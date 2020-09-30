Pharma has taken a back seat in the recent rally after having led much of the immediate recoveries from March lows. Moreover, the Trump executive orders are putting pressure on the sector, with swathes of drugs' pricing power being threatened. Pharma executives are in action to treat with Trump for continued accommodation of the industry, and one of the arguments they will make will surely relate to the US' leading position in the pharmaceutical response to COVID-19, with Gilead's (GILD) Remdesivir and promising results from Pfizer (PFE) with its vaccine trials.

(Source: Aljazeera)

For investors, however, the vaccine has not been a convincing argument as of yet to buy Pfizer, despite the fact that the company is clearly ahead of other programs like AstraZeneca's (AZN) which has been hampered by serious safety concerns. Beyond risk of an unsafe vaccine due to political fast-tracking, there are more general concerns about the suitability of vaccines to deal with the COVID-19 problem, especially for the most vulnerable groups where immunogenicity is limited. Although these concerns might be justified, the market might be ignoring another tailwind, which is how COVID-19 and co-circulation risks could prompt greater demand of pneumococcal vaccines, where Pfizer has blockbuster presence with Prevnar. We think that with Pfizer still being held back by markets despite pharma market resilience in the face of many of the COVID-19 scenarios, it is a rarity in terms of its value proposition. Although its COVID-19 race is at risk of not yielding medical or business results, we think this is already being reflected in PFE's price performance, and as such we see Pfizer as an unambiguous buy.

Co-circulation Concerns

Co-circulation is a major concern for the healthcare system. Despite COVID-19 taking the spotlight this year, other infectious diseases like Influenza still remain a concern, especially in conjunction with COVID-19, a combination that could prove fatal to the immune-compromised. Pfizer produces Prevnar, a blockbuster vaccine that immunizes against Pneumococcal conditions that can result in symptoms that seriously impact the respiratory system. With pneumonic symptoms being one of the key ways that COVID-19 is characterized, we expect that the surge in demand for Influenza vaccines will be followed by demand for other vaccines that immunize against highly contagious diseases that can directly impact one's vulnerability to COVID-19. While the vaccine already generates cash flow by being integrated in children's immunization schedules, we think a bump will come from adults below 65, a group that doesn't usually get pneumococcal vaccines, and also the elderly.

Pfizer's Presence

A surge in Prevnar sales would have a substantial effect on Pfizer's overall finances and returns. Although Pfizer will get some money back from Upjohn to pay down debt once it's spun off, leverage will still be relatively high, and a boost in Prevnar sales, along with a strong market for advancing phase 3 vaccines, will grow the equity.

Prevnar is already the best-selling vaccine in the world, generating almost 12% of Pfizer's overall sales alone. A surge in these sales will substantially move the needle, especially relative to the 6% growth that Pfizer was guiding for in its Biopharma business. With the possibility of approval of a 20-strain pneumococcal vaccine in the middle of 2021, which will provide broader protection than any vaccine currently on the market or in pipelines for pneumococcal conditions, such a tailwind would have an even broader effect on the Pfizer portfolio. Nonetheless, Prevnar will remain undisturbed by generic competition for several more years with expirations in 2026.

Concluding Remarks

With the previously guided for 6% in the biopharma business potentially being conservative, we think that Pfizer is well-poised to outperform, especially given its contracted valuation relative to peers, where it lies at levels similar to Bristol-Myers (BMY), which suffers from pipeline concerns, both substantially discounted from the sector's historical average multiple.

(Source: Respective 10-Ks, Damodaran)

Although we do not think Pfizer suffers the same uncertainty that BMY might, the trends for vaccination of pneumococcal disease are not a sure thing, especially in higher income countries where vaccination for the bacterium is common. Nonetheless, the incidence is still very high and warrants attention by physicians due to co-circulation risk. Even if physicians don't push vulnerable adult patients towards vaccination, the downside on Pfizer is rather limited at this discount, especially since even other areas of their portfolio are promising without COVID-19 as a tailwind, Vyndaqel being one product that comes to mind. Overall, the risks seem limited with Pfizer, and if anything it is positioned to grow with COVID-19. With a lot that can go right, and not much expected to, Pfizer continues to remain an attractive pick in our eyes. We are buyers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.