacific Long-Term Debt 153.4 63.5 26.4 Total Debt 169.0 71.7 28.4 Net Debt 152.1 56.8 25.6 Adjusted Debt* 152.1 75.6 30.4

*Debt as reported by each company after internal adjustments

Let's pull apart Table 2 above.

Long-term debt is debt due in over a year. The great investor Peter Lynch used to begin his analysis by examining long-term debt, under a general assumption that cash on hand and short-term debt would largely cancel each other out.

Total debt is self-explanatory. It is the sum of long-term and short-term debt.

Net debt is calculated by subtracting balance sheet cash and liquid investments from total debt. The rationale is such cash is an offset to the debt.

Adjusted debt is the figure individual companies utilize when computing leverage (which we will get to in the next section).

Here's a summary as to how each company adjusts total debt before computing leverage:

AT&T uses net debt (long and short-term debt less cash).

CVS Health Corp. excludes cash on hand, then adds the present value of operating lease payments (discounted by 8.5%). Given the nature of its business, operating lease liabilities are material.

Union Pacific Corp. excludes cash on hand, then adds operating lease liabilities plus after-tax unfunded pension obligations.

Even after the foregoing discussion, what does comparing standalone debt metrics demonstrate? Very little.

Looking at total debt, net debt, or a permutation thereof in a vacuum provides de minimis meaningful investor information. It may be likened to trying to determine an individual's financial health by simply asking, “How much is your home mortgage?” without knowing anything about his / her cash flow, bank balances, or other liabilities - it's nearly worthless.

Yet, some investors routinely argue that a company just has “too much debt.”

Debt Leverage

Well, if standalone debt isn't much of an investment indicator, what is?

Enter the debt leverage ratio, sometimes referred to as simply “leverage.”

Debt leverage is a key benchmark utilized by most banks and credit rating agencies. The leverage ratio considers debt as a function of a firm's ability to generate earnings / cash flow, presumably to service the debt. A popular denominator is “adjusted” EBITDA.

Personally, I'm not a big fan of EBITDA. Warren Buffett once quipped, “EBITDA is earnings before all the bad stuff.” Nonetheless, it's the coin of the realm, so best to get used to it.

When computing leverage, EBITDA is usually adjusted to strip out various one-off gains and losses. Non-recurring charges, non-cash charges, and gains / losses on asset sales or tax settlements are often removed. There's a certain logic to this.

Trailing-twelve-months' EBITDA is normally utilized.

Let's cut to the chase and offer up a table highlighting our trio of examples' debt leverage ratios.

Table 3 - Debt Leverage Ratio Analysis / Credit Ratings

AT&T CVS Union Pacific Adj. TTM EBITDA $B 57.8 21.5 10.4 Debt Leverage Ratio 2.6x 4.2x 2.9x Corporate Target 2.0x to 2.25x Low 3.0s 2.7x Apples4Apples* 2.6x 2.6x 2.5x S&P Credit Rating BBB BBB A-

*Apples4Apples reflects leverage computed under a uniform methodology: Net Debt divided by adjusted EBITDA.

Indeed, are there some interesting observations here!

AT&T generates incredible EBITDA. Hence, despite the company's high debt load, the current debt leverage ratio is 2.6x. That's the lowest of the three. In addition, AT&T management's 2.0x-2.25x target leverage represents the low mark of our trio.

AT&T is rolling certain debt forward at some of the lowest rates in memory.

The company owns an investment-grade credit rating from S&P.

During the January 2020 earnings conference call, CFO John Stevens remarked:

We also continue to be focused on our 3-year debt reduction targets. Depending on the timing of share retirements and asset monetization, you will see our net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratios fluctuate throughout the year, but we expect to continue reducing debt for the full year and intend to target leverage in the 2 to 2.25 range by the end of 2022.

CVS Health has an aggressive leverage target, but as evidenced later in this article, has the wherewithal to accomplish its objectives. The current leverage ratio, as calculated internally, is about 4.2x. Management expects to reduce leverage to a low 3x range in 2022.

CVS has a BBB investment-grade credit rating.

Currently, Union Pacific Corp. sports a leverage ratio higher than management's target. This doesn't appear to be a near-term concern to management or investors, given the company's desire to increase debt leverage and take advantage of low rates.

UNP has a strong A- credit rating.

Please look at the apples-for-apples debt leverage ratio comparison: all three of these companies have nearly identical net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA leverage ratios. Yet, despite similar debt ratios, Mr. Market has remarkably divergent views on these companies. Investors appear to be highly critical of AT&T's debt, while few fret about Union Pacific's indebtedness at all.

Via the Seeking Alpha “Wall Street” scorecard, CVS has a 4.21 rating - a high for our three stocks. Union Pacific follows with a 4.06 marker. AT&T lags with a neutral 3.48 score.

Dividend Coverage

First out of the box is to set the record straight on the traditional “payout ratio.” The ratio divides the annualized dividend per share by trailing EPS. The resultant figure speaks to the sustainability of the dividend.

This metric is a reasonable screening tool and works alright for utility sector stocks. However, on balance, it's not a good dividend metric. Why?

Dividends are paid from cash, not earnings. Therefore, a much better investor “tell” is determine whether dividends are covered by free cash flow or the cash left over after all expenses and routine capital are employed.

Let's highlight our stocks under that assertion:

Table 4 - Dividend Coverage (6 months 2020)

AT&T CVS Union Pacific Dividends Paid $B 7.47 1.32 1.32 FCF $B 11.5 9.21 2.79 FCF Dividend Cover% 65% 14% 47% Dividend Yield% 7.33% 3.45% 1.95%

We find all three companies appear in good position to service current dividends.

AT&T, despite its high total debt and capital spend, is an FCF machine. Indeed, the business can comfortably sustain the current payout. The spread between the current dividend yield and 10-year treasuries has never been greater than it is now. Why do investors hate this stock so much?

CVS Health is another FCF machine. The current dividend is easily covered, leaving management with superior leftover cash to improve the balance sheet.

Union Pacific Corp. generates strong FCF, too. A modest FCF payout ratio is likely to permit management to continue excellent dividend growth prospects.

Loose Nuts and Bolts

For those investors interested in probing a bit deeper into these stocks, I offer a few other debt metrics that may be useful:

Interest Coverage ratio, defined as EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes, also referred to as operating income) divided by interest expense

Interest Coverage ratio, defined by free cash flow divided by interest expense

FCF Margin

Excess FCF remaining after the dividend payout

Annualized dividend growth over the past five years

Table 5 - Miscellaneous Debt and Dividend Statistics (6 months 2020)

AT&T CVS Union Pacific Interest Cover (EBIT) 2.7x 5.4x 6.7x Interest Cover (FCF) 2.8x 6.1x 4.9x FCF Margin % 13.7% 7.0% 29.5% Excess FCF $B xDiv 4.02 7.89 1.47 5Y Dividend Growth 2.1% 12.7% 15.4%

AT&T records a low interest coverage ratio. A figure under 3.0x may be considered weak. On the other hand, AT&T is a Dividend Aristocrat (dividend increased at least 25 consecutive years). The company has delivered increases for the past 35 years; management routinely acknowledges commitment to the payout and assures investors the string will remain unbroken in 2020 and beyond. Free cash flow margins are strong.

CVS Health management suspended dividend increases through 2022 pending a focus upon improving debt metrics. The strong interest coverage ratio indicates the company can easily service existing debt. Through the first half 2020, CVS generated excellent free cash flow, and recorded a healthy free cash flow balance after dividend payment. This provides management significant financial flexibility. FCF margins are low; typical for retail chains and PBMs.

Union Pacific Corp. covers its debt handily. The company has a history of providing investors outstanding dividend growth. The FCF margin is outstanding. Investors love oligopolies.

Summary and Observations

Investors are encouraged to pay close attention to debt, debt leverage and dividend coverage. These are essential elements for long-term investment success.

Debt, whether bucketed as long-term debt, total debt or net debt, is just a piece in a puzzle. Standalone, it doesn't deliver a great deal of insight.

Debt leverage is a far better way to think about indebtedness. Typically, leverage ratios view debt as a function of a firm's ability to generate earnings or cash. Adjusted EBITDA is often utilized by banks and credit rating agencies to gauge debt as a function of earnings / cash generation. Investors should be mindful to understand what puts and takes a company uses when adjusting debt and / or EBITDA for the purpose of creating its internal leverage ratio.

Dividend coverage is a key metric. In most instances, the traditional payout ratio (dividend per share divided by EPS) is an acceptable screening tool, but nothing more. Dividend coverage is best analyzed by evaluating a dividend payout as a function of free cash flow. Unless borrowed, dividends are paid out of a company's free cash flow, not earnings.

In order to better understand corporate debt, the interest coverage ratio may be a beneficial metric. For most corporations, a ratio greater than 3x is desired. The interest coverage ratio may be calculated as a function of EBIT or FCF.

For the three example companies highlighted (AT&T, CVS Health, and Union Pacific), we find apples-for-apples debt leverage is remarkably similar, despite highly divergent Street and investor sentiment.

As with any equity investment, the items covered in this article are only part of a broader investigation / due diligence process.

Please do your own careful due diligence before making any investment decision. This article is not intended to be a recommendation to buy or sell any stock or securities. Good luck with all your 2020 investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, CVS, UNP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.